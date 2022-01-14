CEE MARKETS-FX gains as higher-than-expected CPI data fuels rate hike hopes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data in Hungary and Romania indicated that rate hikes could continue in the region.

Hungarian headline inflation was unchanged at 14-year highs of 7.4% year-on-year in December, exceeding analyst forecasts. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge accelerated to 6.4% in December from 5.3% in November.

"In light of today's data we expect the rate hike cycle of the National Bank of Hungary to continue in the next months," Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING wrote.

The forint EURHUF= was stable, trading at 354.86 per euro. It has firmed more than 4% in the past two weeks, lifted by higher central bank rates. The bank's next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25.

"The firming we saw was really fast, so based on technical indicators we could see a correction soon," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was up 0.02% and trading at 4.9430 per euro as consumer price inflation exceeded expectations and rose to 8.19%, its highest in a decade.

The typically steady leu has gained 0.11% this month and is around levels it last traded at in September.

Romania's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.00% earlier this week.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.09% to 4.5370 versus the common currency. The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.46% and was trading at 24.429 per euro after it fell in a correction in the previous session.

Most stocks in the region slid, with Budapest .BUX leading losses as it shed 1.72%. Prague .PX eased 0.31% while Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.64% lower. Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and gained 1.56%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1122 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.4290 24.5420 +0.46% +1.81% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 354.8600 354.8500 -0.00% +4.09% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5370 4.5413 +0.09% +1.19% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9430 4.9442 +0.02% +0.11% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5190 7.5195 +0.01% -0.02% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5500 117.6000 +0.04% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1444.30 1448.7500 -0.31% .BUX Budapest .BUX 52810.67 53736.16 -1.72% +4.12% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2392.32 2407.62 -0.64% +5.53% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 13665.65 13455.47 +1.56% +4.63% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1310.59 1307.52 +0.23% +4.39% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2158.93 2158.15 +0.04% +3.83% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 830.88 830.41 +0.06% +1.23% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 649.09 648.19 +0.14% +2.11% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 3.9470 -0.0320 +454bps -4bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.5230 -0.0170 +390bps -4bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.1860 0.0080 +326bps -1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 3.3000 -0.0120 +390bps -2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 3.9140 0.0330 +430bps +1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 4.0320 0.0280 +410bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 4.98 4.96 4.69 4.20 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 4.74 4.93 4.94 4.19 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 3.89 4.12 4.12 2.75 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.