CEE MARKETS-FX gains as higher-than-expected CPI data fuels rate hike hopes

Central European currencies firmed on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data in Hungary and Romania indicated that rate hikes could continue in the region.

BUDAPEST, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data in Hungary and Romania indicated that rate hikes could continue in the region.

Hungarian headline inflation was unchanged at 14-year highs of 7.4% year-on-year in December, exceeding analyst forecasts. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge accelerated to 6.4% in December from 5.3% in November.

"In light of today's data we expect the rate hike cycle of the National Bank of Hungary to continue in the next months," Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING wrote.

The forint EURHUF= was stable, trading at 354.86 per euro. It has firmed more than 4% in the past two weeks, lifted by higher central bank rates. The bank's next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25.

"The firming we saw was really fast, so based on technical indicators we could see a correction soon," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was up 0.02% and trading at 4.9430 per euro as consumer price inflation exceeded expectations and rose to 8.19%, its highest in a decade.

The typically steady leu has gained 0.11% this month and is around levels it last traded at in September.

Romania's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.00% earlier this week.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.09% to 4.5370 versus the common currency. The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.46% and was trading at 24.429 per euro after it fell in a correction in the previous session.

Most stocks in the region slid, with Budapest .BUX leading losses as it shed 1.72%. Prague .PX eased 0.31% while Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.64% lower. Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and gained 1.56%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1122 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4290

24.5420

+0.46%

+1.81%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

354.8600

354.8500

-0.00%

+4.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5370

4.5413

+0.09%

+1.19%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9430

4.9442

+0.02%

+0.11%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5190

7.5195

+0.01%

-0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6000

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1444.30

1448.7500

-0.31%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52810.67

53736.16

-1.72%

+4.12%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2392.32

2407.62

-0.64%

+5.53%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13665.65

13455.47

+1.56%

+4.63%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1310.59

1307.52

+0.23%

+4.39%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2158.93

2158.15

+0.04%

+3.83%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

830.88

830.41

+0.06%

+1.23%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

649.09

648.19

+0.14%

+2.11%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.9470

-0.0320

+454bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5230

-0.0170

+390bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.1860

0.0080

+326bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.3000

-0.0120

+390bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9140

0.0330

+430bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0320

0.0280

+410bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.98

4.96

4.69

4.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.74

4.93

4.94

4.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.89

4.12

4.12

2.75

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

