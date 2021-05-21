CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty cap weekly gains, Prague stocks outperform as CEZ shares soar

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were muted on Friday, with the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty taking a break after sharp gains fuelled by rate hike expectations earlier this week.
Stocks in Prague outperformed the region, led by utility company CEZ.
The zloty EURPLN= and the forint EURHUF= strengthened past psychologically important levels versus the euro this week on expectations of policy tightening in the CEE region, fuelled by higher-than-expected CPI data.
The forint jumped to a nine-month high after the Hungarian central bank on Monday flagged a possible rate hike in June.
Hungary's central bank will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Tuesday, where it is expected to leave key rates steady ahead of a June meeting when it could deliver its first base rate hike in nearly a decade to rein in inflation.
The forint strengthened to 349.20 per euro Friday morning, and hit a nearly two-year high versus the U.S. dollar at 285.84, then retreated to earlier levels and was little moved on the day.
The Polish zloty slid 0.11% to trade at 4.4990 versus the euro after crossing the psychologically important 4.50 mark on Thursday for the first time since February.
"Reflation tendencies, together with the ensuing pressure for interest rate hikes and the milder rhetoric of the NBP ... are making market participants to take an interest in the Polish currency," PKO BP analysts said in a note.
"But deeply negative real interest rates will inhibit further declines in EUR/PLN."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.07% to 25.481 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was 0.02% up at 4.9275.
Stock markets firmed, with Prague's stocks .PX outperforming the region after climbing 0.94%.
Shares in Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR rose 2.5%, as of 0836 GMT, to hit a nearly six-year high after the Czech utility announced a hefty dividend proposal following the sale of some foreign assets. The proposed dividend is the company's second-highest in its history.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1037 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4810
25.4980
+0.07%
+2.94%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
349.6500
349.7000
+0.01%
+3.74%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4990
4.4940
-0.11%
+1.34%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9275
4.9284
+0.02%
-1.27%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5110
7.5080
-0.04%
+0.49%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1160.75
1149.9600
+0.94%
+13.01%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46285.59
46261.37
+0.05%
+9.92%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2132.52
2131.18
+0.06%
+7.49%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11645.37
11624.83
+0.18%
+18.76%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1108.27
1104.08
+0.38%
+23.02%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1955.15
1953.73
+0.07%
+12.41%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
776.47
776.55
-0.01%
+3.72%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
529.92
524.43
+1.05%
+18.41%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6000
0.0140
+125bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5050
-0.0150
+201bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8150
-0.0110
+194bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1980
0.0220
+085bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2250
-0.0340
+173bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8720
-0.0340
+199bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.70
1.00
1.33
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.23
1.47
1.65
0.89
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.36
0.52
0.73
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
