CEE MARKETS-FX drifts before U.S. inflation data, bond sales on deck

BUCHAREST, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Central European shares mostly strengthened on Thursday while currencies were on softer ground, with markets awaiting U.S. inflation data later in the day for clues on how much higher the Federal Reserve will take interest rates.
In debt markets, Hungary was the latest to begin domestic bond auctions in the region, offering a trio of paper. On Wednesday, the first Czech bond auctions of 2023 drew solid demand ahead of another high-borrowing year.
With markets largely following global moods, by 0930 GMT Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 led gains in central Europe with a 1.1% rise, followed by Prague’s .PX 0.7% gain.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was the main currency mover, down 0.3% against the euro on the day at 399.3000, and the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged 0.1% lower. The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were flat at 0950 GMT.
Central European rate setters have largely shifted to stable interest rates after sharp hikes since 2021, coming as global banks like the U.S. Fed raise rates. That is adding pressure on central Europe's currencies.
Elsewhere, bond yields were mixed in the region after generally dropping so far this year.
"A year of high volatility is certainly ahead of us, but we assume that, following changes in domestic and global monetary policy, yields will go down, counterbalanced by some fiscal fears expressed through asset swaps," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial markets analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
"Q1 is also a period of historically high supply of bonds, so theoretically Q1 may keep yields at relatively high levels."
Besides Hungary, Romania also plans to issue 1 billion lei worth of April 2030 and October 2034 bonds on Thursday.
Tenders so far this year have been heavily oversubscribed. The finance ministry has raised its gross funding needs for this year to roughly 160 billion lei from 142.6 billion.
The Czechs held their first bond auction of 2023 on Wednesday, met with strong demand. CNB08
The yield on 10-year paper CZ10YT=RR was largely steady on Thursday, bid at 4.446%, already down 67 basis points so far in 2023.
"The auction was relatively strong: we would describe it as rather bullish as the demand was substantial, but the increased issuance volumes are bearish per se and also suggest higher supply in the near future," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said.
"Abroad, all eyes (today) will be on U.S. inflation to see if the disinflationary trend we’ve observed in the core markets continues."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0360
24.0120
-0.10%
+0.51%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
399.3000
398.1000
-0.30%
+0.04%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6910
4.6900
-0.02%
-0.03%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9355
4.9359
+0.01%
+0.14%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2800
117.3300
+0.04%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1282.54
1271.3000
+0.88%
+6.72%
Budapest
.BUX
46211.36
46277.27
-0.14%
+5.52%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1945.61
1914.74
+1.61%
+8.57%
Bucharest
.BETI
12413.49
12331.86
+0.66%
+6.43%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1094.80
1093.39
+0.13%
+4.39%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2079.50
2068.35
+0.54%
+691.38%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
838.66
839.09
-0.05%
+1.70%
Sofia
.SOFIX
616.37
620.09
-0.60%
+2.47%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4920
-0.0090
+290bps
+3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7130
-0.0370
+250bps
+0bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4420
0.0050
+229bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.8820
-0.1020
+329bps
-6bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.8310
-0.0390
+362bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9050
-0.0450
+375bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.11
6.83
6.32
7.22
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.40
12.82
11.47
16.09
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.95
6.77
6.29
6.95
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
($1 = 370.6700 forints)
($1 = 4.5808 lei)
($1 = 4.3560 zlotys)
