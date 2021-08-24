CEE MARKETS-FX firms as investors eye Hungarian rate hike

WARSAW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= the biggest gainer ahead of a central bank meeting where policymakers are expected to continue a tightening cycle they started in June.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) was the first in the European Union to start raising borrowing costs, and it has pledged "firm steps" to rein in higher-than-expected inflation after hiking rates by 30 basis points in July.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect another 30 basis point rise to 1.5% on Tuesday.
"The move has been entirely priced in by the markets – in fact, based on 3x6 month forwards, arguably another similar-sized step is also priced in," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
At 0834 GMT the forint was 0.26% stronger against the euro at 349.25. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.14% firmer at 25.5260 while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was little changed at 4.5820.
In contrast to the Hungarian and Czech central banks, the National Bank of Poland has so far kept rates unchanged at a record low, and the zloty has underperformed regional peers.
"... The lack of interest rate increases has been visible in the recent weeks, when CZK and HUF have been slightly stronger," PKO BP said in a note. "Tuesday's decision of the NBH on interest rates may contribute to an increased discrepancy between these currencies."
The Polish 10-year bond yield PL10YT=RR was little changed at 1.747%, while the Czech 10-year yield CZ10YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 1.821%.
"The probable increase of the main (Hungarian) interest rate by 30 basis points up to 1.50% may create short-term pressure on the growth of the yield curves in the CEE-3 region," PKO BP said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1034 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5260
25.5610
+0.14%
+2.75%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
349.2500
350.1500
+0.26%
+3.86%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5820
4.5843
+0.05%
-0.50%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9290
4.9300
+0.02%
-1.30%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4940
7.4950
+0.01%
+0.71%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1284.88
1283.1000
+0.14%
+25.09%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51887.08
52023.19
-0.26%
+23.23%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2291.19
2287.52
+0.16%
+15.48%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12189.82
12167.22
+0.19%
+24.31%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1193.74
1201.67
-0.66%
+32.51%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1960.98
1956.26
+0.24%
+12.75%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
798.12
800.12
-0.25%
+6.61%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
570.56
565.93
+0.82%
+27.49%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.6640
0.0020
+241bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.7700
-0.0220
+251bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8210
-0.0200
+230bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3900
-0.0830
+114bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0950
-0.0030
+184bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7470
0.0040
+223bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
1.64
2.08
2.22
0.97
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.15
2.25
2.34
1.42
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.42
0.65
0.87
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
