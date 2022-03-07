CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty sink to record lows as global sell-off weighs

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and Poland's zloty sank to record lows on Monday and central European banks slumped, as investors retreated from assets in the region while Western countries mulled a Russian oil import ban.

Central Europe has been hit hard by the flight to safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with heightened concerns over the stagflationary effects of the crisis amid an energy price rise.

That is piling pressure on rate-setters in the region who have already been raising borrowing costs sharply since last year to tackle surging inflation. The sharp falls in currencies in the past week has already prompted the Czech and Polish central banks to step into the markets.

Eyes on Monday were turned to Hungary, where the forint - coming off its biggest weekly loss ever - slid more than 3% in morning trade before recovering some ground. It was down 2.3% on the day at 394.75 to the euro at 1231 GMT after hitting an all-time low of 400 in the session.

"The significant weakening of the forint will probably force the central bank to take an extraordinary step. Central bankers were supposed to have a non-rate-setting meeting on Tuesday, which means that they would not have changed the rate but because of the forint's depreciation they will almost definitely modify conditions," said David Nemeth, an analyst at K&H Bank.

He noted that Hungary had the lowest level of foreign reserves in the region at around 26% of gross domestic product, according to central bank data, while Czech reserves are around 66% of GDP.

The Czech National Bank said last week that it was intervening in markets against excessive fluctuations and depreciation of the crown. It did not comment on Monday on whether it was again active.

The crown EURCZK= was down 0.4% on the day at 25.755 to the euro, falling less than peers in central Europe.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= fell to a record low of 5.0049 per euro and was down 2.35% on the day at 4.967 by the afternoon. Last week, the Polish central bank also sold foreign currency to prop up its currency.

BIGGER POLISH RATE HIKE?

Analysts polled by Reuters last week predicted a 50 bps rate hike when the Polish central bank meets on Tuesday.

Bank Pekao said chances were rising for a bigger hike. "We're betting a 100 basis point rise," it said. "The zloty is heavily undervalued and has moved away from its foundations, but this is the direction of gravity now. Faster rate hikes may (somewhat) ease the pressure."

Bond markets were also under pressure, with 10-year yields in Hungary climbing around 30 basis points in the morning. Hungary's government debt agency AKK lifted the mandatory market-making obligation for primary dealers on Monday as market liquidity dried up amid the forint's slump.

On stock markets, Warsaw's bank index .BNKI, .WIG20 lost almost 8% in early trade before settling in the afternoon, down 2.4%. Czech lender Komercni Banka BKOM.PR dropped 12% to lead Prague down 6.2% .PX.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1331 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7550

25.6580

-0.38%

-3.43%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

394.7500

385.6300

-2.31%

-6.42%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.9666

4.8501

-2.35%

-7.56%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9500

+0.01%

-0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5610

7.5585

-0.03%

-0.58%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6500

+0.09%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1224.87

1306.1400

-6.22%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39360.05

40246.70

-2.20%

-22.40%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1933.77

1918.75

+0.78%

-14.70%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10901.41

11395.60

-4.34%

-16.54%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1067.82

1121.24

-4.76%

-14.95%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1894.02

1946.54

-2.70%

-8.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

835.29

829.71

+0.67%

+1.77%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

534.24

574.42

-6.99%

-15.96%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7170

0.1270

+544bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.8640

0.3230

+422bps

+27bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.4540

0.3200

+349bps

+26bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8050

0.4720

+553bps

+41bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.5620

0.2530

+491bps

+20bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.7940

0.4180

+483bps

+35bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.77

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.81

7.72

7.62

5.78

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.60

5.60

5.56

3.78

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

