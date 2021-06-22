CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens, yields higher after cenbank rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased and government bond yields rose after the central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points, slightly exceeding forecasts, becoming the first in the European Union to tighten policy as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
The forint slid 0.56% to 356 to the euro by 1228 GMT, pressured by uncertainty over the bank's next move with the one-week deposit rate, which the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) sets every Thursday, two currency traders in Budapest said.
"If they raise the one-week rate to higher than the base rate, let's say to 1%, that could support the forint," one trader said. The one-week deposit facility is currently the main policy tool used by the NBH.
A Reuters poll of analysts expects the NBH to raise its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 15 basis points to 0.9% from 0.75% by the end of this month, which would bring it in line with the prevailing base rate.
The bank will issue a statement and hold a press conference at 1300 GMT. Government bond yields were up 3-4 basis points after the central bank's decision, a fixed-income trader said.
"The market is still waiting for the statement and the press conference, and for what happens to the one-week deposit rate."
The Czech National Bank is also expected to raise its base rate at its Wednesday meeting. A Reuters poll forecasts a 25 basis points hike.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.05% to trade at 25.530 per euro.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty slid EURPLN= 0.07% to 4.5291 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= edged down 0.07% to 4.9260.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX down 0.21% while Warsaw .WIG20 firmed 0.15%. Prague .PX was 0.15% lower, while Bucharest .BETI eased 0.25%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1428 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5300
25.5160
-0.05%
+2.74%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.0000
354.0000
-0.56%
+1.89%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5291
4.5280
-0.02%
+0.66%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9260
4.9226
-0.07%
-1.24%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4970
7.4990
+0.03%
+0.67%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5750
+0.10%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1164.16
1165.9500
-0.15%
+13.34%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48275.73
48379.62
-0.21%
+14.65%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2222.71
2219.45
+0.15%
+12.03%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11579.01
11608.18
-0.25%
+18.09%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1132.96
1138.83
-0.52%
+25.77%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1981.15
1981.15
+0.00%
+13.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
776.74
775.57
+0.15%
+3.76%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
551.96
557.84
-1.05%
+23.33%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3270
-0.0250
+098bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6140
-0.0230
+217bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7430
-0.0020
+191bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3920
0.0060
+105bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3340
0.0040
+189bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7760
0.0150
+195bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.83
1.10
1.42
0.44
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.47
1.76
1.90
0.95
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.35
0.57
0.79
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves; editing by Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)
