CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty resume losses as markets eye cenbank steps

By Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish

BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty extended its losses on Friday while the Hungarian forint also weakened, giving up some of its gains from the previous session, as fresh data showed that June inflation came in above expectations.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.85% to 406.45 per euro after rebounding from near record lows in the previous session when the central bank hiked its one-week deposit rate by 200 bps, flagged a base rate hike for next week, and said that it would hold FX swap tenders.

"The global mood is still sour, that pressures the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said. "But the swap tenders announced yesterday could siphon out extra liquidity from the market and help monetary policy transmission, which could help the forint."

The bank holds the first tender providing foreign currency liquidity NBHM on Friday. Results will be published later.

The forint was also boosted by the government's announcement of progress in talks with the European Union over pandemic recovery funds and a pledge to rein in the budget deficit.

"For further forint strengthening we need confirmation that talks [with the EU] keep progressing," Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank wrote in a note.

Long-term government bond yields dropped about 20 basis points on Friday, helped by the firming of the forint in the previous session, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 8.50%.

Hungarian headline inflation rose to 11.7% year-on-year in June, while core inflation accelerated to 13.8%, both above forecasts. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge jumped to 13.8% in June from 12.2% year-on-year in May.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.25% to 4.7960 to the euro, resuming losses from the previous session when the central bank delivered a smaller-than-expected rate hike, disappointing some investors, as it raised its main rate by 50 bps to 6.50%.

Central bank governor Adam Glapinski was due to hold a press conference at 1300 GMT which investors eyed for comments on the pace of the tightening cycle and remarks on whether the central bank could step in to support the zloty.

​ "It cannot be ruled out that the bank's readiness for currency interventions will be more strongly emphasized than before, as the weak zloty enhances inflation," Bank Millennium wrote.

Bond markets in Poland were volatile, a fixed-income dealer in Warsaw said.

"In general the dovish outcome of yesterday's central bank meeting is negative for the longer part of the curve because it means the central bank is complacent and I think the risk factor is the currency," he said.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.13% to 24.737 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1054 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7370

24.7690

+0.13%

+0.55%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

406.4500

403.0000

-0.85%

-9.12%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7960

4.7840

-0.25%

-4.27%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9440

4.9425

-0.03%

+0.08%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5175

7.5175

+0.00%

+0.00%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.4000

+0.09%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1232.95

1220.0800

+1.05%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39787.07

39689.27

+0.25%

-21.56%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1703.24

1708.80

-0.33%

-24.87%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12278.84

12299.42

-0.17%

-5.99%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1124.60

1127.00

-0.21%

-10.42%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1990.28

1993.25

-0.15%

-4.28%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

830.69

841.77

-1.32%

+1.21%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

612.62

610.96

+0.27%

-3.63%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.3010

0.0650

+583bps

+12bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2260

-0.0060

+432bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7050

-0.0110

+343bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.9000

-0.0380

+743bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.2370

-0.0040

+633bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7820

-0.0230

+551bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.79

7.81

7.28

7.23

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.05

13.10

12.63

10.59

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.85

7.95

7.80

7.14

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.