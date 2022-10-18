CEE MARKETS-Forint's gains cool after big jump, stocks rise on sentiment boost
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint cooled slightly on Tuesday from its biggest gains in more than a decade, following the Hungarian central bank's emergency measures last week.
Other central European currencies were also stable, as improvement in risk appetite following Hungary's action last week, took pressure off the region.
A U-turn in British fiscal policy and a drop in European gas prices amid Europe's energy crisis also helped investor mood, giving a boost to equity markets in central Europe, with more than 1% gains in the region's major indices.
The forint has risen as much as 5.7% since touching a record low beyond 430 to the euro on Oct.13, before the central bank jumped into extraordinary action on Friday to shore up the currency.
Its gains since Friday have been the biggest in a three-day period since volatile trading seen in March 2009.
On Friday, it saw its biggest single-day rise since 2008.
Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday it would offer one-day quick deposit tender at 18% again, which was a part of its new measures.
Despite these steps, J.P. Morgan analysts said this may not "be the final chapter in HUF’s depreciation trend" and that it was taking profits on its underweight forint position.
"(The Hungarian central bank's) emergency hikes coincide with still very negative levels in our EM FX risk appetite index," they said.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.25% at 412.60 to the euro at 0855 GMT.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= inched 0.1% lower to 4.81 per euro, after it had skimmed the 4.90 levels last week.
Analysts saw little incentive for further gains after Hungary's action caused some investors to favour the forint over the Polish currency.
Worries over European Union funds were also rising.
On Monday, a European Commission spokesman said the EU would not pay out the vast majority of 75 billion euros worth of development funds earmarked for Poland through 2027 unless Warsaw fixes the country's courts.
The Czech crown remained steady at 24.565 to the euro on Tuesday, with pressure on the currency easing.
The Czech National Bank has maintained market interventions to prevent excessive currency swings since May.
The pressure on the forint last week had also hit the crown, while this week some short-term rates instruments have risen, as a few bets on the Czechs having to hike interest rates - in the wake of Hungary's action - again appeared.
For now markets were calm, a forex dealer said.
"But I am not sure how long it will look like this. It can change really fast," the dealer said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1055 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5650
24.5940
+0.12%
+1.25%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
412.6000
411.5500
-0.25%
-10.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8105
4.8055
-0.10%
-4.56%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9365
4.9383
+0.04%
+0.24%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5275
+0.03%
-0.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.2800
+0.04%
+0.30%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1159.60
1144.0100
+1.36%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40284.69
39855.56
+1.08%
-20.58%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1429.72
1414.06
+1.11%
-36.93%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10999.82
10786.70
+1.98%
-15.78%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
983.92
984.05
-0.01%
-21.63%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1922.77
1921.96
+0.04%
-7.53%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
811.66
808.50
+0.39%
-1.11%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
579.68
577.48
+0.38%
-8.81%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.1800
-0.0130
+420bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.8370
0.0410
+373bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.7450
0.0580
+344bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.5640
0.1950
+658bps
+17bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.4400
0.1980
+634bps
+17bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
8.1580
0.1780
+585bps
+14bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.43
7.39
7.22
7.27
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
18.17
17.64
16.59
16.58
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.08
8.16
8.13
7.33
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Neha Arora)
