CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens for third straight session despite slowing CPI

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint weakened for a third straight session on Friday as investors remained cautious heading into the weekend, despite data showing a sharper than forecast slowdown in the country's inflation in November.
The forint EURHUF= lost 0.1% to trade at 382.4 at 0910 GMT to the euro on Friday, stuck on the weak side of the 380 psychological level for a third day. It traded as strong as 375 in November.
"Since November the risk appetite of traders lowered as stock markets rallied and the dollar strengthened, so the forint returned to the upper bound of the range where it has been trading for the past two months now," Mariann Trippon, chief economist at CIB said.
Investors were preparing for next week's U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank communications for clues when the two big central banks will start cutting interest rates.
"There is an uncertain mood, traders step back a little bit ahead of the weekend just to be on the safe side, which is not supporting the forint, despite inflation data published this morning largely aligning with analyst consensus."
Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECIslowed to an annual 7.9% in November from 9.9% in October, below analysts' expectations of 8.1%.
"The most important thing is that we can see a widespread disinflation process, the two main sources of which are food and fuel prices," said Peter Virovacz, an analyst at ING Bank in Budapest.
Virovacz said the data, however, was unlikely to prompt the central bank to change the pace of its cautious rate cuts. He said the National Bank of Hungary can be expected to cut its base rate by 75 basis points at its Dec. 19 meeting.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded sideways after the Polish Central Bank held its main interest rate at 5.75% for a second consecutive month on Wednesday.
Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski told a press conference on Thursday that nothing changed the MPC's view on policy.
"The message after the meeting and the governor's statements reinforce the expectation that interest rates will not change until March next year," Bank Millennium said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1019 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
0.0000
24.2970
#DIV/0!
#DIV/0!
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.4000
381.9000
-0.13%
+4.46%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3335
4.3325
-0.02%
+8.22%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9680
4.9699
+0.04%
-0.51%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.1800
+0.09%
+0.19%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1406.97
1407.2700
-0.02%
+17.08%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
58471.52
58424.86
+0.08%
+33.52%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2315.99
2288.84
+1.19%
+29.24%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14925.65
14832.83
+0.63%
+27.97%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8930
-0.1960
+226bps
-23bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.0450
-0.0590
+187bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.0850
0.0150
+186bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1560
-0.0250
+253bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.0190
0.0060
+284bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3390
0.0220
+311bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.23
5.13
4.18
7.04
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.02
7.60
6.43
10.56
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.58
5.12
4.68
5.85
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
