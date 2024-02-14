CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty weighed down by firmer dollar

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led losses in central Europe on Wednesday, with currencies easing as a firmer dollar dragged, along with data showing economies in the region mostly stalled at the end of 2023.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= weakened 0.2% to the euro, trading at 387.6 to the euro at 0907 GMT.
U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in January, a much-awaited data published on Tuesday showed, sending the dollar to three-month highs to major peers as traders pushed back bets for a first Federal Reserve interest rate cut.
The general weakening of Central European currencies was mainly attributable to the firming dollar, which cuts risk appetite for emerging market currencies.
"There is calm trading, it is the dollar that weighs down the region," a Budapest-based trader said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= also retreated during early trading hours, only to return trading at 4.34, as investors waited for domestic inflation data scheduled to be published on Thursday.
"The zloty exchange rate later in the week will probably be the result of the EUR/USD trend and the domestic inflation data published tomorrow," ING said in a note.
"In our opinion, CPI will surprise on the lower side, maintaining expectations for quick cuts in NBP rates. Therefore, in the short term, we are counting on attempts to break the EUR/PLN rate above 4.35," it added.
Gross domestic product data on Wednesday showed the Polish economy was stagnant on a quarterly basis in the final three months of 2023, although analysts had expected contraction. Year-on-year growth was a touch slower than expected.
Hungary's economic recovery also stalled in the fourth quarter, as industry declined.
The Czech crown EURCZK= traded at 25.37 per euro, remaining stuck at 21-month lows after the central bank delivered a hefty 50 basis-point rate cut last week.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1007 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3700
25.3780
+0.03%
-2.64%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
387.6000
386.9000
-0.18%
-1.14%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3430
4.3415
-0.03%
+0.03%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9760
4.9765
+0.01%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.1400
+0.01%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1476.04
1470.9900
+0.34%
+4.39%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
64786.11
64756.50
+0.05%
+6.87%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2316.37
2300.09
+0.71%
-1.14%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15699.03
15675.54
+0.15%
+2.13%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.6130
-0.0190
+087bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.4930
-0.0390
+116bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7000
-0.0270
+133bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9850
-0.0150
+224bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2860
-0.0220
+295bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4580
-0.0190
+308bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.86
3.89
3.25
6.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.20
5.90
5.66
9.01
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.75
5.58
5.27
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
