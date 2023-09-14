CEE MARKETS-FX drift lower before ECB's rate call

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies drifted weaker on Thursday before a European Central Bank interest rate decision which, if it swings to a hike, would cut into already narrowing rate differentials in the region.
With policy already easing in Poland and Hungary, and on hold since last year in the Czech Republic and Romania, currencies are losing their high-rate differential advantage as the ECB maintains a tightening cycle.
The ECB will decide on Thursday whether to raise its key interest rate to a record peak in what should be its final step in the fight against inflation, or take a break as the economy deteriorates.
The result could rattle central Europe even more after a shock Polish rate cut last week sent currencies sharply down.
The Czech crown EURCZK= led losses on Thursday after clawing back some ground in the previous session, trading 0.3% lower at 24.485 to the euro at 0802 GMT. It was off a nearly 1-year low of 24.645 hit this week.
"The crown must be on guard again today with the afternoon ECB meeting," CSOB said.
"Another rate increase in the euro zone can put the crown under pressure due to the narrowing interest rate differential which makes the crown less attractive in the eyes of foreign investors."
Markets are pricing in about a 65% chance of another ECB hike.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= has stayed relatively stable in the turbulence of the past week as its rates remain the highest in the European Union despite loosening. It was steady at 384 to the euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.2% versus the euro to stand at 4.63.
"In our opinion, such a scenario could also slightly weaken the zloty due to the improved carry trade on the EUR side,"
Bank Millennium said in a note an ECB hike would add to pressure on the zloty, which has lost as much as 4% since its central bank delivered a bigger than expected 75-basis-point cut to begin its policy easing.
At the moment, there was little impulse for it to gain, it said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1002 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4850
24.4190
-0.27%
-1.34%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.0000
383.6000
-0.10%
+4.02%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6300
4.6205
-0.21%
+1.29%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9692
4.9705
+0.03%
-0.54%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.2050
+0.11%
+0.19%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1346.78
1338.7100
+0.60%
+12.07%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56813.74
57191.42
-0.66%
+29.73%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1957.01
1949.65
+0.38%
+9.21%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14130.28
14089.54
+0.29%
+21.15%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3770
-0.1520
+221bps
-16bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7500
0.0070
+207bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4390
0.0050
+178bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8580
0.0120
+169bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1650
0.0070
+249bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6450
0.0170
+299bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.75
5.82
4.94
7.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.00
9.52
8.39
12.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.82
4.18
3.95
5.84
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Toby Chopra)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.