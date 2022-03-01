CEE MARKETS-FX extends losses, forint falls to record low
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Tuesday, adding to losses from the previous session with the Hungarian forint hitting another record low versus the euro, as investors worried about the developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Refugees continued to arrive on Tuesday into central Europe where most countries border Ukraine.
More than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the last six days since Russia invaded, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.
CEE currencies added to steep losses on Monday that followed the EU and western allies ratcheting up sanctions against Russia, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system, because of its invasion in Ukraine.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.87% on the day and was trading at 374.20 per euro, hitting a new record low for the second session in a row.
"The events over the weekend really put the knife on the throat of central European currencies," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Negative news can easily drive the forint's rate even higher."
Currencies in the CEE region saw steady gains at the beginning of the year as they were supported by higher central bank rates. Those gaines have melted away since Russia invaded Ukraine last week.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= plunged 1.1% and was trading at 4.7375 per euro, its weakest since April 2009. The currency was down 3.09% do far this year, the worst performer among its regional peers.
The Czech crown EURCZK= weakened 0.36% and was trading at 25.200 versus the common currency.
Stock in Prague .PX firmed, recouping some losses from the previous session as they were up 0.77%. Warsaw eased 0.34% while Bucharest was 0.32% up.
Budapest .BUX weakened 2.88%. Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU was down 5.06% by 1025 GMT, underperforming the wider market.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1120 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2000
25.1100
-0.36%
-1.30%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
374.2000
370.9400
-0.87%
-1.29%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7375
4.6852
-1.10%
-3.09%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9485
+0.00%
-0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5640
7.5645
+0.01%
-0.61%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6500
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1363.81
1353.4100
+0.77%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42473.56
43731.25
-2.88%
-16.26%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1993.16
1999.88
-0.34%
-12.08%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12757.77
12716.51
+0.32%
-2.32%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1115.06
1091.38
+2.17%
-11.18%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1994.00
1999.68
-0.28%
-4.10%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
826.55
834.64
-0.97%
+0.70%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
601.58
595.22
+1.07%
-5.36%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.1200
-0.1190
+472bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3440
0.0070
+359bps
+13bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0710
-0.0080
+301bps
+9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.9680
-0.1130
+457bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.2070
-0.0940
+446bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0300
-0.0860
+397bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.73
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.23
6.45
6.33
4.94
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.85
4.88
4.85
3.65
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.