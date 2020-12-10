CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty firm ahead of EU summit, budget deal in focus
By 1015 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1% against the euro and the forint EURHUF= 0.3% at 355.6900.
Brokerage Equilor said the next support level for the forint was near 353.7.
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat versus the single currency, while the Romanian leu EURRON= edged 0.1% lower on the day, weighed down by political uncertainty after a parliamentary election.
Romania's ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) will propose Finance Minister Florin Citu as the next prime minister, senior party officials decided on Wednesday.
The centrist president is expected to call parties for consultations later this week.
Markets were also awaiting a European Central Bank meeting where analysts expect fresh stimulus measures to be unveiled.
"Waiting for these events effectively improved the investment sentiment in the previous days and weeks," Bank Millennium said in a research note.
"Therefore, we do not expect today's decisions to have a significant impact on sentiment, although they will certainly fit in with the current risk-on market strategy."
Stocks were mixed, with Budapest's index .BUX up 0.8% but Prague's .PX down 0.5% on the day.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1144 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.3010
26.3100
+0.03%
-3.30%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.6900
356.6500
+0.27%
-6.90%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4326
4.4330
+0.01%
-3.98%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8695
4.8661
-0.07%
-1.67%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5450
7.5465
+0.02%
-1.32%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5700
+0.08%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
985.43
990.3300
-0.49%
-11.67%
Budapest
.BUX
40974.07
40675.89
+0.73%
-11.09%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1991.54
1994.12
-0.13%
-7.37%
Bucharest
.BETI
9540.52
9532.93
+0.08%
-4.38%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
895.59
893.98
+0.18%
-3.27%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1762.65
1764.53
-0.11%
-12.63%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
712.87
714.33
-0.20%
-11.08%
Sofia
.SOFIX
435.62
437.44
-0.42%
-23.33%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1020
-0.0370
+089bps
-2bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8410
-0.0380
+165bps
-3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3040
-0.0040
+192bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0210
-0.0490
+080bps
-3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.5080
-0.0440
+132bps
-3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3750
0.0010
+200bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.47
0.60
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.72
0.74
0.76
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.25
0.26
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
