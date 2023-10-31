CEE MARKETS-FX drifts in pre-holiday trade, crown unfazed by surprise GDP drop

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies drifted on Tuesday, with the crown taking a surprise third-quarter contraction in the Czech economy in its stride in thin trading ahead of a public holiday in Poland and Hungary.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.08% firmer against the euro at 4.451, with one trader in Warsaw citing a weaker dollar and a more positive global mood as factors supporting the currency.
Poland's flash CPI PLCFY=ECI, PLCFM=ECI also eased to 6.5% in annual terms from 8.2% in September.
"Today is Halloween and tomorrow is a day off here so... nobody will take a bigger position here this week," said a second trader in Warsaw ahead of Wednesday's All Saints Day holiday. "It's a bit of a wait-and-see mood."
Hungary's forint EURHUF= was 0.08% weaker at 382.400, with traders paying attention to euro zone inflation, which dropped to its lowest level in over two years in October.
"Today's eurozone inflation data will decide whether the forint will stick above 383 or below 382," a Budapest-based trader said.
"The sentiment is good ahead of the bank holiday on Wednesday, it seems to me that the market is increasingly believing the reports of an impending agreement about the frozen EU funds."
Reports in recent weeks have said the European Union is considering unlocking billions of euros for Hungary that were frozen over rule-of-law concerns in its effort to win Budapest's approval for aid to Ukraine including a start to membership talks for Kyiv.
Hungary's chief negotiator told a news conference earlier this month that an agreement is possible as early as the end of November.
The crown EURCZK= was steady despite data showing Czech gross domestic product unexpectedly declined 0.3% in the third quarter, missing expectations it would stagnate. On a year-on-year basis, the economy shrank 0.6%.
"With inflation pressures softening too, this data release has only increased the odds that the central bank will start cutting interest rates when it meets on Thursday. We maintain our forecast for a 25 bp rate cut to 6.75%," Capital Economics said in a note.
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))
