CEE MARKETS-FX firmer before rate decisions in Poland, Romania

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up on Wednesday, with the zloty firm before Polish rate setters are expected to deliver a third interest rate cut, while Romania's central bank looks set to stay on hold.
The zloty EURPLN= rose 0.1% to 4.456 versus the euro, hanging in a range it has fallen into since bouncing between multi-month lows and highs in September and October. Markets eyed a Polish central bank meeting that analysts expect will result in a 25 basis point cut, according to a Reuters poll.
"If the Council decides to hold off on rate cuts, the zloty may appreciate and the EURPLN exchange rate may fall below 4.45," Santander analysts wrote in a note.
"In the case of a 25 bps cut, which is expected, EURPLN is likely to remain close to its levels of recent weeks."
The Polish central bank will also publish its latest inflation forecasts which will be crucial for decisions in the months ahead. Governor Adam Glapinski has said that decisions on further easing will be data dependent.
Markets will be watching Glapinski's press conference on Thursday - the first since an Oct. 15 election that has pro-European Union opposition parties on course to take power - for signs of whether the bank may pause its easing cycle.
Elsewhere, Romania's central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 7.00% at its last meeting of the year on Wednesday.
Economists expect Romanian policymakers to be the last in the region to cut rates in the first part of 2024, as four elections scheduled next year will likely keep upward pressure on inflation.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= hovered around a more than three-month high at 378.0 to the euro.
A regular Reuters poll on Wednesday forecast the forint to fall the most in central Europe over the next year, with a 1.8% drop to 386.50 to the euro in 12 months.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0953 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6400
24.6400
+0.00%
-1.96%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
378.0000
378.4500
+0.12%
+5.67%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4565
4.4605
+0.09%
+5.23%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9650
4.9661
+0.02%
-0.45%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.1850
+0.04%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1372.63
1375.7200
-0.22%
+14.22%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57431.70
57271.67
+0.28%
+31.14%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2161.08
2168.12
-0.32%
+20.60%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14609.56
14635.77
-0.18%
+25.26%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7720
-0.1750
+173bps
-15bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.2370
-0.0390
+168bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4860
-0.0250
+186bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1870
0.0110
+214bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1720
-0.0210
+262bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4920
-0.0220
+286bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.46
5.30
4.40
7.05
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.13
8.75
7.73
11.32
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.29
4.92
4.65
5.63
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Christina Fincher)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.