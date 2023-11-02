News & Insights

CEE MARKETS-FX firmer, Czech crown off lows before close interest rate call

Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

November 02, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Karol Badohal, Jason Hovet, Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The crown firmed a touch and stayed off 15-month lows as investors eyed whether Czech rate-setters might start cutting interest rates on Thursday, while central European currencies gained amid bets U.S. monetary policy tightening was ending.

A weaker dollar propped up emerging market currencies, with investors opening up to risk as they cheered a likely peak in U.S. rates after the Federal Reserve left policy on hold.

On Thursday, Czech rate-setters meet and analysts in a Reuters poll were split on whether the central bank would deliver its first interest rate cut following sharp monetary policy tightening in 2021-2022. Around half of analysts forecast it would wait until December or later.

The central bank has kept its key rate CZCBIR=ECI at 7.00% since mid-2022 and has been more cautious than peers in Hungary or Poland in loosening policy, wary of lingering inflationary pressures.

Inflation fell below 7% in September, down from a peak of 18% a year earlier.

"Surveys suggest (the Czech National Bank decision) is a close call," ING said.

"Upward pressure on commodity prices and tensions in the Middle East may be reasons to wait a little longer for the CNB. But we believe the new forecast plus weak economic data this week will be sufficient reasons to cut rates today. "

By 0904 GMT the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 24.6350 per euro, off its weakest level since July 2022.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= gained 0.3% to 382.50 per euro in thin trading after local markets reopened from a Wednesday holiday.

"Investors are keeping an eye on the conflict in the Middle-East and another one on tomorrow's U.S. nonfarm payroll data, but otherwise the forint is looking for impulses," a Budapest-based trader said.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= was up 0.3% to 4.4475 as Polish investors also returned from a Wednesday holiday. The zloty has remained largely range bound since late October, off its post-election high of 4.41.

Polish rate-setters will end a two-day policy meeting next Wednesday, with analysts expecting a possible further rate cut by the end of the year.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1004 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6350

24.6500

+0.06%

-1.94%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.5000

383.7000

+0.31%

+4.43%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4475

4.4625

+0.34%

+5.44%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9695

4.9678

-0.03%

-0.54%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.1800

+0.07%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1371.09

1370.8000

+0.02%

+14.09%

Budapest

.BUX

56319.79

56035.15

+0.51%

+28.60%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2170.35

2149.73

+0.96%

+21.11%

Bucharest

.BETI

14266.61

14170.24

+0.68%

+22.32%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7000

-0.2560

+169bps

-24bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.3220

-0.0430

+176bps

-2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6050

-0.0240

+189bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1220

-0.0600

+212bps

-5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2140

-0.0980

+265bps

-8bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5680

-0.1010

+286bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.35

5.30

4.43

7.01

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.03

8.77

7.81

11.40

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.24

4.83

4.54

5.66

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; editing by Christina Fincher)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

