CEE MARKETS-FX firmer, Czech crown off lows before close interest rate call

WARSAW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The crown firmed a touch and stayed off 15-month lows as investors eyed whether Czech rate-setters might start cutting interest rates on Thursday, while central European currencies gained amid bets U.S. monetary policy tightening was ending.
A weaker dollar propped up emerging market currencies, with investors opening up to risk as they cheered a likely peak in U.S. rates after the Federal Reserve left policy on hold.
On Thursday, Czech rate-setters meet and analysts in a Reuters poll were split on whether the central bank would deliver its first interest rate cut following sharp monetary policy tightening in 2021-2022. Around half of analysts forecast it would wait until December or later.
The central bank has kept its key rate CZCBIR=ECI at 7.00% since mid-2022 and has been more cautious than peers in Hungary or Poland in loosening policy, wary of lingering inflationary pressures.
Inflation fell below 7% in September, down from a peak of 18% a year earlier.
"Surveys suggest (the Czech National Bank decision) is a close call," ING said.
"Upward pressure on commodity prices and tensions in the Middle East may be reasons to wait a little longer for the CNB. But we believe the new forecast plus weak economic data this week will be sufficient reasons to cut rates today. "
By 0904 GMT the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 24.6350 per euro, off its weakest level since July 2022.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= gained 0.3% to 382.50 per euro in thin trading after local markets reopened from a Wednesday holiday.
"Investors are keeping an eye on the conflict in the Middle-East and another one on tomorrow's U.S. nonfarm payroll data, but otherwise the forint is looking for impulses," a Budapest-based trader said.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= was up 0.3% to 4.4475 as Polish investors also returned from a Wednesday holiday. The zloty has remained largely range bound since late October, off its post-election high of 4.41.
Polish rate-setters will end a two-day policy meeting next Wednesday, with analysts expecting a possible further rate cut by the end of the year.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1004 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6350
24.6500
+0.06%
-1.94%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.5000
383.7000
+0.31%
+4.43%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4475
4.4625
+0.34%
+5.44%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9695
4.9678
-0.03%
-0.54%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.1800
+0.07%
+0.17%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1371.09
1370.8000
+0.02%
+14.09%
Budapest
.BUX
56319.79
56035.15
+0.51%
+28.60%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2170.35
2149.73
+0.96%
+21.11%
Bucharest
.BETI
14266.61
14170.24
+0.68%
+22.32%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7000
-0.2560
+169bps
-24bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.3220
-0.0430
+176bps
-2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6050
-0.0240
+189bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1220
-0.0600
+212bps
-5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2140
-0.0980
+265bps
-8bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5680
-0.1010
+286bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.35
5.30
4.43
7.01
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.03
8.77
7.81
11.40
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.24
4.83
4.54
5.66
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; editing by Christina Fincher)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
