CEE MARKETS-FX drift, hold off lows as Ukraine stays in focus

PRAGUE, March 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies mostly drifted lower on Friday but held well off lows hit at the beginning of the week, while stocks gained some ground even as investors remained focused on the war in Ukraine and risks to regional growth.

European Union leaders were holding a summit at France's Versailles Palace, with talks expected to be dominated by calls for more action to punish Russia for its invasion, assist Ukraine and cope with an influx of nearly 2.5 million refugees in just two weeks.

Central Europe has been hit hard by a global flight to safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which prompted a raft of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow.

The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty fell to record lows on Monday amid a global sell-off.

The slide in currencies has already prompted the Czech and Polish central banks to step into markets last week while Hungary's policymakers have lifted interest rates.

The Hungarian central bank (NBH) raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points to 5.85% at a weekly tender on Thursday, extending its rate tightening campaign.

"With geopolitical risks still dominating FX and commodity prices moves, we think that the NBH will currently continue to use the 1-week depo to respond quickly to a deterioration of risks by raising rates while keeping them on hold when these subside," Morgan Stanley analysts said.

The forint EURHUF= was steady on Friday at 380.11 per euro to the euro at 0936 GMT, off a record low of 400 it hit on Monday.

The zloty EURPLN= dipped 0.2% to 4.793 per euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was also little changed at 25.216.

The Czech central bank, which has lifted its base rate to a 20-year high of 4.50%, has been the most aggressive among central Europe's policy tightening seen since last year as inflation soars. The region is expecting still stronger price pressures coming from the Ukraine conflict.

Czech inflation could accelerate by 1-2 percentage points from the 11.1% reported for February, central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said late on Thursday. He said a further moderate rise in rates could not be ruled out.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1036 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2160

25.2125

-0.01%

-1.36%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

380.1100

380.2100

+0.03%

-2.82%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7930

4.7855

-0.16%

-4.21%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9493

+0.01%

-0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5700

7.5675

-0.03%

-0.69%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5900

117.6500

+0.05%

-0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1289.73

1284.1000

+0.44%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42704.87

42028.33

+1.61%

-15.80%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2003.49

1970.27

+1.69%

-11.62%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11970.06

11921.85

+0.40%

-8.35%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1091.65

1084.83

+0.63%

-13.05%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1965.16

1962.40

+0.14%

-5.49%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

832.12

833.93

-0.22%

+1.38%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

568.95

570.49

-0.27%

-10.50%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8170

-0.0060

+524bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.0110

-0.0260

+404bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.6450

0.0010

+339bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3340

0.0000

+575bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4040

0.0450

+543bps

+7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.0360

0.0080

+478bps

+2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.40

5.42

5.33

4.82

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.90

7.79

7.61

6.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.85

5.90

5.87

4.18

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

