CEE MARKETS-FX extends losses, Hungary cenbank says 'ready to act'
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies dropped sharply on Tuesday as Russia's attack on Ukraine intensified, with the Hungarian forint plunging as much as 2% before paring some losses after the central bank said it was "ready to act" to shore up markets.
Currencies in the central European region have seen gains made at the start of the year melt away since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, as volatility on markets rises and investors seek safety especially after Western countries ratcheted up sanctions against Russia, hitting its financial markets.
"The events over the weekend really put the knife on the throat of central European currencies," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The forint EURHUF= hit a new record low for the second session in a row as it fell as far as 379.70 per euro earlier in the day, well beyond a previous low of 372.
It recouped some losses after the central bank told Reuters it was ready to intervene "at any moment" with all tools at its disposal to ensure the stability of local financial markets.
By 1447 GMT, the forint was 1.21% lower on the day at 375.49.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.89% and was trading at 4.7274 per euro, its weakest since 2009.
The Czech crown EURCZK= weakened to a three-month low earlier on Tuesday then regained some losses and was down 0.67% and trading at 25.280 versus the common currency by mid-afternoon.
"We are just in a period of larger volatility. It is really a turbulent time," Jaromir Gec, a Komercni Banka strategist said.
He said the Czech National Bank could step in with huge reserves built in previous years if the weakening worsens "but we are not there yet".
The central bank said last Thursday after the invasion started that it had sufficient tools if it became necessary to stabilise markets and that it was ready to react to excessive fluctuations.
Stocks weakened largely in Budapest .BUX which was down 7.58%. Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU was down 15.41% by 1448 GMT, underperforming the wider market.
Prague's equities .PX slid 0.13% while Warsaw .WIG20 eased 0.3%. Bucharest .BETI weakened 0.57%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1547 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2800
25.1100
-0.67%
-1.61%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
375.4900
370.9400
-1.21%
-1.62%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7274
4.6852
-0.89%
-2.89%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9485
+0.00%
-0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5650
7.5645
-0.01%
-0.63%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.6500
+0.15%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1351.60
1353.4100
-0.13%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40415.22
43731.25
-7.58%
-20.32%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1993.86
1999.88
-0.30%
-12.05%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12644.38
12716.51
-0.57%
-3.19%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1121.55
1091.38
+2.76%
-10.67%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1985.26
1999.68
-0.72%
-4.52%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
833.42
834.64
-0.15%
+1.54%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
590.09
595.22
-0.86%
-7.17%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.1390
0.0200
+482bps
+20bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3280
-0.0090
+366bps
+19bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0600
-0.0190
+306bps
+14bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.9680
-0.1130
+465bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.2020
-0.0990
+453bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0270
-0.0890
+403bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.73
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.27
6.48
6.34
4.94
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.74
4.83
4.74
3.65
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
