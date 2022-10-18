CEE MARKETS-Forint's gains cool after big jump, stocks rise on sentiment boost

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint cooled slightly on Tuesday from its biggest gains in more than a decade, following the Hungarian central bank's emergency measures last week.

Other central European currencies were also stable, as improvement in risk appetite following Hungary's action last week, took pressure off the region.

A U-turn in British fiscal policy and a drop in European gas prices amid Europe's energy crisis also helped investor mood, giving a boost to equity markets in central Europe, with more than 1% gains in the region's major indices.

The forint has risen as much as 5.7% since touching a record low beyond 430 to the euro on Oct.13, before the central bank jumped into extraordinary action on Friday to shore up the currency.

Its gains since Friday have been the biggest in a three-day period since volatile trading seen in March 2009.

On Friday, it saw its biggest single-day rise since 2008.

Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday it would offer one-day quick deposit tender at 18% again, which was a part of its new measures.

Despite these steps, J.P. Morgan analysts said this may not "be the final chapter in HUF’s depreciation trend" and that it was taking profits on its underweight forint position.

"(The Hungarian central bank's) emergency hikes coincide with still very negative levels in our EM FX risk appetite index," they said.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.25% at 412.60 to the euro at 0855 GMT.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= inched 0.1% lower to 4.81 per euro, after it had skimmed the 4.90 levels last week.

Analysts saw little incentive for further gains after Hungary's action caused some investors to favour the forint over the Polish currency.

Worries over European Union funds were also rising.

On Monday, a European Commission spokesman said the EU would not pay out the vast majority of 75 billion euros worth of development funds earmarked for Poland through 2027 unless Warsaw fixes the country's courts.

The Czech crown remained steady at 24.565 to the euro on Tuesday, with pressure on the currency easing.

The Czech National Bank has maintained market interventions to prevent excessive currency swings since May.

The pressure on the forint last week had also hit the crown, while this week some short-term rates instruments have risen, as a few bets on the Czechs having to hike interest rates - in the wake of Hungary's action - again appeared.

For now markets were calm, a forex dealer said.

"But I am not sure how long it will look like this. It can change really fast," the dealer said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1055 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5650

24.5940

+0.12%

+1.25%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

412.6000

411.5500

-0.25%

-10.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8105

4.8055

-0.10%

-4.56%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9365

4.9383

+0.04%

+0.24%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5250

7.5275

+0.03%

-0.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.2800

+0.04%

+0.30%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1159.60

1144.0100

+1.36%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40284.69

39855.56

+1.08%

-20.58%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1429.72

1414.06

+1.11%

-36.93%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10999.82

10786.70

+1.98%

-15.78%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

983.92

984.05

-0.01%

-21.63%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1922.77

1921.96

+0.04%

-7.53%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

811.66

808.50

+0.39%

-1.11%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

579.68

577.48

+0.38%

-8.81%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.1800

-0.0130

+420bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.8370

0.0410

+373bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.7450

0.0580

+344bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.5640

0.1950

+658bps

+17bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.4400

0.1980

+634bps

+17bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

8.1580

0.1780

+585bps

+14bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.43

7.39

7.22

7.27

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

18.17

17.64

16.59

16.58

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.08

8.16

8.13

7.33

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Neha Arora)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

