CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as rates seen on hold despite rising CPI

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened on Thursday, as expectations of stubborn inflation fuelled fears of interest rates falling deeper into negative territory.

The Hungarian central bank has said it will stop raising rates, but maintain tight monetary condition for a prolonged period.

With the war in Ukraine weighing heavily on growth, central European policymakers are trying to stop raising rates. However, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) faces a challenge as inflation in the country is expected to accelerate in part due to the government scrapping a price cap on car fuels.

Hungarian headline inflationHUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 22.5% in November from 21.1% in the prior month, data showed on Thursday.

At 0906 GMT, the forint was 0.88% weaker against the euro at 415.00.

"The market sees this (rising inflation) as rather a negative for the forint because of the forward-looking real interest rate environment," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Budapest.

"Checking the rates market, it doesn't seem that the market expects the NBH to react to this fuel price cap story and possibly this means ... higher inflation will be translated into even deeper real negative interest rates."

Hungarian oil and energy company MOL MOLB.BU was down around 5% after a government decree late on Wednesday showed oil companies would have to pay a 95% special tax rate on the Brent-Ural spread, as of Thursday, up from 40% previously, sharply hiking the existing windfall tax to plug budget holes.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% firmer at 4.685, as markets looked ahead to a press conference with central bank governor Adam Glapinski scheduled for 1400 GMT.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) kept its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% for the third month in a row on Wednesday, firming up expectations that the tightening cycle is over.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.12% weaker at 24.29, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was broadly stable at 4.916.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1006 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3200

24.2900

-0.12%

+2.27%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

415.0000

411.3500

-0.88%

-10.99%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6850

4.6925

+0.16%

-2.01%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9160

4.9140

-0.04%

+0.66%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5500

7.5525

+0.03%

-0.43%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1500

117.2550

+0.09%

+0.37%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1172.28

1177.6400

-0.46%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43790.28

44614.88

-1.85%

-13.66%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1734.36

1735.66

-0.07%

-23.49%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12258.05

12228.85

+0.24%

-6.15%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1076.17

1074.24

+0.18%

-14.28%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1918.45

1919.02

-0.03%

-7.74%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

811.82

814.66

-0.35%

-1.09%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

605.71

606.11

-0.07%

-4.71%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5760

-0.0010

+356bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9180

0.0030

+313bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6720

-0.0110

+288bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7460

-0.0330

+473bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.6480

-0.0390

+486bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.4860

-0.0520

+469bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.06

6.61

6.05

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.85

13.25

12.27

15.94

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.09

6.95

6.59

7.19

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

