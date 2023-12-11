CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty weaken slightly as traders gauge ECB, FED decisions

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty inched lower on Monday as traders eyed upcoming rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank due later this week as well as news on a possible release of some frozen EU funds for Hungary.

Central bank meetings and data on U.S. inflation could make or break market hopes for a rapid-fire round of rate cuts early next year after an upbeat U.S. payrolls report has already seen investors scale back expectations for a March cut by the Fed.

"Traders are waiting for Wednesday's and Thursday's FED and ECB decisions and their communication," a Budapest-based trader said.

"The market has decided that hiking rates is over. They are looking for clues when rate cuts will begin. That will be supportive for the forint."

Another key event that investors will be watching this week is whether the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, unlocks Budapest's access to 10 billion euros towards the weekend.

A year ago, the Commission froze some 11.7 billion euros in development aid to Hungary of which as much as 10 billion was now set to be unblocked, with a decision expected before Dec. 15.

"(Receiving the funds) has been in the air for a while now, so I don't think it will boost the forint that much," the trader said.

The forint EURHUF= traded at 381.25 to the euro at 0948 GMT, down 0.1%.

Lacking domestic data and with interest rates on hold, the zloty EURPLN= was influenced by global trends, trading at 4.34 versus the euro, down 0.2%.

"In our opinion, in the coming week the zloty will remain under the influence of trends from the FX core markets," PKO BP said in a note.

"The EUR/USD rate tested and defended important technical supports located in the zone of 1.070-1.0730, which may slightly support the PLN in the coming days."

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.2% firmer and traded at 24.35.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1048 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3450

24.4060

+0.25%

-0.77%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.2500

380.7000

-0.14%

+4.77%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3400

4.3320

-0.18%

+8.05%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9705

4.9691

-0.03%

-0.56%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1100

117.1800

+0.06%

+0.16%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1408.10

1407.5500

+0.04%

+17.17%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

58775.32

58669.83

+0.18%

+34.21%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2308.55

2306.05

+0.11%

+28.82%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15096.55

15033.96

+0.42%

+29.43%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.9090

-0.1650

+223bps

-16bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.0650

0.0440

+185bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0910

0.0200

+184bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1750

-0.0080

+250bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0720

0.0370

+286bps

+5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3850

0.0320

+313bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.24

5.16

4.20

7.02

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.01

7.51

6.39

10.51

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.62

5.12

4.71

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Editing by William Maclean)

((boldizsargyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.