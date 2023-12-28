CEE MARKETS-FX drifts, stocks edge up in thin holiday season trade

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were looking for direction on Thursday in thin holiday season trade, while stocks stayed close to recent highs amid expectations that interest rates in the United States could fall in 2024.

With markets quiet between Christmas and New Year, liquidity was low and currencies were mixed.

At 0926 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.24% against the euro at 4.339. The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat at 24.6830 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.05% firmer at 382.40.

"Markets are flow-driven basically... the customers are probably buying bits and pieces at the end of the year," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

Stock markets hovered around recent highs, with Prague's PX index .PX up 0.05%, the BUX index .BUX in Budapest up 0.02% and Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 gaining 0.07%.

"Sentiment is obviously positive... the market is betting on the Fed starting to loosen monetary policy quickly," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.

In December, the Fed kept its policy rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that with the rate-hike campaign that began in March 2022 likely over, policymakers would next turn to a debate over the timing of rate cuts.

Kulesza said that Polish assets were also supported by expectations that the new pro-European Union government would unblock funds from Brussels that have been frozen due to rule-of-law concerns.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1026 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6830

24.6850

+0.01%

-2.13%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.4000

382.6000

+0.05%

+4.46%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3390

4.3285

-0.24%

+8.08%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9755

4.9780

+0.05%

-0.66%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0300

117.1400

+0.09%

+0.23%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1407.25

1406.5200

+0.05%

+17.10%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

60298.30

60288.49

+0.02%

+37.69%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2373.02

2371.28

+0.07%

+32.42%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15313.12

15315.66

-0.02%

+31.29%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.5190

0.0130

+212bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6920

-0.0280

+182bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8180

0.0060

+190bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0080

-0.0550

+261bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.9840

-0.0220

+311bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.1750

-0.0200

+326bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.80

4.70

3.73

6.78

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.50

6.67

5.67

9.99

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.64

5.22

4.82

5.88

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

