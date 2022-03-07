CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty sink to record lows as global sell-off weighs

PRAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and Polish zloty weakened to record lows while banks slumped to drag the sector on Monday, tracking cues from global markets, as investors maintained a cautious stance with Western countries mulling a Russian oil import ban.

Central Europe has been hit hard by the flight to safer assets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with heightened concerns over the stagflationary effects of the crisis.

The Czech central bank said last week that it was intervening in markets against excessive fluctuations and depreciation of the crown. It did not comment on Monday whether it was active in markets.

The crown EURCZK= was down 0.8% on the day at 25.854 to the euro, falling less than peers in central Europe.

The forint led the losses among central Europe markets and hit all-time lows of 400 to the euro. By 0909 GMT, it was down 3.4% at 399.0 to the euro.

Last week, the forint posted its biggest weekly loss and has lost more than 8% since Feb. 24, the beginning of Russia's invasion, which Moscow says is a "special military operation".

"I could say I have never seen anything like this," a Budapest-based trader said on the forint. "I was trading during the 2008 (global financial) crisis, and uncertainty was high at the time, but that was not a war."

The Hungarian government bond market was practically in a standstill, said two fixed-income traders in Budapest.

"We are about 30 basis points higher from Friday's close on the long-end of the curve," one said. "But no clients are calling, nothing is happening, everyone is just sitting back and watching the forint and waiting for the central bank to do something."

The Hungarian central bank was not immediately available to comment on the market moves on Monday.

Poland's zloty was down 2.25% at 4.9615 to the euro, just off a record low of 4.9625 hit in the session. Last week, the Polish central bank also sold foreign currency for zlotys to prop up the currency.

Polish banking stocks pushed the Warsaw index 1.5% lower, with the bourse's bank index down over 7% .BNKI. Financial stocks around the region were also under pressure, and Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX fell 6.25% and 5.7%, respectively.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1009 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8540

25.6580

-0.76%

-3.80%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

399.0000

385.6300

-3.35%

-7.42%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.9615

4.8501

-2.25%

-7.47%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9500

+0.01%

-0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5570

7.5585

+0.02%

-0.52%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6500

+0.09%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1231.34

1306.1400

-5.73%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38892.97

40246.70

-3.36%

-23.32%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1889.76

1918.75

-1.51%

-16.64%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10683.88

11395.60

-6.25%

-18.20%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1075.39

1121.24

-4.09%

-14.34%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1883.24

1946.54

-3.25%

-9.43%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

829.18

829.71

-0.06%

+1.02%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

544.92

574.42

-5.14%

-14.28%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.3540

0.0000

+513bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6680

0.1270

+406bps

+11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.2310

0.0980

+331bps

+7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.5260

0.1930

+531bps

+18bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.5620

0.2530

+496bps

+24bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.3760

0.2310

+445bps

+21bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.77

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.54

7.56

7.44

5.58

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.48

5.52

5.49

3.78

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

