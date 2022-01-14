CEE MARKETS-FX gains as higher-than-expected CPI data fuels rate hike hopes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data in Hungary and Romania indicated that rate hikes could continue in the region.
Hungarian headline inflation was unchanged at 14-year highs of 7.4% year-on-year in December, exceeding analyst forecasts. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge accelerated to 6.4% in December from 5.3% in November.
"In light of today's data we expect the rate hike cycle of the National Bank of Hungary to continue in the next months," Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING wrote.
The forint EURHUF= was stable, trading at 354.86 per euro. It has firmed more than 4% in the past two weeks, lifted by higher central bank rates. The bank's next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25.
"The firming we saw was really fast, so based on technical indicators we could see a correction soon," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was up 0.02% and trading at 4.9430 per euro as consumer price inflation exceeded expectations and rose to 8.19%, its highest in a decade.
The typically steady leu has gained 0.11% this month and is around levels it last traded at in September.
Romania's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.00% earlier this week.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.09% to 4.5370 versus the common currency. The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.46% and was trading at 24.429 per euro after it fell in a correction in the previous session.
Most stocks in the region slid, with Budapest .BUX leading losses as it shed 1.72%. Prague .PX eased 0.31% while Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.64% lower. Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and gained 1.56%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1122 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4290
24.5420
+0.46%
+1.81%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.8600
354.8500
-0.00%
+4.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5370
4.5413
+0.09%
+1.19%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9430
4.9442
+0.02%
+0.11%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5190
7.5195
+0.01%
-0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6000
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1444.30
1448.7500
-0.31%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52810.67
53736.16
-1.72%
+4.12%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2392.32
2407.62
-0.64%
+5.53%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13665.65
13455.47
+1.56%
+4.63%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1310.59
1307.52
+0.23%
+4.39%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2158.93
2158.15
+0.04%
+3.83%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
830.88
830.41
+0.06%
+1.23%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
649.09
648.19
+0.14%
+2.11%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9470
-0.0320
+454bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5230
-0.0170
+390bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.1860
0.0080
+326bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.3000
-0.0120
+390bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9140
0.0330
+430bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0320
0.0280
+410bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.98
4.96
4.69
4.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.74
4.93
4.94
4.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.89
4.12
4.12
2.75
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
