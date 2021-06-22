CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens, yields higher after cenbank rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased and government bond yields rose after the central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points, slightly exceeding forecasts, becoming the first in the European Union to tighten policy as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

The forint slid 0.56% to 356 to the euro by 1228 GMT, pressured by uncertainty over the bank's next move with the one-week deposit rate, which the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) sets every Thursday, two currency traders in Budapest said.

"If they raise the one-week rate to higher than the base rate, let's say to 1%, that could support the forint," one trader said. The one-week deposit facility is currently the main policy tool used by the NBH.

A Reuters poll of analysts expects the NBH to raise its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 15 basis points to 0.9% from 0.75% by the end of this month, which would bring it in line with the prevailing base rate.

The bank will issue a statement and hold a press conference at 1300 GMT. Government bond yields were up 3-4 basis points after the central bank's decision, a fixed-income trader said.

"The market is still waiting for the statement and the press conference, and for what happens to the one-week deposit rate."

The Czech National Bank is also expected to raise its base rate at its Wednesday meeting. A Reuters poll forecasts a 25 basis points hike.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.05% to trade at 25.530 per euro.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty slid EURPLN= 0.07% to 4.5291 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= edged down 0.07% to 4.9260.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX down 0.21% while Warsaw .WIG20 firmed 0.15%. Prague .PX was 0.15% lower, while Bucharest .BETI eased 0.25%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1428 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5300

25.5160

-0.05%

+2.74%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.0000

354.0000

-0.56%

+1.89%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5291

4.5280

-0.02%

+0.66%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9260

4.9226

-0.07%

-1.24%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4970

7.4990

+0.03%

+0.67%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5750

+0.10%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1164.16

1165.9500

-0.15%

+13.34%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48275.73

48379.62

-0.21%

+14.65%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2222.71

2219.45

+0.15%

+12.03%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11579.01

11608.18

-0.25%

+18.09%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1132.96

1138.83

-0.52%

+25.77%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1981.15

1981.15

+0.00%

+13.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

776.74

775.57

+0.15%

+3.76%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

551.96

557.84

-1.05%

+23.33%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3270

-0.0250

+098bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6140

-0.0230

+217bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7430

-0.0020

+191bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3920

0.0060

+105bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3340

0.0040

+189bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7760

0.0150

+195bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.83

1.10

1.42

0.44

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.47

1.76

1.90

0.95

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.35

0.57

0.79

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; editing by Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.