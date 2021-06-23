CEE MARKETS-FX firms as market eyes Czech rate hike

WARSAW, June 23 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were firmer on Wednesday, ahead of a Czech central bank meeting that economists expect will deliver the second rate hike in the region in as many days.
Central and eastern Europe has the highest inflation in the European Union, and on Tuesday the Hungarian central bank became the first in the bloc to launch a cycle of rate hikes to combat growing price pressures in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It raised its base rate to 0.9% from 0.6%, a slightly bigger hike than analysts had expected, and said it would review the need for more hikes on a monthly basis.
Markets expect the Czech central bank CZCBIR=ECI will follow suit with its first rate hike since just before the pandemic started.
The Czech crown was 0.25% firmer against the euro at 25.454 at 0844 GMT, close to its two-week moving average. It hit 15-month highs on the strong side of 25.30 earlier in June.
Commerzbank said a rate hike was likely, with the majority on the Czech National Bank (CNB) board not wanting to wait and that the crown had further room to gain over its forecast horizon.
"Consumer prices are close to the top end of the CNB target range, core rate remains above it and producer price momentum points towards increased price pressure," it said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was the best performing currency in the region, firming 0.49% to 349.40 after Tuesday's rate hike.
"The central bank surprised to the hawkish side by saying that it will deliver further hikes on a monthly basis ... Moreover, the statement had a clear hawkish shift in tone as far as inflation risks are concerned," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
In Poland, where the central bank has struck a much more dovish tone than its Czech and Hungarian counterparts, the zloty was 0.09% firmer at 4.518.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1044 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4540
25.5170
+0.25%
+3.04%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
349.4000
351.1000
+0.49%
+3.81%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5180
4.5220
+0.09%
+0.91%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9259
4.9264
+0.01%
-1.24%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4970
7.4995
+0.03%
+0.67%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5600
+0.04%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1164.97
1163.1400
+0.16%
+13.42%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48391.91
48193.16
+0.41%
+14.92%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2220.49
2220.53
-0.00%
+11.92%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11542.58
11409.11
+1.17%
+17.71%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1134.67
1131.36
+0.29%
+25.96%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1982.00
1981.15
+0.04%
+13.95%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
772.63
776.74
-0.53%
+3.21%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
552.57
550.21
+0.43%
+23.47%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3570
-0.0090
+101bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6190
0.0070
+218bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7690
0.0360
+194bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3760
-0.0240
+103bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3400
-0.0360
+190bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7960
-0.0100
+196bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.83
1.11
1.40
0.44
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.49
1.79
1.95
0.95
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.35
0.58
0.79
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Giles Elgood)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.