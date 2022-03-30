CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty firm on news around Russia-Ukraine talks

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 30 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty extended gains and traded at one-month highs on Wednesday, as investor sentiment turned optimistic following positive news about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Late on Tuesday, negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul, where Moscow promised to scale back military action around Kyiv and another city, and Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status.

The United States, however, warned that it has not seen "signs of real seriousness" from Russia in pursuing peace.

"If it turns out that the hope for an imminent end of the conflict is wishful thinking rather than reality these currencies [affected by risk aversion due to the war] will quickly depreciate again," Commerzbank wrote.

The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty were both trading at a one-month high. The forint EURHUF= was up 0.19% on the day and trading at 367.20 per euro while the zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.38% to 4.6443 versus the common currency.

"We could find out eventually that there was no reason for this optimism,"an FX trader in Budapest said.

"But this strengtening of currencies in the CEE region shows how hungry the market is for good news. Any small piece of positive news has a big impact."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.08% to 24.470 to the euro after gains in the previous session and was still trading at a five-week high a day before the meeting of the Czech National Bank (CNB).

According to a Reuters poll of analysts the CNB is set to raise its main rate by 50 basis points to 5.00%, which would be the highest since 2001 as policymakers battle an inflation surge exacerbated by the Ukraine war.

Most stocks in the region eased, with Budapest .BUX leading losses as it slid 1.09%. Prague .PX was 0.62% lower while Warsaw .WIG20 eased 0.29%. Bucharest .BETI added 1.66%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1043 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4700

24.4500

-0.08%

+1.64%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.2000

367.9000

+0.19%

+0.60%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6443

4.6620

+0.38%

-1.15%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9475

4.9456

-0.04%

+0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5750

7.5825

+0.10%

-0.76%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6300

117.7300

+0.09%

-0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1360.85

1369.4000

-0.62%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46198.39

46707.52

-1.09%

-8.92%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2165.17

2171.56

-0.29%

-4.49%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12981.14

12768.60

+1.66%

-0.61%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1214.56

1210.46

+0.34%

-3.26%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2116.29

2118.27

-0.09%

+1.78%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

843.10

839.01

+0.49%

+2.72%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.34

618.66

+0.43%

-2.26%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.9390

0.1960

+495bps

+16bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2400

-0.0030

+377bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8760

-0.0700

+324bps

-7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.6740

0.0620

+568bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.7170

0.0660

+525bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2880

0.0660

+465bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.87

5.87

5.81

4.97

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.65

7.84

7.90

6.47

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.93

6.12

6.11

4.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Uttaresh.V)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.