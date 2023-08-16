CEE MARKETS-FX gains despite disappointing data

By Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rebounded on Wednesday after a difficult start to the week, shrugging off disappointing economic data as market participants took advantage of recent weakening to sell euros.

Poland's gross domestic product (GDP) PLGDP=ECIfell 0.5% year-on-year in the second quarter compared to a 0.3% fall in the previous quarter.

Hungary's economy stayed in a technical recession in the second quarter, with the GDP shrinking 0.3% from the previous quarter, as rampant inflation hurt people's purchasing power and slammed the brakes on consumption.

The forint and the zloty both rose 0.4% to 385.75 per euro and 4.46 per euro, respectively, as of 0806 GMT.

"Since the beginning of this week, the (three regional) currencies have lost due to global risk-off sentiment - China news, worse-than-expected macro news, euro-dollar lower, equities in red," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

"Forint and zloty lost, but today they are recovering, and I think this is due to corporate flows. Exporters in Poland, Hungary and Czechia woke up and probably are selling bits and pieces, selling euros," he said.

Czech producer prices (PPI) slowed their annual growth to 1.4% in July, showing further evidence of inflationary pressures easing as the markets ponder the timing of the Czech National Bank's first rate cut since March 2020.

"The fading of price pressures in the industry is in line with the signals coming from surveys in this sector, both in the Czech economy and in other European countries," said Radomir Jac, Generali Investments CEE's chief economist.

"The development of producer prices belongs to the list of points that argue for a debate on gradual easing of the central bank's monetary policy," he said.

The crown was up 0.2% to 24.073 per euro, its gains lagging the forint and zloty.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1006 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.0730

24.1200

+0.20%

+0.35%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.7500

387.1500

+0.36%

+3.55%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4600

4.4775

+0.39%

+5.15%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9400

4.9419

+0.04%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.2050

+0.09%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1359.20

1356.7300

+0.18%

+13.10%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

54999.59

55404.67

-0.73%

+25.59%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2070.44

2087.01

-0.79%

+15.54%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13039.36

13067.87

-0.22%

+11.80%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8940

-0.2820

+282bps

-26bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6600

-0.0700

+200bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.2850

-0.0650

+163bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.4480

0.0020

+237bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3160

-0.0330

+265bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5700

-0.0100

+291bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.87

6.08

5.19

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.90

10.26

8.92

14.06

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.00

5.39

4.93

6.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

