PX

CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty extend gains after central banks hike rates

Contributors
Krisztina Than Reuters
Alan Charlish Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary's forint jumped almost 2% on Wednesday, rebounding from record lows hit earlier this week as fresh data, which showed inflation running at 8.3%, fuelled expectations for further interest rate hikes.

By Krisztina Than and Alan Charlish

BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= jumped almost 2% on Wednesday, rebounding from record lows hit earlier this week as fresh data, which showed inflation running at 8.3%, fuelled expectations for further interest rate hikes.

The forint and the Polish zloty EURPLN= already started rebounding on Tuesday from steep falls after the Polish and Hungarian central banks hiked interest rates, providing some relief to currencies battered by rising economic worries after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A dealer in Budapest said the panic in the market has subsided and the inflation data also contributed to the forint's gains.

"The market is seeking a new kind of equilibrium now," he said.

Poland's central bank raised its key interest rate on Tuesday, although the 75 basis-point increase missed some expectations in the market that had seen chances of up to a 100 bp hike.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) also raised the top of its interest rate corridor by 100 basis points to 6.4% in order to create room for further policy tightening. The next decision comes on Thursday, when the bank will set the rate on its one-week deposit facility, which is meant to handle short term market volatility and shore up the forint.

The forint, which sank to an all-time low of 400 against the euro on Monday, was up 1.82%, trading at 381.80, extending Tuesday's gains.

Data showed that Hungarian inflation continued its rise in February despite price caps in place on some basic foods, fuel and energy, reflecting strong price pressures across Central Europe exacerbated by the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The zloty was also 2% higher at 4.843 versus the euro, after the bank hiked its main rate by 75 basis points to 3.5% and substantially raised its inflation forecasts due to the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.

Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1400 GMT.

"The press conference ... will be important as it should present the prospects for monetary policy in Poland and will probably show strong determination from the central bank to strengthen the zloty," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 1.1%.

Most stocks in the region also firmed, with Budapest's BUX gaining 4.2%, led by OTP Bank OTPB.BU whose shares jumped 8.6% in a positive correction after recent sharp falls.

Prague .PX added 2.3% while Warsaw .WIG20 rose 2.2%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0933 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3800

25.6670

+1.13%

-2.00%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.8000

388.7600

+1.82%

-3.25%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8430

4.9400

+2.00%

-5.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9490

+0.01%

-0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5650

7.5675

+0.03%

-0.63%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6500

+0.09%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1291.22

1261.6400

+2.34%

N/A

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43283.60

41515.50

+4.26%

-14.66%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1950.42

1908.10

+2.22%

-13.96%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11816.37

11208.12

+5.43%

-9.53%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1063.11

1057.96

+0.49%

-15.32%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1928.48

1914.42

+0.73%

-7.26%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

835.76

835.76

+0.00%

+1.83%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

548.45

547.27

+0.22%

-13.72%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7730

0.0000

+538bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.8480

0.0070

+406bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.4730

0.0010

+337bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1170

0.2450

+573bps

+23bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.9130

0.0000

+513bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.9190

0.0880

+481bps

+9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.79

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.81

7.71

7.51

5.89

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.76

5.79

5.76

3.91

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More