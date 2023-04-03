CEE MARKETS-FX gains muted, eyes again on rate outlooks this week

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Central European currencies' recent run slowed on Monday, with a jump in oil prices giving a boost to the dollar and dragging on risk appetite, while market focus in the region was again turned toward signs of hawkish monetary policy.

After the Czech and Hungarian central banks sought to cool expectations of interest rate cuts after meetings last week, Romanian and Polish policymakers will meet in the coming days and are expected to stick to steady policy like their regional counterparts.

"We expect rates to remain unchanged," ING said of Romania's Tuesday rate meeting. "However (interbank rate) Robor is below the policy rate and in recent days we see pressure on leu weakening, so we can hear a more hawkish tone."

The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.1% to 4.943 to the euro on Monday.

Poland's central bank is also likely to hold steady on policy later this week, and some rate setters there have also recently signalled no rush to begin easing policy, with inflation still high.

Polish headline inflation slowed to 16.2% in March, preliminary data last week showed, but the deceleration was slower than expected, another signal of tight policy being needed for now.

The International Monetary Fund last month said the central bank should be ready to hike rates if needed, saying loose fiscal policy might harm the fight to bring down inflation.

The zloty EURPLN= was up less than 0.1% on Monday and has trailed gains of peers in the region by a distance this year so far.

S&P Global's purchasing managers' indices in Poland and the Czech Republic on Monday showed manufacturing shrinking more last month.

The crown EURCZK= was stable at around a one-month high, maintaining some gains that had followed the central bank calling rate cut expectations premature last week.

"An environment of stronger shares and weaker dollar helped the crown last week. At the start of this week, OPEC production cuts and higher prices of oil can surprise central Europe," CSOB said.

On stock markets, central Europe's indices ticked higher, while bond yields were higher, continuing to correct upward after falls last month amid global banking turmoil.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1145 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.4500

23.4500

+0.00%

+3.02%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

379.0000

379.8500

+0.22%

+5.39%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6750

4.6780

+0.06%

+0.31%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9426

4.9470

+0.09%

-0.00%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2200

117.3000

+0.07%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1353.86

1352.4600

+0.10%

+12.66%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42806.94

42318.34

+1.15%

-2.25%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1791.69

1758.56

+1.88%

-0.02%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12221.95

12111.50

+0.91%

+4.79%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1195.53

1201.12

-0.47%

+13.99%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

889.79

891.29

-0.17%

+7.90%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

610.77

610.79

-0.00%

+1.54%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7940

0.0280

+306bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0100

0.0300

+265bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6440

0.0370

+230bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1000

0.0490

+336bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0480

0.0650

+369bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1370

0.0720

+380bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.18

6.87

6.27

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.42

13.62

12.57

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.89

6.81

6.41

6.89

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.