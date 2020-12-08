CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty under pressure in EU budget row

PRAGUE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint slipped to an 11-day low on Tuesday and Poland's zloty also fell as a standoff with the European Union over Budapest and Warsaw's threat to veto the bloc's budget and recovery fund rattled markets.
In Romania, the leu EURRON= was steady, around 4.873 to the euro, with investors watching political developments.
Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sunday's election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists.
But eyes were on Hungary and Poland after a senior EU diplomat said the bloc needed a signal on Tuesday they would drop their veto or the bloc would have to set things up without them. Both upheld their veto on Monday evening.
The forint EURHUF= fell 0.25% to 360.83 to the euro on Tuesday, breaking to the weak side of its recent range between 356-360 and touching its lowest since Nov. 27.
"The forint will keep moving in its downward trend," a Budapest trader said. "Without the political risks, the forint could have ended the year around 350 per euro."
Budapest and Warsaw have objected to making the EU money conditional on respect for the rule of law and democratic norms.
With worries over the flow of funds amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the risk has been bigger for Hungary because its economy is smaller than Poland's.
A Reuters poll last week showed the forint lagging the zloty and Czech crown next year as economies recover. The leu was also seen weighed down by fiscal risks.
The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.2% on Tuesday, at 4.48 to the euro. Commerzbank said the forex market did not look to price in continued deadlock over the EU budget and recovery fund.
Budapest stocks rose slightly, untouched by the row.
Elsewhere, Prague stocks .PX rose while the crown EURCZK= gained 0.2%, to 26.445 per euro.
Czech industry rose in October - when restrictions started amid a large spike in COVID-19 infections - according to data out on Tuesday. With lockdowns not hitting factories in this second wave, analysts expect output will maintain some support.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1042 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.4450
26.5000
+0.21%
-3.83%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.8300
359.9200
-0.25%
-8.23%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4800
4.4698
-0.23%
-4.99%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8730
4.8735
+0.01%
-1.74%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5390
7.5405
+0.02%
-1.24%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5600
+0.08%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
978.22
973.1300
+0.52%
-12.32%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39201.40
39198.31
+0.01%
-14.93%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1942.75
1958.53
-0.81%
-9.64%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9457.11
9493.39
-0.38%
-5.21%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
892.63
895.35
-0.30%
-3.59%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1762.84
1758.09
+0.27%
-12.62%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
713.87
715.26
-0.19%
-10.95%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
434.65
433.18
+0.34%
-23.50%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1240
-0.0230
+088bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8340
-0.0460
+162bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2890
-0.0260
+188bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0150
-0.0430
+077bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4960
-0.0520
+128bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3660
-0.0030
+196bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.46
0.61
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.73
0.76
0.77
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.22
0.24
0.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Philippa Fletcher)
