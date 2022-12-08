CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as rates seen on hold despite rising CPI

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened on Thursday, as expectations of stubborn inflation fuelled fears of interest rates falling deeper into negative territory.
The Hungarian central bank has said it will stop raising rates, but maintain tight monetary condition for a prolonged period.
With the war in Ukraine weighing heavily on growth, central European policymakers are trying to stop raising rates. However, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) faces a challenge as inflation in the country is expected to accelerate in part due to the government scrapping a price cap on car fuels.
Hungarian headline inflationHUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 22.5% in November from 21.1% in the prior month, data showed on Thursday.
At 0906 GMT, the forint was 0.88% weaker against the euro at 415.00.
"The market sees this (rising inflation) as rather a negative for the forint because of the forward-looking real interest rate environment," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Budapest.
"Checking the rates market, it doesn't seem that the market expects the NBH to react to this fuel price cap story and possibly this means ... higher inflation will be translated into even deeper real negative interest rates."
Hungarian oil and energy company MOL MOLB.BU was down around 5% after a government decree late on Wednesday showed oil companies would have to pay a 95% special tax rate on the Brent-Ural spread, as of Thursday, up from 40% previously, sharply hiking the existing windfall tax to plug budget holes.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% firmer at 4.685, as markets looked ahead to a press conference with central bank governor Adam Glapinski scheduled for 1400 GMT.
Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) kept its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% for the third month in a row on Wednesday, firming up expectations that the tightening cycle is over.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.12% weaker at 24.29, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was broadly stable at 4.916.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1006 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3200
24.2900
-0.12%
+2.27%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
415.0000
411.3500
-0.88%
-10.99%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6850
4.6925
+0.16%
-2.01%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9160
4.9140
-0.04%
+0.66%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5500
7.5525
+0.03%
-0.43%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1500
117.2550
+0.09%
+0.37%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1172.28
1177.6400
-0.46%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43790.28
44614.88
-1.85%
-13.66%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1734.36
1735.66
-0.07%
-23.49%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12258.05
12228.85
+0.24%
-6.15%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1076.17
1074.24
+0.18%
-14.28%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1918.45
1919.02
-0.03%
-7.74%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
811.82
814.66
-0.35%
-1.09%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
605.71
606.11
-0.07%
-4.71%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5760
-0.0010
+356bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9180
0.0030
+313bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6720
-0.0110
+288bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7460
-0.0330
+473bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.6480
-0.0390
+486bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.4860
-0.0520
+469bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.06
6.61
6.05
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.85
13.25
12.27
15.94
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.09
6.95
6.59
7.19
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
