CEE MARKETS-Forint weaker before rate decision, crown off 14-year highs

PRAGUE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eased heading into a central bank meeting on Tuesday, with policymakers likely set to keep interest rates stable at high levels although some in the market were seeing arguments for policy easing already.

Other central European currencies also weakened, while stock markets continued to recover some ground after softening last week.

Central Europe's rate setters have shifted policy into stable rates since the second half of 2022, wary of economic slowdowns even as inflation stays high at double-digit rates.

The shift came after heavy hiking cycles since 2021, before major global central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve or European Central Bank started tightening.

In Hungary, the central bank has been the most aggressive, with a key policy rate at 13%, which it needed to fight inflation and buck up a forint that was hitting record lows last year. It has also lifted overnight rates and other measures to help the forint.

Citigroup said it may look to start cutting the overnight rate, and other analysts said it could test market sensitivity now.

"The focus will be on the statement as any signal of potential easing could cause currency weakness. The central bank may test the market to gauge the reaction before ultimately deciding on the forward rate path," Morgan Stanley said.

The forint EURHUF= has stayed on the strong side of 400 to the euro so far in 2023, well away from lows above 434. It traded down 0.3% on Tuesday at 396.70.

Markets have also priced in rate cuts in the Czech Republic, expected later this year.

The crown, helped by easing worries of an energy crunch as gas prices fall and also backstopped by a central bank pledge to intervene to prevent any sharp weakening, has traded at more than 14-year highs already in January.

It hit as high as 23.855 to the euro on Monday, touching its highest since October 2008, but was down 0.1% on Tuesday at 23.878.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= stayed under pressure, with some analysts seeing worry over European Union funds as a drag.

Bills needed to end EU rule-of-law disputes holding up funds are still going through parliament.

"After the government's media offensive in December, work on the amendment to the law on the Supreme Court slowed down, and the sitting of the Sejm scheduled for this week will probably not bring a breakthrough," Bank Millennium said.

"The result is a growing pressure towards a weaker zloty."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1130 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.8780

23.8550

-0.10%

+1.17%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

396.7000

395.3500

-0.34%

+0.69%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7075

4.7050

-0.05%

-0.38%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9180

4.9185

+0.01%

+0.50%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3400

117.3700

+0.03%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1292.89

1287.8700

+0.39%

+7.59%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46822.33

46777.30

+0.10%

+6.92%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1929.70

1923.15

+0.34%

+7.68%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12179.49

12179.49

+0.00%

+4.42%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1113.86

1112.13

+0.16%

+6.20%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2086.29

2073.83

+0.60%

+693.96%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

840.94

838.01

+0.35%

+1.98%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

618.34

615.55

+0.45%

+2.80%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6720

0.0160

+309bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8620

-0.0940

+265bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4010

-0.0070

+222bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1210

-0.0300

+354bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0470

0.0430

+383bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0800

0.0280

+390bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.14

6.86

6.36

7.21

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.24

12.57

11.15

15.99

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.93

6.85

6.46

6.91

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

