CEE MARKETS-FX falls amid fresh banking sector fears

By Karol Badohal

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies fell on Wednesday, as fresh fears about the health of the global banking sector rocked financial markets.

Regulators and financial executives have put efforts into easing contagion fears sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), but markets were shaken again on Wednesday with Credit Suisse dropping over 20% after the lender's biggest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, said it could not go above 10% ownership for regulatory reasons.

"The markets are in a risk-off mood definitely and it's related to fears about the health of the banking system... and in these circumstances there is a lot of reaction in terms of risk exposure," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao.

"CEE currencies, including the forint which has always been quite vulnerable to this kind of influence, are losing a lot of ground."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was the biggest faller in the region, softening 1.65% against the euro to 395.80. Markets in Budapest were closed for a holiday.

The Czech crown fell 0.78% to 23.97, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= held up better than the regional peers, weakening 0.15% to 4.7125.

"Once again the zloty is standing out against the region, which is undergoing a fairly significant discount — I mean the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown," Bank Millennium financial markets analyst Mateusz Sutowicz said.

"The situation for the zloty in the coming days depends on core markets, what we will hear from Christine Lagarde during tomorrow's ECB sitting and next week's Fed sitting," he added.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1231 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.9700

23.7820

-0.78%

+0.78%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

395.8000

389.2500

-1.65%

+0.92%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7125

4.7055

-0.15%

-0.49%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9220

4.9245

+0.05%

+0.42%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2400

117.3000

+0.05%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1332.85

1355.2000

-1.65%

+10.91%

Budapest

.BUX

41807.29

41807.29

+0.00%

-4.54%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1715.78

1755.30

-2.25%

-4.25%

Bucharest

.BETI

12355.75

12421.84

-0.53%

+5.93%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1186.46

1192.64

-0.52%

+13.13%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2240.13

2258.01

-0.79%

+752.51%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

895.53

894.51

+0.11%

+8.60%

Sofia

.SOFIX

626.07

627.46

-0.22%

+4.09%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5100

-0.0620

+291bps

+26bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9110

-0.1190

+264bps

+15bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6220

-0.0560

+238bps

+16bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9820

-0.1240

+338bps

+20bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1180

-0.0150

+384bps

+26bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1980

0.0180

+396bps

+23bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.11

6.77

6.19

7.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.95

13.29

12.08

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.88

6.67

6.23

6.93

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

