CEE MARKETS-FX firms on bets on Hungarian, Czech rate hikes

June 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly firmer on Wednesday, as investors anticipated rate hikes in the region and awaited a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve that is likely to give some indication of when policy normalisation could start.

Faced with rising inflation, some Fed policymakers have started to question whether it should keep in place the loose monetary policy introduced to help the economy weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, any policy change in the U.S. is expected to be months down the road, as the Fed weighs risks to the recovery.

In contrast, policymakers in Hungary and the Czech Republic have signalled that normalisation is imminent.

"If the Fed remains dovish, the breath of relief in the main markets should bring an increase in risk appetite that will stop the depreciation of the (CEE) region's currencies," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers said in a note.

At 0902 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.30% firmer against the euro at 351.15.

Hungary's central bank has signalled it will raise rates at its meeting on June 22, making it the first in the European Union to start normalising policy since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Czech central bank holds a rate setting meeting on June 23, with several Monetary Policy Council (MPC) members signalling a hike is likely. Market rates have risen up to 6 basis points since Tuesday morning in expectation of such a move.

"...We see CNB's June meeting as a highly probable starting point of monetary policy normalisation," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.04% firmer at 25.4550, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.12% stronger at 4.5275.

The zloty has slipped over 1% since the Polish central bank kept rates on hold last Wednesday, with a statement after the decision and a Friday press conference by governor Adam Glapinski showing no signs of a shift towards a more hawkish bias despite a spike in inflation.

Glapinski on Friday also brushed aside speculation that the central bank could begin winding down its bond-buying programme.

On Wednesday, the central bank offered to buy government and government-secured bonds worth 10 billion zlotys ($2.68 billion), up from the 5 billion zlotys which it offered to buy at its last auction.

The Polish 10-year bond yield PL10YT=RR was little changed at 1.743%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1102 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4550

25.4640

+0.04%

+3.04%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

351.1500

352.2000

+0.30%

+3.29%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5275

4.5329

+0.12%

+0.70%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9242

4.9235

-0.01%

-1.20%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4910

7.4885

-0.03%

+0.75%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5800

+0.11%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1175.07

1175.3400

-0.02%

+14.40%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48850.73

49299.48

-0.91%

+16.01%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2237.16

2230.37

+0.30%

+12.76%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11640.25

11614.88

+0.22%

+18.71%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1148.91

1145.73

+0.28%

+27.54%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1981.28

1973.60

+0.39%

+13.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

782.32

782.32

+0.00%

+4.50%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

549.04

547.41

+0.30%

+22.68%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2360

-0.0480

+091bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5550

0.0000

+216bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7320

-0.0060

+197bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3200

-0.0120

+099bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2200

-0.0040

+183bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7430

-0.0050

+198bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.74

0.98

1.35

0.42

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.43

1.70

1.86

0.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.33

0.47

0.65

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

($1 = 3.7336 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Barbara Lewis)

