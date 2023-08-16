CEE MARKETS-FX gains despite disappointing data

By Robert Muller
PRAGUE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rebounded on Wednesday after a difficult start to the week, shrugging off disappointing economic data as market participants took advantage of recent weakening to sell euros.
Poland's gross domestic product (GDP) PLGDP=ECIfell 0.5% year-on-year in the second quarter compared to a 0.3% fall in the previous quarter.
Hungary's economy stayed in a technical recession in the second quarter, with the GDP shrinking 0.3% from the previous quarter, as rampant inflation hurt people's purchasing power and slammed the brakes on consumption.
The forint and the zloty both rose 0.4% to 385.75 per euro and 4.46 per euro, respectively, as of 0806 GMT.
"Since the beginning of this week, the (three regional) currencies have lost due to global risk-off sentiment - China news, worse-than-expected macro news, euro-dollar lower, equities in red," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
"Forint and zloty lost, but today they are recovering, and I think this is due to corporate flows. Exporters in Poland, Hungary and Czechia woke up and probably are selling bits and pieces, selling euros," he said.
Czech producer prices (PPI) slowed their annual growth to 1.4% in July, showing further evidence of inflationary pressures easing as the markets ponder the timing of the Czech National Bank's first rate cut since March 2020.
"The fading of price pressures in the industry is in line with the signals coming from surveys in this sector, both in the Czech economy and in other European countries," said Radomir Jac, Generali Investments CEE's chief economist.
"The development of producer prices belongs to the list of points that argue for a debate on gradual easing of the central bank's monetary policy," he said.
The crown was up 0.2% to 24.073 per euro, its gains lagging the forint and zloty.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1006 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0730
24.1200
+0.20%
+0.35%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.7500
387.1500
+0.36%
+3.55%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4600
4.4775
+0.39%
+5.15%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9400
4.9419
+0.04%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.2050
+0.09%
+0.17%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1359.20
1356.7300
+0.18%
+13.10%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
54999.59
55404.67
-0.73%
+25.59%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2070.44
2087.01
-0.79%
+15.54%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13039.36
13067.87
-0.22%
+11.80%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8940
-0.2820
+282bps
-26bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6600
-0.0700
+200bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.2850
-0.0650
+163bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.4480
0.0020
+237bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3160
-0.0330
+265bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5700
-0.0100
+291bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.87
6.08
5.19
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.90
10.26
8.92
14.06
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.00
5.39
4.93
6.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
((For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
All emergingmarket newsEMRGCEEUCEE/
Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX EEFX= Middle East spot FX MEFX=
Asia spot FX ASIAFX= Latin America spot FX LATAMFX=
Other news and reports
World central bank news CEN Economic Data Guide ECONGUIDE
Official rates GLOBAL/INT Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY
Top events M/DIARY Diaries DIARY Diaries Index IND/DIARY))(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
(Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.