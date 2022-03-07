CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty sink to record lows as global sell-off weighs
By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves
PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and Poland's zloty sank to record lows on Monday and central European banks slumped, as investors retreated from assets in the region while Western countries mulled a Russian oil import ban.
Central Europe has been hit hard by the flight to safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with heightened concerns over the stagflationary effects of the crisis amid an energy price rise.
That is piling pressure on rate-setters in the region who have already been raising borrowing costs sharply since last year to tackle surging inflation. The sharp falls in currencies in the past week has already prompted the Czech and Polish central banks to step into the markets.
Eyes on Monday were turned to Hungary, where the forint - coming off its biggest weekly loss ever - slid more than 3% in morning trade before recovering some ground. It was down 2.3% on the day at 394.75 to the euro at 1231 GMT after hitting an all-time low of 400 in the session.
"The significant weakening of the forint will probably force the central bank to take an extraordinary step. Central bankers were supposed to have a non-rate-setting meeting on Tuesday, which means that they would not have changed the rate but because of the forint's depreciation they will almost definitely modify conditions," said David Nemeth, an analyst at K&H Bank.
He noted that Hungary had the lowest level of foreign reserves in the region at around 26% of gross domestic product, according to central bank data, while Czech reserves are around 66% of GDP.
The Czech National Bank said last week that it was intervening in markets against excessive fluctuations and depreciation of the crown. It did not comment on Monday on whether it was again active.
The crown EURCZK= was down 0.4% on the day at 25.755 to the euro, falling less than peers in central Europe.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= fell to a record low of 5.0049 per euro and was down 2.35% on the day at 4.967 by the afternoon. Last week, the Polish central bank also sold foreign currency to prop up its currency.
BIGGER POLISH RATE HIKE?
Analysts polled by Reuters last week predicted a 50 bps rate hike when the Polish central bank meets on Tuesday.
Bank Pekao said chances were rising for a bigger hike. "We're betting a 100 basis point rise," it said. "The zloty is heavily undervalued and has moved away from its foundations, but this is the direction of gravity now. Faster rate hikes may (somewhat) ease the pressure."
Bond markets were also under pressure, with 10-year yields in Hungary climbing around 30 basis points in the morning. Hungary's government debt agency AKK lifted the mandatory market-making obligation for primary dealers on Monday as market liquidity dried up amid the forint's slump.
On stock markets, Warsaw's bank index .BNKI, .WIG20 lost almost 8% in early trade before settling in the afternoon, down 2.4%. Czech lender Komercni Banka BKOM.PR dropped 12% to lead Prague down 6.2% .PX.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1331 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7550
25.6580
-0.38%
-3.43%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.7500
385.6300
-2.31%
-6.42%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.9666
4.8501
-2.35%
-7.56%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9500
+0.01%
-0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5610
7.5585
-0.03%
-0.58%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6500
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1224.87
1306.1400
-6.22%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39360.05
40246.70
-2.20%
-22.40%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1933.77
1918.75
+0.78%
-14.70%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10901.41
11395.60
-4.34%
-16.54%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1067.82
1121.24
-4.76%
-14.95%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1894.02
1946.54
-2.70%
-8.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
835.29
829.71
+0.67%
+1.77%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
534.24
574.42
-6.99%
-15.96%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7170
0.1270
+544bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.8640
0.3230
+422bps
+27bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.4540
0.3200
+349bps
+26bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8050
0.4720
+553bps
+41bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.5620
0.2530
+491bps
+20bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.7940
0.4180
+483bps
+35bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.77
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.81
7.72
7.62
5.78
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.60
5.60
5.56
3.78
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alicja Ptak and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
