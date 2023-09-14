CEE MARKETS-FX drift lower before ECB's rate call

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies drifted weaker on Thursday before a European Central Bank interest rate decision which, if it swings to a hike, would cut into already narrowing rate differentials in the region.

With policy already easing in Poland and Hungary, and on hold since last year in the Czech Republic and Romania, currencies are losing their high-rate differential advantage as the ECB maintains a tightening cycle.

The ECB will decide on Thursday whether to raise its key interest rate to a record peak in what should be its final step in the fight against inflation, or take a break as the economy deteriorates.

The result could rattle central Europe even more after a shock Polish rate cut last week sent currencies sharply down.

The Czech crown EURCZK= led losses on Thursday after clawing back some ground in the previous session, trading 0.3% lower at 24.485 to the euro at 0802 GMT. It was off a nearly 1-year low of 24.645 hit this week.

"The crown must be on guard again today with the afternoon ECB meeting," CSOB said.

"Another rate increase in the euro zone can put the crown under pressure due to the narrowing interest rate differential which makes the crown less attractive in the eyes of foreign investors."

Markets are pricing in about a 65% chance of another ECB hike.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= has stayed relatively stable in the turbulence of the past week as its rates remain the highest in the European Union despite loosening. It was steady at 384 to the euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.2% versus the euro to stand at 4.63.

"In our opinion, such a scenario could also slightly weaken the zloty due to the improved carry trade on the EUR side,"

Bank Millennium said in a note an ECB hike would add to pressure on the zloty, which has lost as much as 4% since its central bank delivered a bigger than expected 75-basis-point cut to begin its policy easing.

At the moment, there was little impulse for it to gain, it said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1002 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4850

24.4190

-0.27%

-1.34%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.0000

383.6000

-0.10%

+4.02%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6300

4.6205

-0.21%

+1.29%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9692

4.9705

+0.03%

-0.54%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.2050

+0.11%

+0.19%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1346.78

1338.7100

+0.60%

+12.07%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56813.74

57191.42

-0.66%

+29.73%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1957.01

1949.65

+0.38%

+9.21%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14130.28

14089.54

+0.29%

+21.15%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3770

-0.1520

+221bps

-16bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7500

0.0070

+207bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4390

0.0050

+178bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8580

0.0120

+169bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1650

0.0070

+249bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6450

0.0170

+299bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.75

5.82

4.94

7.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.00

9.52

8.39

12.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.82

4.18

3.95

5.84

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

