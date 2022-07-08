CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty resume losses as markets eye cenbank steps
By Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish
BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty extended its losses on Friday while the Hungarian forint also weakened, giving up some of its gains from the previous session, as fresh data showed that June inflation came in above expectations.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.85% to 406.45 per euro after rebounding from near record lows in the previous session when the central bank hiked its one-week deposit rate by 200 bps, flagged a base rate hike for next week, and said that it would hold FX swap tenders.
"The global mood is still sour, that pressures the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said. "But the swap tenders announced yesterday could siphon out extra liquidity from the market and help monetary policy transmission, which could help the forint."
The bank holds the first tender providing foreign currency liquidity NBHM on Friday. Results will be published later.
The forint was also boosted by the government's announcement of progress in talks with the European Union over pandemic recovery funds and a pledge to rein in the budget deficit.
"For further forint strengthening we need confirmation that talks [with the EU] keep progressing," Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank wrote in a note.
Long-term government bond yields dropped about 20 basis points on Friday, helped by the firming of the forint in the previous session, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 8.50%.
Hungarian headline inflation rose to 11.7% year-on-year in June, while core inflation accelerated to 13.8%, both above forecasts. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge jumped to 13.8% in June from 12.2% year-on-year in May.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.25% to 4.7960 to the euro, resuming losses from the previous session when the central bank delivered a smaller-than-expected rate hike, disappointing some investors, as it raised its main rate by 50 bps to 6.50%.
Central bank governor Adam Glapinski was due to hold a press conference at 1300 GMT which investors eyed for comments on the pace of the tightening cycle and remarks on whether the central bank could step in to support the zloty.
"It cannot be ruled out that the bank's readiness for currency interventions will be more strongly emphasized than before, as the weak zloty enhances inflation," Bank Millennium wrote.
Bond markets in Poland were volatile, a fixed-income dealer in Warsaw said.
"In general the dovish outcome of yesterday's central bank meeting is negative for the longer part of the curve because it means the central bank is complacent and I think the risk factor is the currency," he said.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.13% to 24.737 per euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1054 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7370
24.7690
+0.13%
+0.55%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
406.4500
403.0000
-0.85%
-9.12%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7960
4.7840
-0.25%
-4.27%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9440
4.9425
-0.03%
+0.08%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5175
7.5175
+0.00%
+0.00%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.4000
+0.09%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1232.95
1220.0800
+1.05%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39787.07
39689.27
+0.25%
-21.56%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1703.24
1708.80
-0.33%
-24.87%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12278.84
12299.42
-0.17%
-5.99%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1124.60
1127.00
-0.21%
-10.42%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1990.28
1993.25
-0.15%
-4.28%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
830.69
841.77
-1.32%
+1.21%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
612.62
610.96
+0.27%
-3.63%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3010
0.0650
+583bps
+12bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2260
-0.0060
+432bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7050
-0.0110
+343bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.9000
-0.0380
+743bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.2370
-0.0040
+633bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7820
-0.0230
+551bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.79
7.81
7.28
7.23
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.05
13.10
12.63
10.59
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.85
7.95
7.80
7.14
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
