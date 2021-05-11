CEE MARKETS-FX eases as Hungarian, Czech CPI jumps; Polish FX loan ruling in focus

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks weakened on Tuesday as the Czech Republic and Hungary reported higher-than-expected inflation and markets were looking ahead to a key Polish Supreme Court decision on FX loan mortgages.

"Today could bring bigger moves on the currency market as investors react to CPI data and the upcoming Polish ruling," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "The sell-off in stocks is also making the market unstable."

Stocks in the region retreated, tracking a fall in European markets and a sell-off in U.S. stocks on Monday which was prompted by rising inflation fears.

Budapest .BUX was 1.17% lower, while Prague .PX slid 0.63% and Warsaw .WIG20 lost 0.78%.

The Hungarian forint and the Czech crown slid after both countries reported CPI above the top end of their central banks' target ranges.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.24% lower and trading at 358.70 per euro as inflation in April jumped to 5.1% year-on-year. The Hungarian central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge was steady at an annual 3.1%.

The Hungarian central bank left interest rates unchanged in April and pledged to prevent any sustained rise in inflation as the economy recovers and said that it considered the expected jump in inflation temporary.

The crown EURCZK= eased 0.14% to 25.600 per euro as Czech CPI accelerated to 3.1 year-on-year in April.

"Today's result indicates a growing likelihood of an earlier rise in interest rates," Michal Brozka, an economist at KB, wrote.

Market bets on a rate hike as soon as August have jumped since last Thursday's Czech policy meeting after which Governor Jiri Rusnok said a rate rise this year was a certainty.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.12% and was trading at 4.5625 per euro, ahead of a decision later in the day from the Supreme Court on the issue of Swiss franc mortgages.

A ruling last Friday that set the stage for Tuesday's decision calmed markets, thus "market positioning is pretty neutral," said Piotr Poplawski, a senior economist at ING.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1057 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6000

25.5650

-0.14%

+2.46%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.7000

357.6500

-0.29%

+1.12%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5625

4.5570

-0.12%

-0.07%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9270

4.9270

+0.00%

-1.26%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5403

+0.08%

+0.18%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.6000

+0.10%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1104.93

1111.9200

-0.63%

+7.57%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44067.09

44587.59

-1.17%

+4.65%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2099.20

2115.70

-0.78%

+5.81%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11646.05

11669.02

-0.20%

+18.77%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1067.75

1072.56

-0.45%

+18.53%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1955.66

1959.58

-0.20%

+12.44%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

755.65

755.32

+0.04%

+0.94%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

519.18

519.87

-0.13%

+16.01%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6320

0.0140

+131bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4900

0.0760

+206bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8180

0.0040

+199bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1540

0.0160

+083bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0820

0.0830

+165bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7710

0.0600

+195bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.62

0.95

1.28

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.96

1.13

1.30

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.29

0.36

0.46

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

