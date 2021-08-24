CEE MARKETS-FX firms as investors eye Hungarian rate hike

WARSAW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= the biggest gainer ahead of a central bank meeting where policymakers are expected to continue a tightening cycle they started in June.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) was the first in the European Union to start raising borrowing costs, and it has pledged "firm steps" to rein in higher-than-expected inflation after hiking rates by 30 basis points in July.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect another 30 basis point rise to 1.5% on Tuesday.

"The move has been entirely priced in by the markets – in fact, based on 3x6 month forwards, arguably another similar-sized step is also priced in," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

At 0834 GMT the forint was 0.26% stronger against the euro at 349.25. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.14% firmer at 25.5260 while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was little changed at 4.5820.

In contrast to the Hungarian and Czech central banks, the National Bank of Poland has so far kept rates unchanged at a record low, and the zloty has underperformed regional peers.

"... The lack of interest rate increases has been visible in the recent weeks, when CZK and HUF have been slightly stronger," PKO BP said in a note. "Tuesday's decision of the NBH on interest rates may contribute to an increased discrepancy between these currencies."

The Polish 10-year bond yield PL10YT=RR was little changed at 1.747%, while the Czech 10-year yield CZ10YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 1.821%.

"The probable increase of the main (Hungarian) interest rate by 30 basis points up to 1.50% may create short-term pressure on the growth of the yield curves in the CEE-3 region," PKO BP said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1034 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5260

25.5610

+0.14%

+2.75%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

349.2500

350.1500

+0.26%

+3.86%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5820

4.5843

+0.05%

-0.50%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9290

4.9300

+0.02%

-1.30%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4940

7.4950

+0.01%

+0.71%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1284.88

1283.1000

+0.14%

+25.09%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51887.08

52023.19

-0.26%

+23.23%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2291.19

2287.52

+0.16%

+15.48%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12189.82

12167.22

+0.19%

+24.31%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1193.74

1201.67

-0.66%

+32.51%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1960.98

1956.26

+0.24%

+12.75%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

798.12

800.12

-0.25%

+6.61%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

570.56

565.93

+0.82%

+27.49%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.6640

0.0020

+241bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.7700

-0.0220

+251bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8210

-0.0200

+230bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3900

-0.0830

+114bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0950

-0.0030

+184bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7470

0.0040

+223bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.64

2.08

2.22

0.97

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.15

2.25

2.34

1.42

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.42

0.65

0.87

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

