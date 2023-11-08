News & Insights

CEE MARKETS-FX firmer before rate decisions in Poland, Romania

November 08, 2023

Written by Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up on Wednesday, with the zloty firm before Polish rate setters are expected to deliver a third interest rate cut, while Romania's central bank looks set to stay on hold.

The zloty EURPLN= rose 0.1% to 4.456 versus the euro, hanging in a range it has fallen into since bouncing between multi-month lows and highs in September and October. Markets eyed a Polish central bank meeting that analysts expect will result in a 25 basis point cut, according to a Reuters poll.

"If the Council decides to hold off on rate cuts, the zloty may appreciate and the EURPLN exchange rate may fall below 4.45," Santander analysts wrote in a note.

"In the case of a 25 bps cut, which is expected, EURPLN is likely to remain close to its levels of recent weeks."

The Polish central bank will also publish its latest inflation forecasts which will be crucial for decisions in the months ahead. Governor Adam Glapinski has said that decisions on further easing will be data dependent.

Markets will be watching Glapinski's press conference on Thursday - the first since an Oct. 15 election that has pro-European Union opposition parties on course to take power - for signs of whether the bank may pause its easing cycle.

Elsewhere, Romania's central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 7.00% at its last meeting of the year on Wednesday.

Economists expect Romanian policymakers to be the last in the region to cut rates in the first part of 2024, as four elections scheduled next year will likely keep upward pressure on inflation.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= hovered around a more than three-month high at 378.0 to the euro.

A regular Reuters poll on Wednesday forecast the forint to fall the most in central Europe over the next year, with a 1.8% drop to 386.50 to the euro in 12 months.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0953 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6400

24.6400

+0.00%

-1.96%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.0000

378.4500

+0.12%

+5.67%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4565

4.4605

+0.09%

+5.23%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9650

4.9661

+0.02%

-0.45%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1850

+0.04%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1372.63

1375.7200

-0.22%

+14.22%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57431.70

57271.67

+0.28%

+31.14%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2161.08

2168.12

-0.32%

+20.60%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14609.56

14635.77

-0.18%

+25.26%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7720

-0.1750

+173bps

-15bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2370

-0.0390

+168bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4860

-0.0250

+186bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1870

0.0110

+214bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1720

-0.0210

+262bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4920

-0.0220

+286bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.46

5.30

4.40

7.05

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.13

8.75

7.73

11.32

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.29

4.92

4.65

5.63

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Christina Fincher)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

