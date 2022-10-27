CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty firm but all eyes on ECB meeting

By 0835 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was up 0.3% against the euro at 407.6500.

The currency bounced back from record lows after the central bank announced a string of measures on Oct. 14, including a new one-day deposit facility at an 18% interest rate. Earlier this week, the bank pledged to keep it going for as long as necessary.

But any long-lasting gains for the forint, which has taken the brunt of risk selling in Central Europe this year, depended on Budapest reaching an agreement with the European Commission over the release of funds, analysts said.

"I think (the central bank) will keep offering these tools, the one-day quick deposit at 18% likely all next month, until a deal with the EU on funds is sealed," an FX trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% firmer at 4.7225, and Alior Bank said it "still benefits mainly from favourable external conditions."

Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= was down 0.2% and the Czech crown EURCZK= dipped 0.1% lower. In Romania, large current account and budget deficits left the leu vulnerable to sentiment shifts.

Capital Economics said in a note that widening current account deficits in Poland, Hungary and Romania left their economies dependent on foreign capital inflows and vulnerable to a further tightening of external financing conditions, which will keep currencies under pressure.

Central European shares were stronger, led by Prague's blue-chip index .PX, which was up 1.0% on the day. Bucharest's .BETI was up 0.6%, while Budapest .BUX and Warsaw's .WIG20 were up 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1105 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5460

24.5140

-0.13%

+1.33%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

407.7000

408.6500

+0.23%

-9.40%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7490

4.7595

+0.22%

-3.33%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8825

4.8724

-0.21%

+1.35%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5325

-0.01%

-0.21%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2200

117.2800

+0.05%

+0.31%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1190.70

1178.9500

+1.00%

#VALUE!

Budapest

.BUX

40714.73

40553.56

+0.40%

-19.73%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1487.97

1487.60

+0.02%

-34.36%

Bucharest

.BETI

10867.45

10805.82

+0.57%

-16.80%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1022.66

1016.20

+0.64%

-18.54%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1936.20

1917.89

+0.95%

-6.88%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

803.57

804.39

-0.10%

-2.10%

Sofia

.SOFIX

585.93

582.75

+0.55%

-7.83%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.1880

-0.0470

+418bps

-10bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.1010

-0.0280

+403bps

-10bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.9280

0.0350

+375bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.3520

0.0880

+634bps

+4bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.2990

0.1500

+623bps

+8bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

8.1500

0.1470

+597bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.44

7.40

7.13

7.30

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

17.29

16.79

15.92

16.76

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.98

8.27

8.24

7.43

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.