CEE MARKETS-FX dip, stocks gain amid growth worries and Middle East jitters

By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint led moderate easing in emerging European currencies on Friday as a combination of growth challenges, a slight rise in inflation and a loose monetary policy played on investors minds.
The forint shed 0.3% against the euro, followed by a 0.2% dip in the Czech crown and a 0.1% easing of the zloty. Stock markets were up by about a third of a percent regionwide.
Dealers said however that trading was lacklustre and real money flows were yet to pick up in early 2020, and Middle East worries over U.S.-Iran tensions eased despite possible evidence of a Ukrainian jetliner shot down near Tehran.
"We've seen the main events in Iran, and we've had the first reactions," a Budapest-based dealer said. "The market is in a wait and see position now, and we reckon neither side wants to escalate the conflict for now."
Iran wants to handle black box recordings from a Ukrainian airliner that crashed, killing all 176 people aboard, after Canada and others said the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake.
Europe's top diplomats will meet on Friday to assess ways to guide the United States and Iran away from open conflict, knowing that a miscalculation from either side could leave the bloc facing a war and a serious nuclear proliferation crisis at its doorstep. L8N29F1QC
"Iran cannot emerge a winner from this conflict and the U.S. has no interest in whipping up more of a storm either, so we expect no real effect on markets for now," the dealer said.
Other factors to influence markets from next week are the impending signing of the U.S.-China trade deal and easing uncertainty over Brexit as Britain enters a transition period after leaving the European Union on Jan. 31.
Later in the year most regional currencies are expected to weaken, a Reuters poll showed. The Czech crown's strong run to start 2020 is likely to reverse and the Hungarian forint will creep back toward record lows as economies slow.
Markets did not deviate from recent trends. The forint remained firmly within its recent 331-335 EUR/HUF range. The crown remained near its 23-month high.
Growth concerns could affect emerging markets this year, including on the eastern flank of Europe, with Hungary betting it would not be able to withstand the slowdown without fiscal stimulus.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban flagged a new stimulus package on Thursday, to be detailed next month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1048 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2580
25.2210
-0.15%
+0.69%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
333.8000
332.8000
-0.30%
-0.80%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2485
4.2455
-0.07%
+0.19%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7785
4.7781
-0.01%
+0.21%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4420
7.4453
+0.04%
+0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6200
+0.06%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1129.48
1126.6600
+0.25%
+1.24%
Budapest
.BUX
45623.28
45493.15
+0.29%
-1.00%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2164.90
2157.61
+0.34%
+0.69%
Bucharest
.BETI
9952.92
9939.58
+0.13%
-0.24%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
952.70
949.44
+0.34%
+2.90%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2029.49
2028.81
+0.03%
+0.60%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
797.85
800.22
-0.30%
-0.48%
Sofia
.SOFIX
577.56
577.72
-0.03%
+1.66%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.8070
0.1190
+240bps
+12bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4600
-0.0340
+196bps
-4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6540
0.0330
+188bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5260
-0.0270
+212bps
-2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.9400
-0.0050
+244bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.2580
-0.0160
+248bps
-1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.26
2.25
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.25
0.33
0.42
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.75
1.75
1.78
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by Mark Heinrich)
((marton.dunai@tr.com; +36-30-952-7878 (Cell/Signal); https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.