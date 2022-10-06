PX

CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as markets eye cenbank's liquidity tightening tender

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Thursday, underperforming regional peers, as investors eyed the central bank's new short-term discount bill tender aimed at tightening liquidity.

The forint EURHUF= weakened 0.54% to 423.60 versus the euro.

"The forint firmed a bit yesterday (Wednesday) after the central bank's tender that aimed to tighten liquidity, so today's step could also have an effect on the rate," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The central bank accepted 2.093 trillion forints ($4.88 billion) worth of bids at its floating-rate deposit tender on Wednesday.

On Thursday the bank accepted bids worth 2 billion forints at a new short-term discount bills tender as it aims to drain forint liquidity from the market, thus tightening conditions.

"However, it seems unlikely for the forint to firm back under 420 in the near future, and the rate will be very sensitive until the European Union (EU) says something definitive over funds allocated for Hungary."

The forint fell to a record low of 426 per euro on Monday, pressured by high energy prices, a lack of agreement with the EU over funds and the central bank's announcement it would halt rate hikes.

The currency should rebound from record lows hit in September, but is likely to struggle over the next year to break past the psychological 400 per euro level, a Reuters poll on Thursday found.

The Hungarian Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) will offer three sets of bonds for auction later in the day for a total value of 30 billion forints ($69.99 million). HUISSUE

Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 13% at a weekly tender on Thursday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.3% to 4.8440 to the euro ahead of Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference later in the day and after the central bank unexpectedly left its main interest rate unchanged on Wednesday.

Markets expect the bank to return to rate hikes in the next few months as inflation soars, traders and analysts have said.

The Romanian leu EURRON= eased 0.09% to 4.9370 per euro after the central bank surprised markets with a larger-than-expected rate hike of 75 basis points to 6.25% keeping up the pace of tightening saying the short-term inflation outlook has worsened.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1049 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4920

24.4950

+0.01%

+1.55%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

423.6000

421.3000

-0.54%

-12.80%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8440

4.8295

-0.30%

-5.22%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9370

4.9325

-0.09%

+0.23%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5220

7.5225

+0.01%

-0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.3350

+0.09%

+0.30%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1181.13

1176.1500

+0.42%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39580.28

39385.30

+0.50%

-21.96%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1434.35

1419.12

+1.07%

-36.73%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11067.35

10966.71

+0.92%

-15.27%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

988.59

982.23

+0.65%

-21.26%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1924.76

1921.27

+0.18%

-7.43%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

830.30

829.66

+0.08%

+1.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

581.43

582.10

-0.12%

-8.53%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0260

-0.0910

+432bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.4630

-0.0170

+360bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.1810

-0.1400

+316bps

-14bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.3110

-0.0340

+561bps

-8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.2980

-0.0350

+544bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.0780

-0.0540

+506bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.30

7.13

6.73

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.22

14.04

13.55

13.51

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.33

7.43

7.37

7.33

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 428.63 forints)

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

