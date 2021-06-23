CEE MARKETS-FX firms as market eyes Czech rate hike

WARSAW, June 23 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were firmer on Wednesday, ahead of a Czech central bank meeting that economists expect will deliver the second rate hike in the region in as many days.

Central and eastern Europe has the highest inflation in the European Union, and on Tuesday the Hungarian central bank became the first in the bloc to launch a cycle of rate hikes to combat growing price pressures in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It raised its base rate to 0.9% from 0.6%, a slightly bigger hike than analysts had expected, and said it would review the need for more hikes on a monthly basis.

Markets expect the Czech central bank CZCBIR=ECI will follow suit with its first rate hike since just before the pandemic started.

The Czech crown was 0.25% firmer against the euro at 25.454 at 0844 GMT, close to its two-week moving average. It hit 15-month highs on the strong side of 25.30 earlier in June.

Commerzbank said a rate hike was likely, with the majority on the Czech National Bank (CNB) board not wanting to wait and that the crown had further room to gain over its forecast horizon.

"Consumer prices are close to the top end of the CNB target range, core rate remains above it and producer price momentum points towards increased price pressure," it said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was the best performing currency in the region, firming 0.49% to 349.40 after Tuesday's rate hike.

"The central bank surprised to the hawkish side by saying that it will deliver further hikes on a monthly basis ... Moreover, the statement had a clear hawkish shift in tone as far as inflation risks are concerned," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

In Poland, where the central bank has struck a much more dovish tone than its Czech and Hungarian counterparts, the zloty was 0.09% firmer at 4.518.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1044 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4540

25.5170

+0.25%

+3.04%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

349.4000

351.1000

+0.49%

+3.81%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5180

4.5220

+0.09%

+0.91%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9259

4.9264

+0.01%

-1.24%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4970

7.4995

+0.03%

+0.67%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5600

+0.04%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1164.97

1163.1400

+0.16%

+13.42%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48391.91

48193.16

+0.41%

+14.92%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2220.49

2220.53

-0.00%

+11.92%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11542.58

11409.11

+1.17%

+17.71%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1134.67

1131.36

+0.29%

+25.96%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1982.00

1981.15

+0.04%

+13.95%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

772.63

776.74

-0.53%

+3.21%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

552.57

550.21

+0.43%

+23.47%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3570

-0.0090

+101bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6190

0.0070

+218bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7690

0.0360

+194bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3760

-0.0240

+103bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3400

-0.0360

+190bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7960

-0.0100

+196bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.83

1.11

1.40

0.44

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.49

1.79

1.95

0.95

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.35

0.58

0.79

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Giles Elgood)

