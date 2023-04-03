CEE MARKETS-FX gains muted, eyes again on rate outlooks this week

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Central European currencies' recent run slowed on Monday, with a jump in oil prices giving a boost to the dollar and dragging on risk appetite, while market focus in the region was again turned toward signs of hawkish monetary policy.
After the Czech and Hungarian central banks sought to cool expectations of interest rate cuts after meetings last week, Romanian and Polish policymakers will meet in the coming days and are expected to stick to steady policy like their regional counterparts.
"We expect rates to remain unchanged," ING said of Romania's Tuesday rate meeting. "However (interbank rate) Robor is below the policy rate and in recent days we see pressure on leu weakening, so we can hear a more hawkish tone."
The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.1% to 4.943 to the euro on Monday.
Poland's central bank is also likely to hold steady on policy later this week, and some rate setters there have also recently signalled no rush to begin easing policy, with inflation still high.
Polish headline inflation slowed to 16.2% in March, preliminary data last week showed, but the deceleration was slower than expected, another signal of tight policy being needed for now.
The International Monetary Fund last month said the central bank should be ready to hike rates if needed, saying loose fiscal policy might harm the fight to bring down inflation.
The zloty EURPLN= was up less than 0.1% on Monday and has trailed gains of peers in the region by a distance this year so far.
S&P Global's purchasing managers' indices in Poland and the Czech Republic on Monday showed manufacturing shrinking more last month.
The crown EURCZK= was stable at around a one-month high, maintaining some gains that had followed the central bank calling rate cut expectations premature last week.
"An environment of stronger shares and weaker dollar helped the crown last week. At the start of this week, OPEC production cuts and higher prices of oil can surprise central Europe," CSOB said.
On stock markets, central Europe's indices ticked higher, while bond yields were higher, continuing to correct upward after falls last month amid global banking turmoil.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1145 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.4500
23.4500
+0.00%
+3.02%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
379.0000
379.8500
+0.22%
+5.39%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6750
4.6780
+0.06%
+0.31%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9426
4.9470
+0.09%
-0.00%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.3000
+0.07%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1353.86
1352.4600
+0.10%
+12.66%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42806.94
42318.34
+1.15%
-2.25%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1791.69
1758.56
+1.88%
-0.02%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12221.95
12111.50
+0.91%
+4.79%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1195.53
1201.12
-0.47%
+13.99%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
889.79
891.29
-0.17%
+7.90%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
610.77
610.79
-0.00%
+1.54%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7940
0.0280
+306bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0100
0.0300
+265bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6440
0.0370
+230bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1000
0.0490
+336bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0480
0.0650
+369bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1370
0.0720
+380bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.18
6.87
6.27
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.42
13.62
12.57
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.89
6.81
6.41
6.89
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra)
