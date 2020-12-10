CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty firm ahead of EU summit, budget deal in focus

By 1015 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1% against the euro and the forint EURHUF= 0.3% at 355.6900.

Brokerage Equilor said the next support level for the forint was near 353.7.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat versus the single currency, while the Romanian leu EURRON= edged 0.1% lower on the day, weighed down by political uncertainty after a parliamentary election.

Romania's ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) will propose Finance Minister Florin Citu as the next prime minister, senior party officials decided on Wednesday.

The centrist president is expected to call parties for consultations later this week.

Markets were also awaiting a European Central Bank meeting where analysts expect fresh stimulus measures to be unveiled.

"Waiting for these events effectively improved the investment sentiment in the previous days and weeks," Bank Millennium said in a research note.

"Therefore, we do not expect today's decisions to have a significant impact on sentiment, although they will certainly fit in with the current risk-on market strategy."

Stocks were mixed, with Budapest's index .BUX up 0.8% but Prague's .PX down 0.5% on the day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1144 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3010

26.3100

+0.03%

-3.30%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.6900

356.6500

+0.27%

-6.90%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4326

4.4330

+0.01%

-3.98%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8695

4.8661

-0.07%

-1.67%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5450

7.5465

+0.02%

-1.32%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5700

+0.08%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

985.43

990.3300

-0.49%

-11.67%

Budapest

.BUX

40974.07

40675.89

+0.73%

-11.09%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1991.54

1994.12

-0.13%

-7.37%

Bucharest

.BETI

9540.52

9532.93

+0.08%

-4.38%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

895.59

893.98

+0.18%

-3.27%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1762.65

1764.53

-0.11%

-12.63%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

712.87

714.33

-0.20%

-11.08%

Sofia

.SOFIX

435.62

437.44

-0.42%

-23.33%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1020

-0.0370

+089bps

-2bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8410

-0.0380

+165bps

-3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3040

-0.0040

+192bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0210

-0.0490

+080bps

-3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.5080

-0.0440

+132bps

-3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3750

0.0010

+200bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.47

0.60

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.72

0.74

0.76

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.25

0.26

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

