CEE MARKETS-FX drifts before U.S. inflation data, bond sales on deck

BUCHAREST, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Central European shares mostly strengthened on Thursday while currencies were on softer ground, with markets awaiting U.S. inflation data later in the day for clues on how much higher the Federal Reserve will take interest rates.

In debt markets, Hungary was the latest to begin domestic bond auctions in the region, offering a trio of paper. On Wednesday, the first Czech bond auctions of 2023 drew solid demand ahead of another high-borrowing year.

With markets largely following global moods, by 0930 GMT Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 led gains in central Europe with a 1.1% rise, followed by Prague’s .PX 0.7% gain.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was the main currency mover, down 0.3% against the euro on the day at 399.3000, and the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged 0.1% lower. The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were flat at 0950 GMT.

Central European rate setters have largely shifted to stable interest rates after sharp hikes since 2021, coming as global banks like the U.S. Fed raise rates. That is adding pressure on central Europe's currencies.

Elsewhere, bond yields were mixed in the region after generally dropping so far this year.

"A year of high volatility is certainly ahead of us, but we assume that, following changes in domestic and global monetary policy, yields will go down, counterbalanced by some fiscal fears expressed through asset swaps," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial markets analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.

"Q1 is also a period of historically high supply of bonds, so theoretically Q1 may keep yields at relatively high levels."

Besides Hungary, Romania also plans to issue 1 billion lei worth of April 2030 and October 2034 bonds on Thursday.

Tenders so far this year have been heavily oversubscribed. The finance ministry has raised its gross funding needs for this year to roughly 160 billion lei from 142.6 billion.

The Czechs held their first bond auction of 2023 on Wednesday, met with strong demand. CNB08

The yield on 10-year paper CZ10YT=RR was largely steady on Thursday, bid at 4.446%, already down 67 basis points so far in 2023.

"The auction was relatively strong: we would describe it as rather bullish as the demand was substantial, but the increased issuance volumes are bearish per se and also suggest higher supply in the near future," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said.

"Abroad, all eyes (today) will be on U.S. inflation to see if the disinflationary trend we’ve observed in the core markets continues."

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1050 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 Czech crown EURCZK= 24.0360 24.0120 -0.10% +0.51% Hungary forint EURHUF= 399.3000 398.1000 -0.30% +0.04% Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6910 4.6900 -0.02% -0.03% Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9355 4.9359 +0.01% +0.14% Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5330 7.5365 +0.05% +0.05% Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2800 117.3300 +0.04% +0.02% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 Prague .PX 1282.54 1271.3000 +0.88% +6.72% Budapest .BUX 46211.36 46277.27 -0.14% +5.52% Warsaw .WIG20 1945.61 1914.74 +1.61% +8.57% Bucharest .BETI 12413.49 12331.86 +0.66% +6.43% Ljubljana .SBITOP 1094.80 1093.39 +0.13% +4.39% Zagreb .CRBEX 2079.50 2068.35 +0.54% +691.38% Belgrade .BELEX15 838.66 839.09 -0.05% +1.70% Sofia .SOFIX 616.37 620.09 -0.60% +2.47% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.4920 -0.0090 +290bps +3bps 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.7130 -0.0370 +250bps +0bps 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.4420 0.0050 +229bps +4bps Poland 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.8820 -0.1020 +329bps -6bps 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.8310 -0.0390 +362bps -1bps 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.9050 -0.0450 +375bps -1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.11 6.83 6.32 7.22 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.40 12.82 11.47 16.09 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 6.95 6.77 6.29 6.95 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** ($1 = 370.6700 forints) ($1 = 4.5808 lei) ($1 = 4.3560 zlotys) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

