CEE MARKETS-FX extends losses, forint falls to record low

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Tuesday, adding to losses from the previous session with the Hungarian forint hitting another record low versus the euro, as investors worried about the developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Refugees continued to arrive on Tuesday into central Europe where most countries border Ukraine.

More than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the last six days since Russia invaded, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

CEE currencies added to steep losses on Monday that followed the EU and western allies ratcheting up sanctions against Russia, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system, because of its invasion in Ukraine.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.87% on the day and was trading at 374.20 per euro, hitting a new record low for the second session in a row.

"The events over the weekend really put the knife on the throat of central European currencies," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Negative news can easily drive the forint's rate even higher."

Currencies in the CEE region saw steady gains at the beginning of the year as they were supported by higher central bank rates. Those gaines have melted away since Russia invaded Ukraine last week.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= plunged 1.1% and was trading at 4.7375 per euro, its weakest since April 2009. The currency was down 3.09% do far this year, the worst performer among its regional peers.

The Czech crown EURCZK= weakened 0.36% and was trading at 25.200 versus the common currency.

Stock in Prague .PX firmed, recouping some losses from the previous session as they were up 0.77%. Warsaw eased 0.34% while Bucharest was 0.32% up.

Budapest .BUX weakened 2.88%. Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU was down 5.06% by 1025 GMT, underperforming the wider market.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1120 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2000

25.1100

-0.36%

-1.30%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

374.2000

370.9400

-0.87%

-1.29%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7375

4.6852

-1.10%

-3.09%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9485

+0.00%

-0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5640

7.5645

+0.01%

-0.61%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6500

+0.09%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1363.81

1353.4100

+0.77%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42473.56

43731.25

-2.88%

-16.26%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1993.16

1999.88

-0.34%

-12.08%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12757.77

12716.51

+0.32%

-2.32%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1115.06

1091.38

+2.17%

-11.18%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1994.00

1999.68

-0.28%

-4.10%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

826.55

834.64

-0.97%

+0.70%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

601.58

595.22

+1.07%

-5.36%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.1200

-0.1190

+472bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.3440

0.0070

+359bps

+13bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0710

-0.0080

+301bps

+9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.9680

-0.1130

+457bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.2070

-0.0940

+446bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0300

-0.0860

+397bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.73

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.23

6.45

6.33

4.94

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.85

4.88

4.85

3.65

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

