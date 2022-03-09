CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty extend gains after central banks hike rates
By Krisztina Than and Alan Charlish
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= jumped almost 2% on Wednesday, rebounding from record lows hit earlier this week as fresh data, which showed inflation running at 8.3%, fuelled expectations for further interest rate hikes.
The forint and the Polish zloty EURPLN= already started rebounding on Tuesday from steep falls after the Polish and Hungarian central banks hiked interest rates, providing some relief to currencies battered by rising economic worries after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A dealer in Budapest said the panic in the market has subsided and the inflation data also contributed to the forint's gains.
"The market is seeking a new kind of equilibrium now," he said.
Poland's central bank raised its key interest rate on Tuesday, although the 75 basis-point increase missed some expectations in the market that had seen chances of up to a 100 bp hike.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) also raised the top of its interest rate corridor by 100 basis points to 6.4% in order to create room for further policy tightening. The next decision comes on Thursday, when the bank will set the rate on its one-week deposit facility, which is meant to handle short term market volatility and shore up the forint.
The forint, which sank to an all-time low of 400 against the euro on Monday, was up 1.82%, trading at 381.80, extending Tuesday's gains.
Data showed that Hungarian inflation continued its rise in February despite price caps in place on some basic foods, fuel and energy, reflecting strong price pressures across Central Europe exacerbated by the war in neighbouring Ukraine.
The zloty was also 2% higher at 4.843 versus the euro, after the bank hiked its main rate by 75 basis points to 3.5% and substantially raised its inflation forecasts due to the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.
Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1400 GMT.
"The press conference ... will be important as it should present the prospects for monetary policy in Poland and will probably show strong determination from the central bank to strengthen the zloty," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 1.1%.
Most stocks in the region also firmed, with Budapest's BUX gaining 4.2%, led by OTP Bank OTPB.BU whose shares jumped 8.6% in a positive correction after recent sharp falls.
Prague .PX added 2.3% while Warsaw .WIG20 rose 2.2%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0933 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3800
25.6670
+1.13%
-2.00%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.8000
388.7600
+1.82%
-3.25%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8430
4.9400
+2.00%
-5.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9490
+0.01%
-0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5650
7.5675
+0.03%
-0.63%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6500
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1291.22
1261.6400
+2.34%
N/A
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43283.60
41515.50
+4.26%
-14.66%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1950.42
1908.10
+2.22%
-13.96%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11816.37
11208.12
+5.43%
-9.53%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1063.11
1057.96
+0.49%
-15.32%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1928.48
1914.42
+0.73%
-7.26%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
835.76
835.76
+0.00%
+1.83%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
548.45
547.27
+0.22%
-13.72%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7730
0.0000
+538bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.8480
0.0070
+406bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.4730
0.0010
+337bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1170
0.2450
+573bps
+23bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.9130
0.0000
+513bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.9190
0.0880
+481bps
+9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.79
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.81
7.71
7.51
5.89
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.76
5.79
5.76
3.91
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
