CEE MARKETS-FX eases as Hungarian, Czech CPI jumps; Polish FX loan ruling in focus
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks weakened on Tuesday as the Czech Republic and Hungary reported higher-than-expected inflation and markets were looking ahead to a key Polish Supreme Court decision on FX loan mortgages.
"Today could bring bigger moves on the currency market as investors react to CPI data and the upcoming Polish ruling," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "The sell-off in stocks is also making the market unstable."
Stocks in the region retreated, tracking a fall in European markets and a sell-off in U.S. stocks on Monday which was prompted by rising inflation fears.
Budapest .BUX was 1.17% lower, while Prague .PX slid 0.63% and Warsaw .WIG20 lost 0.78%.
The Hungarian forint and the Czech crown slid after both countries reported CPI above the top end of their central banks' target ranges.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.24% lower and trading at 358.70 per euro as inflation in April jumped to 5.1% year-on-year. The Hungarian central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge was steady at an annual 3.1%.
The Hungarian central bank left interest rates unchanged in April and pledged to prevent any sustained rise in inflation as the economy recovers and said that it considered the expected jump in inflation temporary.
The crown EURCZK= eased 0.14% to 25.600 per euro as Czech CPI accelerated to 3.1 year-on-year in April.
"Today's result indicates a growing likelihood of an earlier rise in interest rates," Michal Brozka, an economist at KB, wrote.
Market bets on a rate hike as soon as August have jumped since last Thursday's Czech policy meeting after which Governor Jiri Rusnok said a rate rise this year was a certainty.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.12% and was trading at 4.5625 per euro, ahead of a decision later in the day from the Supreme Court on the issue of Swiss franc mortgages.
A ruling last Friday that set the stage for Tuesday's decision calmed markets, thus "market positioning is pretty neutral," said Piotr Poplawski, a senior economist at ING.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1057 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6000
25.5650
-0.14%
+2.46%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.7000
357.6500
-0.29%
+1.12%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5625
4.5570
-0.12%
-0.07%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9270
4.9270
+0.00%
-1.26%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5340
7.5403
+0.08%
+0.18%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.6000
+0.10%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1104.93
1111.9200
-0.63%
+7.57%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44067.09
44587.59
-1.17%
+4.65%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2099.20
2115.70
-0.78%
+5.81%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11646.05
11669.02
-0.20%
+18.77%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1067.75
1072.56
-0.45%
+18.53%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1955.66
1959.58
-0.20%
+12.44%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
755.65
755.32
+0.04%
+0.94%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
519.18
519.87
-0.13%
+16.01%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6320
0.0140
+131bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4900
0.0760
+206bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8180
0.0040
+199bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1540
0.0160
+083bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0820
0.0830
+165bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7710
0.0600
+195bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.62
0.95
1.28
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.96
1.13
1.30
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.29
0.36
0.46
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
