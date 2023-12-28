CEE MARKETS-FX drifts, stocks edge up in thin holiday season trade

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were looking for direction on Thursday in thin holiday season trade, while stocks stayed close to recent highs amid expectations that interest rates in the United States could fall in 2024.
With markets quiet between Christmas and New Year, liquidity was low and currencies were mixed.
At 0926 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.24% against the euro at 4.339. The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat at 24.6830 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.05% firmer at 382.40.
"Markets are flow-driven basically... the customers are probably buying bits and pieces at the end of the year," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
Stock markets hovered around recent highs, with Prague's PX index .PX up 0.05%, the BUX index .BUX in Budapest up 0.02% and Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 gaining 0.07%.
"Sentiment is obviously positive... the market is betting on the Fed starting to loosen monetary policy quickly," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.
In December, the Fed kept its policy rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that with the rate-hike campaign that began in March 2022 likely over, policymakers would next turn to a debate over the timing of rate cuts.
Kulesza said that Polish assets were also supported by expectations that the new pro-European Union government would unblock funds from Brussels that have been frozen due to rule-of-law concerns.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1026 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6830
24.6850
+0.01%
-2.13%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.4000
382.6000
+0.05%
+4.46%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3390
4.3285
-0.24%
+8.08%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9755
4.9780
+0.05%
-0.66%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0300
117.1400
+0.09%
+0.23%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1407.25
1406.5200
+0.05%
+17.10%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
60298.30
60288.49
+0.02%
+37.69%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2373.02
2371.28
+0.07%
+32.42%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15313.12
15315.66
-0.02%
+31.29%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.5190
0.0130
+212bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6920
-0.0280
+182bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8180
0.0060
+190bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0080
-0.0550
+261bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.9840
-0.0220
+311bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.1750
-0.0200
+326bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.80
4.70
3.73
6.78
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.50
6.67
5.67
9.99
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.64
5.22
4.82
5.88
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by Miral Fahmy)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.