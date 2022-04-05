CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens more after Orban victory, leu steady before rate meeting

PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened for a second straight day on Tuesday after a landslide victory for Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a weekend election, while the leu held steady before an expected central bank rate hike amid soaring inflation.

Central bank policy meetings in Romania on Tuesday and in Poland on Wednesday were in focus as policymakers seek to tame the biggest inflation spike in a decade or more in countries around central Europe.

For the forint, markets were digesting a decisive victory for Orban's Fidesz party in a Sunday election in which the war in Ukraine was a dominant topic, forcing Orban into awkward manoeuvring to explain decade-old cosy business relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The forint EURHUF= had fallen by 0.4% by 0832 GMT, trading at 369.90 to the euro and continuing a reversal seen since hitting a 1-month high of 366.30 last week.

Orban's new term faces challenges domestically, with the central bank projecting economic growth at the slowest rate in any election year since he came to power in 2010 and with inflation heading toward its highest rate in at least 15 years.

"The technical level at 370 is still keeping the forint from weakening further, but we clearly see some negative effects of the election results," a Budapest-based trader said.

"All the uncertainties ahead of us could be negative, among these the state of the economy, the country's relations with the EU and whether the recovery funds will be approved."

In Romania, the leu EURRON= was steady at 4.944 per euro.

Markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.00% on Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll.

The bank has a track record of favouring other monetary policy instruments over the key rate, namely liquidity management, which gives it more flexibility.

Commerzbank bank analysts stood with the consensus on a 50 basis point hike.

"Even though the government is trying to limit the rise of energy prices for consumers with the help of a package of measures, price pressure nonetheless remains enormous so the NBR will probably have to correct its inflation projections for 2022 to above 10%," they said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= dipped 0.15% on Tuesday before a Wednesday rate meeting while the crown EURCZK= was flat at 24.33 per euro, around a six-week high, after the Czech National Bank lifted rates last week to their highest level since 2001.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1032 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3300

24.3300

+0.00%

+2.23%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.9000

368.5500

-0.36%

-0.14%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6265

4.6195

-0.15%

-0.77%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9435

4.9425

-0.02%

+0.10%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5380

7.5425

+0.06%

-0.27%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6300

117.7300

+0.09%

-0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1376.71

1372.7300

+0.29%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44941.61

45397.52

-1.00%

-11.39%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2150.61

2157.79

-0.33%

-5.13%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12962.54

12848.36

+0.89%

-0.76%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1211.79

1209.38

+0.20%

-3.48%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2113.30

2108.67

+0.22%

+1.63%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

838.19

835.78

+0.29%

+2.12%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

639.75

636.20

+0.56%

+0.64%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8190

-0.0610

+489bps

-7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.3120

0.0490

+395bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8280

0.0010

+329bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.7430

0.0100

+581bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8520

0.0000

+549bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4760

0.0490

+494bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.96

6.02

6.01

5.28

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.62

7.83

7.90

6.48

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.14

6.29

6.30

4.88

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; editing by Jason Neely)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

