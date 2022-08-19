CEE MARKETS-FX down as dollar firms, zloty leads losses on weak economic data

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended losses on Friday as safe-haven dollar firmed, with investors turning away from riskier currencies on the U.S. Federal Reserve's resolve to keep raising interest rates.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.09% to trade at 24.627 per euro while the Hungarian forint weakened 0.61% and was trading at 406.8 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= edged lower.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.66% to 4.7510 versus the common currency, leading losses in the region as it was also pressured by economic data.

"Concerns about prospects of the global economy will favour the inflow of capital to safe havens, which will benefit the U.S. dollar," Bank Millennium wrote in a note, adding that data confirming a slowdown of the economy would also hit the zloty.

Polish industrial output was down 6.5% month-on-month in July.

"We expect a further deterioration in results. This will be the result of weakening economic activity and reduction in inventories," the Polish Economic Institute wrote on Twitter.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was under additional pressure from soaring gas prices that could further worsen the country's external balance, traders and analysts have said.

"Instead of economic data investors are paying special attention to the moves in soaring European gas prices," Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank wrote in a morning note.

Hungary's forint, the worst performing currency in the region so far this year, has also been weighed down by a lack of agreement with the European Union over pandemic recovery funds.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1045 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.6270 24.6050 -0.09% +0.99% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 406.8000 404.3000 -0.61% -9.20% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7510 4.7195 -0.66% -3.37% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8805 4.8789 -0.03% +1.39% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5170 7.5165 -0.01% +0.01% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2700 117.3900 +0.10% +0.26% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1226.59 1230.3300 -0.30% .BUX Budapest .BUX 43106.95 43099.47 +0.02% -15.01% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1671.16 1699.68 -1.68% -26.28% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12695.75 12676.95 +0.15% -2.80% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1167.92 1167.62 +0.03% -6.97% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2012.60 2014.38 -0.09% -3.21% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 853.20 846.18 +0.83% +3.95% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 611.89 613.90 -0.33% -3.74% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.9280 -0.0310 +514bps -7bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.7180 0.1080 +374bps +3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.2560 0.0510 +308bps -3bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 7.1680 0.4030 +638bps +36bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.4360 0.2450 +546bps +17bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 6.0780 0.2290 +490bps +15bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.32 7.28 7.02 7.25 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.45 14.66 14.63 12.04 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.36 7.39 7.18 7.04 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

