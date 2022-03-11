CEE MARKETS-FX drift, hold off lows as Ukraine stays in focus
PRAGUE, March 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies mostly drifted lower on Friday but held well off lows hit at the beginning of the week, while stocks gained some ground even as investors remained focused on the war in Ukraine and risks to regional growth.
European Union leaders were holding a summit at France's Versailles Palace, with talks expected to be dominated by calls for more action to punish Russia for its invasion, assist Ukraine and cope with an influx of nearly 2.5 million refugees in just two weeks.
Central Europe has been hit hard by a global flight to safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which prompted a raft of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow.
The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty fell to record lows on Monday amid a global sell-off.
The slide in currencies has already prompted the Czech and Polish central banks to step into markets last week while Hungary's policymakers have lifted interest rates.
The Hungarian central bank (NBH) raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points to 5.85% at a weekly tender on Thursday, extending its rate tightening campaign.
"With geopolitical risks still dominating FX and commodity prices moves, we think that the NBH will currently continue to use the 1-week depo to respond quickly to a deterioration of risks by raising rates while keeping them on hold when these subside," Morgan Stanley analysts said.
The forint EURHUF= was steady on Friday at 380.11 per euro to the euro at 0936 GMT, off a record low of 400 it hit on Monday.
The zloty EURPLN= dipped 0.2% to 4.793 per euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was also little changed at 25.216.
The Czech central bank, which has lifted its base rate to a 20-year high of 4.50%, has been the most aggressive among central Europe's policy tightening seen since last year as inflation soars. The region is expecting still stronger price pressures coming from the Ukraine conflict.
Czech inflation could accelerate by 1-2 percentage points from the 11.1% reported for February, central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said late on Thursday. He said a further moderate rise in rates could not be ruled out.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1036 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2160
25.2125
-0.01%
-1.36%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
380.1100
380.2100
+0.03%
-2.82%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7930
4.7855
-0.16%
-4.21%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9493
+0.01%
-0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5700
7.5675
-0.03%
-0.69%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5900
117.6500
+0.05%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1289.73
1284.1000
+0.44%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42704.87
42028.33
+1.61%
-15.80%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2003.49
1970.27
+1.69%
-11.62%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11970.06
11921.85
+0.40%
-8.35%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1091.65
1084.83
+0.63%
-13.05%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1965.16
1962.40
+0.14%
-5.49%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
832.12
833.93
-0.22%
+1.38%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
568.95
570.49
-0.27%
-10.50%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8170
-0.0060
+524bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.0110
-0.0260
+404bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.6450
0.0010
+339bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3340
0.0000
+575bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4040
0.0450
+543bps
+7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.0360
0.0080
+478bps
+2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.40
5.42
5.33
4.82
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.90
7.79
7.61
6.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.85
5.90
5.87
4.18
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
