CEE MARKETS-FX firmer before rate decisions in Poland, Romania

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up on Wednesday, with the zloty firm before Polish rate setters are expected to deliver a third interest rate cut, while Romania's central bank looks set to stay on hold.

The zloty EURPLN= rose 0.1% to 4.456 versus the euro, hanging in a range it has fallen into since bouncing between multi-month lows and highs in September and October. Markets eyed a Polish central bank meeting that analysts expect will result in a 25 basis point cut, according to a Reuters poll.

"If the Council decides to hold off on rate cuts, the zloty may appreciate and the EURPLN exchange rate may fall below 4.45," Santander analysts wrote in a note.

"In the case of a 25 bps cut, which is expected, EURPLN is likely to remain close to its levels of recent weeks."

The Polish central bank will also publish its latest inflation forecasts which will be crucial for decisions in the months ahead. Governor Adam Glapinski has said that decisions on further easing will be data dependent.

Markets will be watching Glapinski's press conference on Thursday - the first since an Oct. 15 election that has pro-European Union opposition parties on course to take power - for signs of whether the bank may pause its easing cycle.

Elsewhere, Romania's central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 7.00% at its last meeting of the year on Wednesday.

Economists expect Romanian policymakers to be the last in the region to cut rates in the first part of 2024, as four elections scheduled next year will likely keep upward pressure on inflation.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= hovered around a more than three-month high at 378.0 to the euro.

A regular Reuters poll on Wednesday forecast the forint to fall the most in central Europe over the next year, with a 1.8% drop to 386.50 to the euro in 12 months.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0953 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.6400 24.6400 +0.00% -1.96% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 378.0000 378.4500 +0.12% +5.67% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4565 4.4605 +0.09% +5.23% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9650 4.9661 +0.02% -0.45% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.1400 117.1850 +0.04% +0.14% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 .PX Prague .PX 1372.63 1375.7200 -0.22% +14.22% .BUX Budapest .BUX 57431.70 57271.67 +0.28% +31.14% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2161.08 2168.12 -0.32% +20.60% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 14609.56 14635.77 -0.18% +25.26% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 4.7720 -0.1750 +173bps -15bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.2370 -0.0390 +168bps -1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.4860 -0.0250 +186bps +1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.1870 0.0110 +214bps +3bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.1720 -0.0210 +262bps +1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.4920 -0.0220 +286bps +2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 6.46 5.30 4.40 7.05 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 10.13 8.75 7.73 11.32 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 5.29 4.92 4.65 5.63 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Christina Fincher) ((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

