CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty firm on news around Russia-Ukraine talks
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 30 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty extended gains and traded at one-month highs on Wednesday, as investor sentiment turned optimistic following positive news about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Late on Tuesday, negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul, where Moscow promised to scale back military action around Kyiv and another city, and Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status.
The United States, however, warned that it has not seen "signs of real seriousness" from Russia in pursuing peace.
"If it turns out that the hope for an imminent end of the conflict is wishful thinking rather than reality these currencies [affected by risk aversion due to the war] will quickly depreciate again," Commerzbank wrote.
The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty were both trading at a one-month high. The forint EURHUF= was up 0.19% on the day and trading at 367.20 per euro while the zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.38% to 4.6443 versus the common currency.
"We could find out eventually that there was no reason for this optimism,"an FX trader in Budapest said.
"But this strengtening of currencies in the CEE region shows how hungry the market is for good news. Any small piece of positive news has a big impact."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.08% to 24.470 to the euro after gains in the previous session and was still trading at a five-week high a day before the meeting of the Czech National Bank (CNB).
According to a Reuters poll of analysts the CNB is set to raise its main rate by 50 basis points to 5.00%, which would be the highest since 2001 as policymakers battle an inflation surge exacerbated by the Ukraine war.
Most stocks in the region eased, with Budapest .BUX leading losses as it slid 1.09%. Prague .PX was 0.62% lower while Warsaw .WIG20 eased 0.29%. Bucharest .BETI added 1.66%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1043 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4700
24.4500
-0.08%
+1.64%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.2000
367.9000
+0.19%
+0.60%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6443
4.6620
+0.38%
-1.15%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9475
4.9456
-0.04%
+0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5750
7.5825
+0.10%
-0.76%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6300
117.7300
+0.09%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1360.85
1369.4000
-0.62%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46198.39
46707.52
-1.09%
-8.92%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2165.17
2171.56
-0.29%
-4.49%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12981.14
12768.60
+1.66%
-0.61%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1214.56
1210.46
+0.34%
-3.26%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2116.29
2118.27
-0.09%
+1.78%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
843.10
839.01
+0.49%
+2.72%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.34
618.66
+0.43%
-2.26%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.9390
0.1960
+495bps
+16bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.2400
-0.0030
+377bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8760
-0.0700
+324bps
-7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.6740
0.0620
+568bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7170
0.0660
+525bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2880
0.0660
+465bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.87
5.87
5.81
4.97
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.65
7.84
7.90
6.47
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.93
6.12
6.11
4.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
