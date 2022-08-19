CEE MARKETS-FX down as dollar firms, zloty leads losses on weak economic data
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended losses on Friday as safe-haven dollar firmed, with investors turning away from riskier currencies on the U.S. Federal Reserve's resolve to keep raising interest rates.
The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.09% to trade at 24.627 per euro while the Hungarian forint weakened 0.61% and was trading at 406.8 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= edged lower.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.66% to 4.7510 versus the common currency, leading losses in the region as it was also pressured by economic data.
"Concerns about prospects of the global economy will favour the inflow of capital to safe havens, which will benefit the U.S. dollar," Bank Millennium wrote in a note, adding that data confirming a slowdown of the economy would also hit the zloty.
Polish industrial output was down 6.5% month-on-month in July.
"We expect a further deterioration in results. This will be the result of weakening economic activity and reduction in inventories," the Polish Economic Institute wrote on Twitter.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was under additional pressure from soaring gas prices that could further worsen the country's external balance, traders and analysts have said.
"Instead of economic data investors are paying special attention to the moves in soaring European gas prices," Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank wrote in a morning note.
Hungary's forint, the worst performing currency in the region so far this year, has also been weighed down by a lack of agreement with the European Union over pandemic recovery funds.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1045 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6270
24.6050
-0.09%
+0.99%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
406.8000
404.3000
-0.61%
-9.20%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7510
4.7195
-0.66%
-3.37%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8805
4.8789
-0.03%
+1.39%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5170
7.5165
-0.01%
+0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2700
117.3900
+0.10%
+0.26%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1226.59
1230.3300
-0.30%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43106.95
43099.47
+0.02%
-15.01%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1671.16
1699.68
-1.68%
-26.28%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12695.75
12676.95
+0.15%
-2.80%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1167.92
1167.62
+0.03%
-6.97%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2012.60
2014.38
-0.09%
-3.21%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
853.20
846.18
+0.83%
+3.95%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.89
613.90
-0.33%
-3.74%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9280
-0.0310
+514bps
-7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7180
0.1080
+374bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.2560
0.0510
+308bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.1680
0.4030
+638bps
+36bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.4360
0.2450
+546bps
+17bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0780
0.2290
+490bps
+15bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.32
7.28
7.02
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.45
14.66
14.63
12.04
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.36
7.39
7.18
7.04
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
