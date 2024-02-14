CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty weighed down by firmer dollar

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led losses in central Europe on Wednesday, with currencies easing as a firmer dollar dragged, along with data showing economies in the region mostly stalled at the end of 2023.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= weakened 0.2% to the euro, trading at 387.6 to the euro at 0907 GMT.

U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in January, a much-awaited data published on Tuesday showed, sending the dollar to three-month highs to major peers as traders pushed back bets for a first Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The general weakening of Central European currencies was mainly attributable to the firming dollar, which cuts risk appetite for emerging market currencies.

"There is calm trading, it is the dollar that weighs down the region," a Budapest-based trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= also retreated during early trading hours, only to return trading at 4.34, as investors waited for domestic inflation data scheduled to be published on Thursday.

"The zloty exchange rate later in the week will probably be the result of the EUR/USD trend and the domestic inflation data published tomorrow," ING said in a note.

"In our opinion, CPI will surprise on the lower side, maintaining expectations for quick cuts in NBP rates. Therefore, in the short term, we are counting on attempts to break the EUR/PLN rate above 4.35," it added.

Gross domestic product data on Wednesday showed the Polish economy was stagnant on a quarterly basis in the final three months of 2023, although analysts had expected contraction. Year-on-year growth was a touch slower than expected.

Hungary's economic recovery also stalled in the fourth quarter, as industry declined.

The Czech crown EURCZK= traded at 25.37 per euro, remaining stuck at 21-month lows after the central bank delivered a hefty 50 basis-point rate cut last week.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1007 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3700

25.3780

+0.03%

-2.64%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

387.6000

386.9000

-0.18%

-1.14%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3430

4.3415

-0.03%

+0.03%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9760

4.9765

+0.01%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.1400

+0.01%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1476.04

1470.9900

+0.34%

+4.39%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

64786.11

64756.50

+0.05%

+6.87%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2316.37

2300.09

+0.71%

-1.14%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15699.03

15675.54

+0.15%

+2.13%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.6130

-0.0190

+087bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.4930

-0.0390

+116bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7000

-0.0270

+133bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9850

-0.0150

+224bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2860

-0.0220

+295bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4580

-0.0190

+308bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.86

3.89

3.25

6.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.20

5.90

5.66

9.01

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.75

5.58

5.27

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.