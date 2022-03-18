CEE MARKETS-FX cap gains as investors wait for progress in Ukraine-Russia talks
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Friday, giving up some of their gains from this week, while stocks were mixed as concerns over a lack of tangible progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia pressured markets.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.48% and was trading at 4.7050 per euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.31% to 373.05 versus the common currency while the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.4% at 24.830 to the euro.
CEE currencies were still trading stronger than last week when the zloty and the forint each hit record lows as markets in the region were hit hard by a global flight to safe-haven assets after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
This week, markets were gradually returning to normal after the initial turmoil as news of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine supported market sentiment.
On Friday the forint was trading more than 7% stronger than its historic low of 400 per euro it hit on Mar. 7 while the zloty was up more than 6% from its record low of 4.049 per euro.
However, tangible progress in the peace talks is needed for additional gains in CEE markets, traders and analysts have said.
"For further forint strengthening we need success in the Russia-Ukraine talks, which could calm down the forint's market," brokerage Equilore wrote in a client note.
Investors are also eyeing a central bank meeting in Hungary next Tuesday where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a rate hike of 75 basis points to 4.15%.
The National Bank of Hungary lifted the forint from record lows this month with a pledge to use all tools at its disposal to shore up markets while hiking the top of its interest rate corridor by 100 bps to make room for more tightening.
"We expect the NBH to continue to see risks to the inflation outlook as skewed to the upside due to the elevated uncertainty about the geopolitical situation and thus to signal that it intends to continue the tightening cycle on a monthly basis," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX easing 1.35% while Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.14%. Prague .PX gained 0.88% while Bucharest .BETI added 0.6%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1039 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8300
24.7300
-0.40%
+0.17%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
373.0500
371.8800
-0.31%
-0.98%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7050
4.6825
-0.48%
-2.42%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9489
+0.01%
-0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5660
7.5725
+0.09%
-0.64%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6700
117.6700
+0.00%
-0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1325.41
1313.8600
+0.88%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43993.12
44596.58
-1.35%
-13.26%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2122.30
2125.29
-0.14%
-6.38%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12555.03
12480.13
+0.60%
-3.88%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1178.85
1157.60
+1.84%
-6.10%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2047.00
2041.85
+0.25%
-1.56%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
814.00
813.09
+0.11%
-0.83%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
598.24
596.56
+0.28%
-5.89%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.5330
0.0770
+489bps
+11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.8400
0.0630
+375bps
+9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.5430
-0.0110
+317bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1700
-0.0540
+553bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1060
0.0000
+502bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.7270
-0.0320
+435bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.84
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.55
7.49
7.33
6.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.74
5.82
5.82
4.37
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Toby Chopra)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
