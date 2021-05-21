CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty cap weekly gains, Prague stocks outperform as CEZ shares soar

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were muted on Friday, with the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty taking a break after sharp gains fuelled by rate hike expectations earlier this week.

Stocks in Prague outperformed the region, led by utility company CEZ.

The zloty EURPLN= and the forint EURHUF= strengthened past psychologically important levels versus the euro this week on expectations of policy tightening in the CEE region, fuelled by higher-than-expected CPI data.

The forint jumped to a nine-month high after the Hungarian central bank on Monday flagged a possible rate hike in June.

Hungary's central bank will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Tuesday, where it is expected to leave key rates steady ahead of a June meeting when it could deliver its first base rate hike in nearly a decade to rein in inflation.

The forint strengthened to 349.20 per euro Friday morning, and hit a nearly two-year high versus the U.S. dollar at 285.84, then retreated to earlier levels and was little moved on the day.

The Polish zloty slid 0.11% to trade at 4.4990 versus the euro after crossing the psychologically important 4.50 mark on Thursday for the first time since February.

"Reflation tendencies, together with the ensuing pressure for interest rate hikes and the milder rhetoric of the NBP ... are making market participants to take an interest in the Polish currency," PKO BP analysts said in a note.

"But deeply negative real interest rates will inhibit further declines in EUR/PLN."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.07% to 25.481 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was 0.02% up at 4.9275.

Stock markets firmed, with Prague's stocks .PX outperforming the region after climbing 0.94%.

Shares in Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR rose 2.5%, as of 0836 GMT, to hit a nearly six-year high after the Czech utility announced a hefty dividend proposal following the sale of some foreign assets. The proposed dividend is the company's second-highest in its history.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1037 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4810

25.4980

+0.07%

+2.94%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

349.6500

349.7000

+0.01%

+3.74%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4990

4.4940

-0.11%

+1.34%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9275

4.9284

+0.02%

-1.27%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5110

7.5080

-0.04%

+0.49%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1160.75

1149.9600

+0.94%

+13.01%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46285.59

46261.37

+0.05%

+9.92%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2132.52

2131.18

+0.06%

+7.49%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11645.37

11624.83

+0.18%

+18.76%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1108.27

1104.08

+0.38%

+23.02%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1955.15

1953.73

+0.07%

+12.41%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

776.47

776.55

-0.01%

+3.72%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

529.92

524.43

+1.05%

+18.41%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6000

0.0140

+125bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5050

-0.0150

+201bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8150

-0.0110

+194bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1980

0.0220

+085bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2250

-0.0340

+173bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8720

-0.0340

+199bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.70

1.00

1.33

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.23

1.47

1.65

0.89

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.36

0.52

0.73

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.