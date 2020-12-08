CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty under pressure in EU budget row

PRAGUE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint slipped to an 11-day low on Tuesday and Poland's zloty also fell as a standoff with the European Union over Budapest and Warsaw's threat to veto the bloc's budget and recovery fund rattled markets.

In Romania, the leu EURRON= was steady, around 4.873 to the euro, with investors watching political developments.

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sunday's election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists.

But eyes were on Hungary and Poland after a senior EU diplomat said the bloc needed a signal on Tuesday they would drop their veto or the bloc would have to set things up without them. Both upheld their veto on Monday evening.

The forint EURHUF= fell 0.25% to 360.83 to the euro on Tuesday, breaking to the weak side of its recent range between 356-360 and touching its lowest since Nov. 27.

"The forint will keep moving in its downward trend," a Budapest trader said. "Without the political risks, the forint could have ended the year around 350 per euro."

Budapest and Warsaw have objected to making the EU money conditional on respect for the rule of law and democratic norms.

With worries over the flow of funds amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the risk has been bigger for Hungary because its economy is smaller than Poland's.

A Reuters poll last week showed the forint lagging the zloty and Czech crown next year as economies recover. The leu was also seen weighed down by fiscal risks.

The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.2% on Tuesday, at 4.48 to the euro. Commerzbank said the forex market did not look to price in continued deadlock over the EU budget and recovery fund.

Budapest stocks rose slightly, untouched by the row.

Elsewhere, Prague stocks .PX rose while the crown EURCZK= gained 0.2%, to 26.445 per euro.

Czech industry rose in October - when restrictions started amid a large spike in COVID-19 infections - according to data out on Tuesday. With lockdowns not hitting factories in this second wave, analysts expect output will maintain some support.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1042 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.4450

26.5000

+0.21%

-3.83%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.8300

359.9200

-0.25%

-8.23%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4800

4.4698

-0.23%

-4.99%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8730

4.8735

+0.01%

-1.74%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5390

7.5405

+0.02%

-1.24%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5600

+0.08%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

978.22

973.1300

+0.52%

-12.32%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39201.40

39198.31

+0.01%

-14.93%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1942.75

1958.53

-0.81%

-9.64%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9457.11

9493.39

-0.38%

-5.21%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

892.63

895.35

-0.30%

-3.59%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1762.84

1758.09

+0.27%

-12.62%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

713.87

715.26

-0.19%

-10.95%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

434.65

433.18

+0.34%

-23.50%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1240

-0.0230

+088bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8340

-0.0460

+162bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2890

-0.0260

+188bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0150

-0.0430

+077bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4960

-0.0520

+128bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3660

-0.0030

+196bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.46

0.61

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.73

0.76

0.77

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.22

0.24

0.22

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

