CEE MARKETS-FX eases as markets eye week of cenbank meetings
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 2 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies eased on Monday in thin trade as markets in London were closed for a bank holiday and traders looked ahead to a week with central bank meetings in the United States, Poland and the Czech Republic.
"This week's meetings of the MPC and the US FOMC will be of key importance for the zloty trading in May," PKO Bank wrote in a client note.
"We believe that the lack of a hawkish surprise from the Fed, which would be a rate hike of more than 50 bps, could support the quotations of emerging markets currencies versus the dollar."
The dollar held near a 20-year high on Monday as investors expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates by 50 basis points when it meets.
The recent strengthening of the dollar put pressure on CEE currencies and weakened them last week.
On Monday the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.23% lower, trading at 4.6813 per euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.24% to 24.640 versus the common currency.
Central bankers in Poland and the Czech Republic are meeting on Thursday and both banks are widely expected to continue with rate hikes as they fight soaring inflation.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.01% and was trading at 378.45 to the euro.
"The massive strengthening of the dollar pushed the forint lower last week, as far as 380 per euro, but I think investors have repositioned themselves since then and I expect the forint to hold stable for a while," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"I don't think the Fed's decision will really move the forint's rate, the hike is priced in. Markets will eye the comments for the Fed's view on inflation."
PMI data published on Monday showed that the Ukraine conflict and surging prices dragged manufacturing sentiment lower in the Czech Republic and Poland in April.
Hungarian PMI, worked out under a different methodology, showed production rose and stayed on the side of expansion for a 14th month in a row.
Most stocks in the region eased, tracking European peers that fell as crucial China data fueled market speculation of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
Stocks in Warsaw .WIG20 were 1.38% lower while Prague .PX weakened 1.17%. Budapest .BUX slid 1.66% while Bucharest .BETI was little moved.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1041 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6400
24.5800
-0.24%
+0.94%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
378.4500
378.4000
-0.01%
-2.39%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6813
4.6704
-0.23%
-1.93%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9480
4.9500
+0.04%
+0.00%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5620
7.5665
+0.06%
-0.59%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6300
117.6700
+0.03%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1317.99
1333.6300
-1.17%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42749.31
43469.84
-1.66%
-15.72%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1832.40
1858.12
-1.38%
-19.17%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12722.92
12723.23
-0.00%
-2.59%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1171.97
1170.06
+0.16%
-6.65%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2126.15
2129.32
-0.15%
+2.25%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
827.16
827.16
+0.00%
+0.78%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
619.03
619.03
+0.00%
-2.62%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.2220
-0.0060
+500bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6710
0.0320
+403bps
+7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3420
-0.0280
+343bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.6520
-0.1310
+643bps
-17bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9250
0.0670
+628bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.4270
0.0280
+552bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.09
6.09
6.02
5.47
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.90
8.22
8.32
6.76
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.66
7.69
7.66
6.05
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
