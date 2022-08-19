PX

CEE MARKETS-FX down as dollar firms, zloty leads losses on weak economic data

Contributor
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Central European currencies extended losses on Friday as safe-haven dollar firmed, with investors turning away from riskier currencies on the U.S. Federal Reserve's resolve to keep raising interest rates.

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended losses on Friday as safe-haven dollar firmed, with investors turning away from riskier currencies on the U.S. Federal Reserve's resolve to keep raising interest rates.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.09% to trade at 24.627 per euro while the Hungarian forint weakened 0.61% and was trading at 406.8 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= edged lower.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.66% to 4.7510 versus the common currency, leading losses in the region as it was also pressured by economic data.

"Concerns about prospects of the global economy will favour the inflow of capital to safe havens, which will benefit the U.S. dollar," Bank Millennium wrote in a note, adding that data confirming a slowdown of the economy would also hit the zloty.

Polish industrial output was down 6.5% month-on-month in July.

"We expect a further deterioration in results. This will be the result of weakening economic activity and reduction in inventories," the Polish Economic Institute wrote on Twitter.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was under additional pressure from soaring gas prices that could further worsen the country's external balance, traders and analysts have said.

"Instead of economic data investors are paying special attention to the moves in soaring European gas prices," Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank wrote in a morning note.

Hungary's forint, the worst performing currency in the region so far this year, has also been weighed down by a lack of agreement with the European Union over pandemic recovery funds.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1045 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6270

24.6050

-0.09%

+0.99%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

406.8000

404.3000

-0.61%

-9.20%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7510

4.7195

-0.66%

-3.37%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8805

4.8789

-0.03%

+1.39%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5170

7.5165

-0.01%

+0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2700

117.3900

+0.10%

+0.26%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1226.59

1230.3300

-0.30%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43106.95

43099.47

+0.02%

-15.01%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1671.16

1699.68

-1.68%

-26.28%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12695.75

12676.95

+0.15%

-2.80%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1167.92

1167.62

+0.03%

-6.97%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2012.60

2014.38

-0.09%

-3.21%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

853.20

846.18

+0.83%

+3.95%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.89

613.90

-0.33%

-3.74%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9280

-0.0310

+514bps

-7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7180

0.1080

+374bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.2560

0.0510

+308bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.1680

0.4030

+638bps

+36bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.4360

0.2450

+546bps

+17bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0780

0.2290

+490bps

+15bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.32

7.28

7.02

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.45

14.66

14.63

12.04

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.36

7.39

7.18

7.04

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More