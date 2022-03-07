CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty sink to record lows as global sell-off weighs
PRAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and Polish zloty weakened to record lows while banks slumped to drag the sector on Monday, tracking cues from global markets, as investors maintained a cautious stance with Western countries mulling a Russian oil import ban.
Central Europe has been hit hard by the flight to safer assets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with heightened concerns over the stagflationary effects of the crisis.
The Czech central bank said last week that it was intervening in markets against excessive fluctuations and depreciation of the crown. It did not comment on Monday whether it was active in markets.
The crown EURCZK= was down 0.8% on the day at 25.854 to the euro, falling less than peers in central Europe.
The forint led the losses among central Europe markets and hit all-time lows of 400 to the euro. By 0909 GMT, it was down 3.4% at 399.0 to the euro.
Last week, the forint posted its biggest weekly loss and has lost more than 8% since Feb. 24, the beginning of Russia's invasion, which Moscow says is a "special military operation".
"I could say I have never seen anything like this," a Budapest-based trader said on the forint. "I was trading during the 2008 (global financial) crisis, and uncertainty was high at the time, but that was not a war."
The Hungarian government bond market was practically in a standstill, said two fixed-income traders in Budapest.
"We are about 30 basis points higher from Friday's close on the long-end of the curve," one said. "But no clients are calling, nothing is happening, everyone is just sitting back and watching the forint and waiting for the central bank to do something."
The Hungarian central bank was not immediately available to comment on the market moves on Monday.
Poland's zloty was down 2.25% at 4.9615 to the euro, just off a record low of 4.9625 hit in the session. Last week, the Polish central bank also sold foreign currency for zlotys to prop up the currency.
Polish banking stocks pushed the Warsaw index 1.5% lower, with the bourse's bank index down over 7% .BNKI. Financial stocks around the region were also under pressure, and Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX fell 6.25% and 5.7%, respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1009 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8540
25.6580
-0.76%
-3.80%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
399.0000
385.6300
-3.35%
-7.42%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.9615
4.8501
-2.25%
-7.47%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9500
+0.01%
-0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5570
7.5585
+0.02%
-0.52%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6500
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1231.34
1306.1400
-5.73%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38892.97
40246.70
-3.36%
-23.32%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1889.76
1918.75
-1.51%
-16.64%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10683.88
11395.60
-6.25%
-18.20%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1075.39
1121.24
-4.09%
-14.34%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1883.24
1946.54
-3.25%
-9.43%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
829.18
829.71
-0.06%
+1.02%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
544.92
574.42
-5.14%
-14.28%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.3540
0.0000
+513bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6680
0.1270
+406bps
+11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.2310
0.0980
+331bps
+7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.5260
0.1930
+531bps
+18bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.5620
0.2530
+496bps
+24bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.3760
0.2310
+445bps
+21bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.77
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.54
7.56
7.44
5.58
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.48
5.52
5.49
3.78
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
