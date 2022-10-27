CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty firm but all eyes on ECB meeting
By 0835 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was up 0.3% against the euro at 407.6500.
The currency bounced back from record lows after the central bank announced a string of measures on Oct. 14, including a new one-day deposit facility at an 18% interest rate. Earlier this week, the bank pledged to keep it going for as long as necessary.
But any long-lasting gains for the forint, which has taken the brunt of risk selling in Central Europe this year, depended on Budapest reaching an agreement with the European Commission over the release of funds, analysts said.
"I think (the central bank) will keep offering these tools, the one-day quick deposit at 18% likely all next month, until a deal with the EU on funds is sealed," an FX trader said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% firmer at 4.7225, and Alior Bank said it "still benefits mainly from favourable external conditions."
Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= was down 0.2% and the Czech crown EURCZK= dipped 0.1% lower. In Romania, large current account and budget deficits left the leu vulnerable to sentiment shifts.
Capital Economics said in a note that widening current account deficits in Poland, Hungary and Romania left their economies dependent on foreign capital inflows and vulnerable to a further tightening of external financing conditions, which will keep currencies under pressure.
Central European shares were stronger, led by Prague's blue-chip index .PX, which was up 1.0% on the day. Bucharest's .BETI was up 0.6%, while Budapest .BUX and Warsaw's .WIG20 were up 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1105 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5460
24.5140
-0.13%
+1.33%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
407.7000
408.6500
+0.23%
-9.40%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7490
4.7595
+0.22%
-3.33%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8825
4.8724
-0.21%
+1.35%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5325
-0.01%
-0.21%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.2800
+0.05%
+0.31%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1190.70
1178.9500
+1.00%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
40714.73
40553.56
+0.40%
-19.73%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1487.97
1487.60
+0.02%
-34.36%
Bucharest
.BETI
10867.45
10805.82
+0.57%
-16.80%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1022.66
1016.20
+0.64%
-18.54%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1936.20
1917.89
+0.95%
-6.88%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
803.57
804.39
-0.10%
-2.10%
Sofia
.SOFIX
585.93
582.75
+0.55%
-7.83%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.1880
-0.0470
+418bps
-10bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.1010
-0.0280
+403bps
-10bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.9280
0.0350
+375bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.3520
0.0880
+634bps
+4bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.2990
0.1500
+623bps
+8bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
8.1500
0.1470
+597bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.44
7.40
7.13
7.30
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
17.29
16.79
15.92
16.76
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.98
8.27
8.24
7.43
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.