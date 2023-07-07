CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens before S&P ratings review after tough week

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, July 7 (Reuters) - The forint extended losses on Friday, marking its biggest weekly loss since at least mid-March and underperforming peers before a scheduled review of the country's debt rating by S&P due later in the day.

The forint has weakened around 4% against the euro this week as investors assessed mounting risks over the 2023 budget, and data showed retail sales slumped in May, posing a threat to consumption-linked tax revenues.

Data on Friday also showed Hungary's headline inflation slowed to 20.1% in June from 21.5% in May year-on-year and core inflation also eased. Analysts said the data could allow the central bank to carry on with its gradual rate cuts.

The forint EURHUF= had eased 0.44% to 387.8 by 0817 GMT, and touched its weakest since March 24. Analysts said the weakening could complicate the central bank's plans if the currency's slide continues. The bank is due to decide on interest rates on July 25.

"If the forint stabilises around the 380-385 levels and does not continue to weaken, we do not see any significant obstacle to another 100 bps rate cut in July, as the market continues to price it in," Peter Virovacz, a senior economist at ING Bank, wrote in a note.

Later on Friday, the S&P is scheduled to review Hungary, after it cut the country's long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' and upgraded the outlook to "stable" from "negative" earlier this year.

"If the S&P pulls something unexpected, like puts us into the junk category or changes the outlook to negative, (the latter being more probable than the former), that may move the forint, but I expect no change, and as a consequence ....a correction due to the high carry can begin in the weeks after," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= continued to weaken and hit its lowest since March 21, at 23.92 to the euro.

The zloty EURPLN= is also past a rough week, losing 1.04% versus the euro, but was up a touch at 4.492 after Poland's central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75% on Thursday, a decision that was in line with analysts' estimates.

The Polish central bank governor is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1300 GMT on Friday.

"The (central bank governor's news) conference promises to be very interesting, as the results of the July macroeconomic projection do not provide strong arguments for the mild rhetoric of some Council members about the possibility of interest rate cuts already this year," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1017 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.9200

23.8900

-0.13%

+0.99%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

387.8000

386.1000

-0.44%

+3.00%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4920

4.4950

+0.07%

+4.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9525

4.9531

+0.01%

-0.20%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1900

117.2450

+0.05%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1282.24

1285.9300

-0.29%

+6.70%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

49706.16

49605.16

+0.20%

+13.50%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2020.18

2010.48

+0.48%

+12.73%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12701.51

12659.58

+0.33%

+8.90%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7900

-0.0480

+248bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8960

0.0960

+213bps

+12bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3780

0.1230

+175bps

+13bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.8890

-0.0340

+258bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.7760

0.0030

+301bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8820

0.0060

+326bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.03

6.36

5.64

7.13

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.85

11.69

10.24

15.14

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.51

6.05

5.58

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

