CEE MARKETS-FX falls amid fresh banking sector fears

By Karol Badohal
WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies fell on Wednesday, as fresh fears about the health of the global banking sector rocked financial markets.
Regulators and financial executives have put efforts into easing contagion fears sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), but markets were shaken again on Wednesday with Credit Suisse dropping over 20% after the lender's biggest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, said it could not go above 10% ownership for regulatory reasons.
"The markets are in a risk-off mood definitely and it's related to fears about the health of the banking system... and in these circumstances there is a lot of reaction in terms of risk exposure," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao.
"CEE currencies, including the forint which has always been quite vulnerable to this kind of influence, are losing a lot of ground."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was the biggest faller in the region, softening 1.65% against the euro to 395.80. Markets in Budapest were closed for a holiday.
The Czech crown fell 0.78% to 23.97, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= held up better than the regional peers, weakening 0.15% to 4.7125.
"Once again the zloty is standing out against the region, which is undergoing a fairly significant discount — I mean the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown," Bank Millennium financial markets analyst Mateusz Sutowicz said.
"The situation for the zloty in the coming days depends on core markets, what we will hear from Christine Lagarde during tomorrow's ECB sitting and next week's Fed sitting," he added.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1231 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.9700
23.7820
-0.78%
+0.78%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
395.8000
389.2500
-1.65%
+0.92%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7125
4.7055
-0.15%
-0.49%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9220
4.9245
+0.05%
+0.42%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.3000
+0.05%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1332.85
1355.2000
-1.65%
+10.91%
Budapest
.BUX
41807.29
41807.29
+0.00%
-4.54%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1715.78
1755.30
-2.25%
-4.25%
Bucharest
.BETI
12355.75
12421.84
-0.53%
+5.93%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1186.46
1192.64
-0.52%
+13.13%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2240.13
2258.01
-0.79%
+752.51%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
895.53
894.51
+0.11%
+8.60%
Sofia
.SOFIX
626.07
627.46
-0.22%
+4.09%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5100
-0.0620
+291bps
+26bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9110
-0.1190
+264bps
+15bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6220
-0.0560
+238bps
+16bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9820
-0.1240
+338bps
+20bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1180
-0.0150
+384bps
+26bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1980
0.0180
+396bps
+23bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.11
6.77
6.19
7.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.95
13.29
12.08
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.88
6.67
6.23
6.93
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
