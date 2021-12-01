CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty firm on expectations of more rate hikes to come

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty strengthened on Wednesday, extending their gains from the previous session supported by expectations for further rate hikes as central banks face high inflation.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.22% higher and trading at 364.45, adding to its gains from the previous session when it jumped after the central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates for the fourth time in just two weeks.

The bank widened its interest rate corridor, making room to hike its one-week deposit rate again. It raised the one-week deposit rate worth a combined 110 basis points over the past two weeks, raising it to 2.9%. The next weekly one-week deposit tender is due on Thursday.NBHK

"It seems like the market finally trusts that the central bank is ready to act," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The forint gained more than 2% since Nov. 23, when it fell to a record low of 372 per euro.

Hungarian long-term government bond yields were higher on Wednesday, turning back a drop seen in the previous session.

Yields were tracking a rise in U.S. treasury yields after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation was here to stay and indicated a quicker taper of bond purchases, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was 4.47%, about 12 basis points higher than after the central bank announcement on Tuesday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.29% to 4.6500 versus the common currency, extending gains from the previous session.

The zloty was gaining as higher-than-expected inflation data published on Tuesday was fuelling hopes for more monetary policy tightening, a trader in Warsaw said.

Poland's central bank governor, Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday that there is room to hike interest rates, but it is not unlimited.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.26% lower, trading at 25.565 to the euro. The currency was affected by continued global worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a currency trader in Prague said.

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data in the region showed that manufacturing sentiment in Poland and the Czech Republic gained momentum, with output and orders gains offsetting the impact of supply snags and rising costs.

In Hungary, PMI eased but stayed above the 50 mark dividing growth from contraction.

Stocks in the region were up, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains by adding 1.37%. Prague .PX was 0.50% higher, while Budapest .BUX added 0.24%.

Markets in Bucharest were closed for a national holiday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1032 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5650

25.4990

-0.26%

+2.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

364.4500

365.2500

+0.22%

-0.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6500

4.6637

+0.29%

-1.95%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9490

+0.01%

-1.69%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5265

+0.05%

+0.33%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5350

-0.00%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1363.97

1357.2200

+0.50%

+32.79%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51589.41

51464.60

+0.24%

+22.52%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2224.34

2194.37

+1.37%

+12.12%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12195.61

12195.61

+0.00%

+24.37%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1219.31

1227.98

-0.71%

+35.35%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1988.25

1981.00

+0.37%

+14.31%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

809.06

810.12

-0.13%

+8.07%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

614.33

622.72

-1.35%

+37.27%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.8030

0.0150

+353bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.7150

0.0060

+329bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.5860

0.0300

+289bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.9600

0.1220

+368bps

+11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.3650

0.1620

+394bps

+12bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.2290

0.1190

+354bps

+9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.95

3.98

3.83

3.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.44

4.55

4.51

3.33

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.96

3.26

3.25

2.06

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

