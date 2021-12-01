CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty firm on expectations of more rate hikes to come
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty strengthened on Wednesday, extending their gains from the previous session supported by expectations for further rate hikes as central banks face high inflation.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.22% higher and trading at 364.45, adding to its gains from the previous session when it jumped after the central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates for the fourth time in just two weeks.
The bank widened its interest rate corridor, making room to hike its one-week deposit rate again. It raised the one-week deposit rate worth a combined 110 basis points over the past two weeks, raising it to 2.9%. The next weekly one-week deposit tender is due on Thursday.NBHK
"It seems like the market finally trusts that the central bank is ready to act," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The forint gained more than 2% since Nov. 23, when it fell to a record low of 372 per euro.
Hungarian long-term government bond yields were higher on Wednesday, turning back a drop seen in the previous session.
Yields were tracking a rise in U.S. treasury yields after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation was here to stay and indicated a quicker taper of bond purchases, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was 4.47%, about 12 basis points higher than after the central bank announcement on Tuesday.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.29% to 4.6500 versus the common currency, extending gains from the previous session.
The zloty was gaining as higher-than-expected inflation data published on Tuesday was fuelling hopes for more monetary policy tightening, a trader in Warsaw said.
Poland's central bank governor, Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday that there is room to hike interest rates, but it is not unlimited.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.26% lower, trading at 25.565 to the euro. The currency was affected by continued global worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a currency trader in Prague said.
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data in the region showed that manufacturing sentiment in Poland and the Czech Republic gained momentum, with output and orders gains offsetting the impact of supply snags and rising costs.
In Hungary, PMI eased but stayed above the 50 mark dividing growth from contraction.
Stocks in the region were up, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains by adding 1.37%. Prague .PX was 0.50% higher, while Budapest .BUX added 0.24%.
Markets in Bucharest were closed for a national holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1032 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5650
25.4990
-0.26%
+2.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
364.4500
365.2500
+0.22%
-0.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6500
4.6637
+0.29%
-1.95%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9490
+0.01%
-1.69%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5265
+0.05%
+0.33%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5350
-0.00%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1363.97
1357.2200
+0.50%
+32.79%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51589.41
51464.60
+0.24%
+22.52%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2224.34
2194.37
+1.37%
+12.12%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12195.61
12195.61
+0.00%
+24.37%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1219.31
1227.98
-0.71%
+35.35%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1988.25
1981.00
+0.37%
+14.31%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
809.06
810.12
-0.13%
+8.07%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
614.33
622.72
-1.35%
+37.27%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.8030
0.0150
+353bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.7150
0.0060
+329bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.5860
0.0300
+289bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.9600
0.1220
+368bps
+11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.3650
0.1620
+394bps
+12bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.2290
0.1190
+354bps
+9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.95
3.98
3.83
3.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.44
4.55
4.51
3.33
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.96
3.26
3.25
2.06
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
