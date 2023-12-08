CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens for third straight session despite slowing CPI

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint weakened for a third straight session on Friday as investors remained cautious heading into the weekend, despite data showing a sharper than forecast slowdown in the country's inflation in November.

The forint EURHUF= lost 0.1% to trade at 382.4 at 0910 GMT to the euro on Friday, stuck on the weak side of the 380 psychological level for a third day. It traded as strong as 375 in November.

"Since November the risk appetite of traders lowered as stock markets rallied and the dollar strengthened, so the forint returned to the upper bound of the range where it has been trading for the past two months now," Mariann Trippon, chief economist at CIB said.

Investors were preparing for next week's U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank communications for clues when the two big central banks will start cutting interest rates.

"There is an uncertain mood, traders step back a little bit ahead of the weekend just to be on the safe side, which is not supporting the forint, despite inflation data published this morning largely aligning with analyst consensus."

Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECIslowed to an annual 7.9% in November from 9.9% in October, below analysts' expectations of 8.1%.

"The most important thing is that we can see a widespread disinflation process, the two main sources of which are food and fuel prices," said Peter Virovacz, an analyst at ING Bank in Budapest.

Virovacz said the data, however, was unlikely to prompt the central bank to change the pace of its cautious rate cuts. He said the National Bank of Hungary can be expected to cut its base rate by 75 basis points at its Dec. 19 meeting.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded sideways after the Polish Central Bank held its main interest rate at 5.75% for a second consecutive month on Wednesday.

Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski told a press conference on Thursday that nothing changed the MPC's view on policy.

"The message after the meeting and the governor's statements reinforce the expectation that interest rates will not change until March next year," Bank Millennium said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1019 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

0.0000

24.2970

#DIV/0!

#DIV/0!

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.4000

381.9000

-0.13%

+4.46%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3335

4.3325

-0.02%

+8.22%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9680

4.9699

+0.04%

-0.51%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1800

+0.09%

+0.19%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1406.97

1407.2700

-0.02%

+17.08%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

58471.52

58424.86

+0.08%

+33.52%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2315.99

2288.84

+1.19%

+29.24%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14925.65

14832.83

+0.63%

+27.97%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8930

-0.1960

+226bps

-23bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.0450

-0.0590

+187bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0850

0.0150

+186bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1560

-0.0250

+253bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0190

0.0060

+284bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3390

0.0220

+311bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.23

5.13

4.18

7.04

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.02

7.60

6.43

10.56

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.58

5.12

4.68

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((boldizsargyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

