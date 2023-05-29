CEE MARKETS-FX drift off May highs, stocks mixed

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held steady on Monday as risk sentiment improved after a weekend U.S. debt ceiling deal but remained off the peaks they touched earlier this month.
A stronger U.S. dollar this month has helped trim some of the gains the region's currencies have enjoyed this year while still high interest rates attracted fund flows.
The dollar, a sluggish economic outlook and chances of interest rate cuts in the region are combining to keep currencies away from the multi-month or multi-year highs scaled since April.
Data last week showing Germany - a key economic partner - entering recession added to the woes.
"The Czech crown is not favouring the combination of higher bets on a further rise in U.S. rates, weak German figures and a stronger dollar," Czech bank CSOB said in a morning note, adding even a recovery in global stocks was not relieving the pressure.
Meanwhile, stock markets in the region were mixed.
Trading was light with markets in the U.S., the UK and several European countries closed. In central Europe, Hungary was shut for a holiday.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.3% to 372.00 to the euro in trading outside local markets and was off a more than one-year high of 368 hit in mid-May, before the country's central bank cut its one-day deposit rate to 17% from 18%, while leaving its base rate unchanged.
Elsewhere, the crown EURCZK= was flat at 23.678 per euro, still well off a nearly 15-year high beyond 23.300 touched in April.
Czech central bankers have played down chances of an interest rate cut later this year as priced in by markets. Earlier in May, the central bank (CNB) came close to hiking interest rates in a 4-3 vote that backed continued stability.
"In the current environment, the crown is unlikely to test (its highs) unless the CNB hikes next (meeting) and that would probably be a big surprise," a trader said.
In Poland, central banker Gabriela Maslowska wrote in an article for Catholic broadcaster Radio Maryja on Monday that chances of interest rate cuts starting in 2023 were getting bigger in part because of the strong zloty.
The Polish currency EURPLN= hit a nearly two-year high beyond 4.48 to the euro last week. It traded at 4.5285 to the euro on Monday, little moved compared to Friday's close.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1130 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6780
23.6770
-0.00%
+2.03%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
372.0000
371.0500
-0.26%
+7.38%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5285
4.5300
+0.03%
+3.56%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9577
4.9572
-0.01%
-0.31%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1320.17
1317.6700
+0.19%
+9.86%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
47573.35
47573.35
+0.00%
+8.63%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1977.31
1984.12
-0.34%
+10.34%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12317.74
12289.30
+0.23%
+5.61%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7600
0.0110
+283bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0820
-0.0880
+260bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6080
-0.0540
+215bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0220
-0.0310
+309bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0590
-0.0470
+358bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1160
-0.0570
+366bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.24
6.89
6.18
7.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.31
12.51
11.54
15.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.88
6.60
6.31
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
