CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty weaken slightly as traders gauge ECB, FED decisions

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty inched lower on Monday as traders eyed upcoming rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank due later this week as well as news on a possible release of some frozen EU funds for Hungary.
Central bank meetings and data on U.S. inflation could make or break market hopes for a rapid-fire round of rate cuts early next year after an upbeat U.S. payrolls report has already seen investors scale back expectations for a March cut by the Fed.
"Traders are waiting for Wednesday's and Thursday's FED and ECB decisions and their communication," a Budapest-based trader said.
"The market has decided that hiking rates is over. They are looking for clues when rate cuts will begin. That will be supportive for the forint."
Another key event that investors will be watching this week is whether the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, unlocks Budapest's access to 10 billion euros towards the weekend.
A year ago, the Commission froze some 11.7 billion euros in development aid to Hungary of which as much as 10 billion was now set to be unblocked, with a decision expected before Dec. 15.
"(Receiving the funds) has been in the air for a while now, so I don't think it will boost the forint that much," the trader said.
The forint EURHUF= traded at 381.25 to the euro at 0948 GMT, down 0.1%.
Lacking domestic data and with interest rates on hold, the zloty EURPLN= was influenced by global trends, trading at 4.34 versus the euro, down 0.2%.
"In our opinion, in the coming week the zloty will remain under the influence of trends from the FX core markets," PKO BP said in a note.
"The EUR/USD rate tested and defended important technical supports located in the zone of 1.070-1.0730, which may slightly support the PLN in the coming days."
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.2% firmer and traded at 24.35.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1048 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3450
24.4060
+0.25%
-0.77%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.2500
380.7000
-0.14%
+4.77%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3400
4.3320
-0.18%
+8.05%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9705
4.9691
-0.03%
-0.56%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1100
117.1800
+0.06%
+0.16%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1408.10
1407.5500
+0.04%
+17.17%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
58775.32
58669.83
+0.18%
+34.21%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2308.55
2306.05
+0.11%
+28.82%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15096.55
15033.96
+0.42%
+29.43%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.9090
-0.1650
+223bps
-16bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.0650
0.0440
+185bps
+6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.0910
0.0200
+184bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1750
-0.0080
+250bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.0720
0.0370
+286bps
+5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3850
0.0320
+313bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.24
5.16
4.20
7.02
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.01
7.51
6.39
10.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.62
5.12
4.71
5.85
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Editing by William Maclean)
((boldizsargyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
