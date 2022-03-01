CEE MARKETS-FX extends losses, Hungary cenbank says 'ready to act'

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies dropped sharply on Tuesday as Russia's attack on Ukraine intensified, with the Hungarian forint plunging as much as 2% before paring some losses after the central bank said it was "ready to act" to shore up markets.

Currencies in the central European region have seen gains made at the start of the year melt away since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, as volatility on markets rises and investors seek safety especially after Western countries ratcheted up sanctions against Russia, hitting its financial markets.

"The events over the weekend really put the knife on the throat of central European currencies," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The forint EURHUF= hit a new record low for the second session in a row as it fell as far as 379.70 per euro earlier in the day, well beyond a previous low of 372.

It recouped some losses after the central bank told Reuters it was ready to intervene "at any moment" with all tools at its disposal to ensure the stability of local financial markets.

By 1447 GMT, the forint was 1.21% lower on the day at 375.49.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.89% and was trading at 4.7274 per euro, its weakest since 2009.

The Czech crown EURCZK= weakened to a three-month low earlier on Tuesday then regained some losses and was down 0.67% and trading at 25.280 versus the common currency by mid-afternoon.

"We are just in a period of larger volatility. It is really a turbulent time," Jaromir Gec, a Komercni Banka strategist said.

He said the Czech National Bank could step in with huge reserves built in previous years if the weakening worsens "but we are not there yet".

The central bank said last Thursday after the invasion started that it had sufficient tools if it became necessary to stabilise markets and that it was ready to react to excessive fluctuations.

Stocks weakened largely in Budapest .BUX which was down 7.58%. Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU was down 15.41% by 1448 GMT, underperforming the wider market.

Prague's equities .PX slid 0.13% while Warsaw .WIG20 eased 0.3%. Bucharest .BETI weakened 0.57%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1547 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2800

25.1100

-0.67%

-1.61%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

375.4900

370.9400

-1.21%

-1.62%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7274

4.6852

-0.89%

-2.89%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9485

+0.00%

-0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5650

7.5645

-0.01%

-0.63%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.6500

+0.15%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1351.60

1353.4100

-0.13%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40415.22

43731.25

-7.58%

-20.32%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1993.86

1999.88

-0.30%

-12.05%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12644.38

12716.51

-0.57%

-3.19%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1121.55

1091.38

+2.76%

-10.67%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1985.26

1999.68

-0.72%

-4.52%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

833.42

834.64

-0.15%

+1.54%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

590.09

595.22

-0.86%

-7.17%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.1390

0.0200

+482bps

+20bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.3280

-0.0090

+366bps

+19bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0600

-0.0190

+306bps

+14bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.9680

-0.1130

+465bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.2020

-0.0990

+453bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0270

-0.0890

+403bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.73

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.27

6.48

6.34

4.94

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.74

4.83

4.74

3.65

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

