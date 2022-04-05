CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens more after Orban victory, leu steady before rate meeting
PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened for a second straight day on Tuesday after a landslide victory for Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a weekend election, while the leu held steady before an expected central bank rate hike amid soaring inflation.
Central bank policy meetings in Romania on Tuesday and in Poland on Wednesday were in focus as policymakers seek to tame the biggest inflation spike in a decade or more in countries around central Europe.
For the forint, markets were digesting a decisive victory for Orban's Fidesz party in a Sunday election in which the war in Ukraine was a dominant topic, forcing Orban into awkward manoeuvring to explain decade-old cosy business relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The forint EURHUF= had fallen by 0.4% by 0832 GMT, trading at 369.90 to the euro and continuing a reversal seen since hitting a 1-month high of 366.30 last week.
Orban's new term faces challenges domestically, with the central bank projecting economic growth at the slowest rate in any election year since he came to power in 2010 and with inflation heading toward its highest rate in at least 15 years.
"The technical level at 370 is still keeping the forint from weakening further, but we clearly see some negative effects of the election results," a Budapest-based trader said.
"All the uncertainties ahead of us could be negative, among these the state of the economy, the country's relations with the EU and whether the recovery funds will be approved."
In Romania, the leu EURRON= was steady at 4.944 per euro.
Markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.00% on Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll.
The bank has a track record of favouring other monetary policy instruments over the key rate, namely liquidity management, which gives it more flexibility.
Commerzbank bank analysts stood with the consensus on a 50 basis point hike.
"Even though the government is trying to limit the rise of energy prices for consumers with the help of a package of measures, price pressure nonetheless remains enormous so the NBR will probably have to correct its inflation projections for 2022 to above 10%," they said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= dipped 0.15% on Tuesday before a Wednesday rate meeting while the crown EURCZK= was flat at 24.33 per euro, around a six-week high, after the Czech National Bank lifted rates last week to their highest level since 2001.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1032 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3300
24.3300
+0.00%
+2.23%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.9000
368.5500
-0.36%
-0.14%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6265
4.6195
-0.15%
-0.77%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9435
4.9425
-0.02%
+0.10%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5380
7.5425
+0.06%
-0.27%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6300
117.7300
+0.09%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1376.71
1372.7300
+0.29%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44941.61
45397.52
-1.00%
-11.39%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2150.61
2157.79
-0.33%
-5.13%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12962.54
12848.36
+0.89%
-0.76%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1211.79
1209.38
+0.20%
-3.48%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2113.30
2108.67
+0.22%
+1.63%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
838.19
835.78
+0.29%
+2.12%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
639.75
636.20
+0.56%
+0.64%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8190
-0.0610
+489bps
-7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.3120
0.0490
+395bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8280
0.0010
+329bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7430
0.0100
+581bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.8520
0.0000
+549bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4760
0.0490
+494bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.96
6.02
6.01
5.28
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.62
7.83
7.90
6.48
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.14
6.29
6.30
4.88
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; editing by Jason Neely)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
