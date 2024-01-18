CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens to 2024 low on dovish central bank policy tilt

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint weakened to its lowest 2024 level to the euro on Thursday, underperforming central European currencies and extending its falls after comments from a central bank official raised the prospect of accelerated rate cuts amid a decline in inflation.

A drop from last year's sky-rocketing inflation opened the door for central banks in the region to further lower rates, with lower-than-expected December inflation data in the Czech Republic and Hungary raising prospects of faster monetary easing.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= led losses in the region, falling 0.4% on the day to 382.6 per euro.

On Wednesday, Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said expectations of interest rates between 6% and 7% by mid-2004 are realistic, adding to bets for a 100-basis-points (bps) cut at the next meeting instead of the previous 75-bps cuts.

The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 30.

In the Czech Republic, the crown EURCZK= hung around lows after briefly touching a more than 1-1/2 year low at 24.7070 per euro on Wednesday when central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova repeated interest rate cuts would continue and could be accelerated if inflation falls quicker.

CSOB said it saw chances of the Czech central bank cutting by a bigger-than-expected 50 bps. "That would likely be a negative impulse for the crown," CSOB said.

The bank's first policy meeting comes in early February before data on January inflation is available.

"Since yesterday, the forint has been weakening since (Virag's) comment to possibly speed up the interest rate cuts," a Budapest-based trader said.

"For Hungary, it could also have been triggered by negative announcements from the EU about funds remaining frozen," Commerzbank said in a note.

Last month, the European Commission unlocked access to 10 billion euros ($10.89 billion) of EU assistance for Budapest.

However, other EU funds envisaged for Hungary remain suspended, with nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban at odds with Brussels over issues including the migrant and LGBT rights along with academic and judicial freedoms.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1433 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7070

24.7450

+0.15%

-0.02%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.5500

381.0000

-0.41%

+0.17%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4025

4.4015

-0.02%

-1.32%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9774

4.9756

-0.04%

-0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1700

117.2350

+0.06%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1436.52

1434.8900

+0.11%

+1.59%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

63413.20

63019.94

+0.62%

+4.61%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2188.18

2167.71

+0.94%

-6.61%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15532.60

15563.64

-0.20%

+1.05%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2010

-0.0240

+152bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7340

-0.0170

+149bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8710

-0.0110

+159bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1530

0.0820

+247bps

+9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0720

0.0150

+283bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2710

-0.0350

+299bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.70

4.62

3.75

6.61

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.31

5.83

5.12

9.61

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.70

5.32

4.96

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Tasim Zahid)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

