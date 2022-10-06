CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as markets eye cenbank's liquidity tightening tender
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Thursday, underperforming regional peers, as investors eyed the central bank's new short-term discount bill tender aimed at tightening liquidity.
The forint EURHUF= weakened 0.54% to 423.60 versus the euro.
"The forint firmed a bit yesterday (Wednesday) after the central bank's tender that aimed to tighten liquidity, so today's step could also have an effect on the rate," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The central bank accepted 2.093 trillion forints ($4.88 billion) worth of bids at its floating-rate deposit tender on Wednesday.
On Thursday the bank accepted bids worth 2 billion forints at a new short-term discount bills tender as it aims to drain forint liquidity from the market, thus tightening conditions.
"However, it seems unlikely for the forint to firm back under 420 in the near future, and the rate will be very sensitive until the European Union (EU) says something definitive over funds allocated for Hungary."
The forint fell to a record low of 426 per euro on Monday, pressured by high energy prices, a lack of agreement with the EU over funds and the central bank's announcement it would halt rate hikes.
The currency should rebound from record lows hit in September, but is likely to struggle over the next year to break past the psychological 400 per euro level, a Reuters poll on Thursday found.
The Hungarian Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) will offer three sets of bonds for auction later in the day for a total value of 30 billion forints ($69.99 million). HUISSUE
Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 13% at a weekly tender on Thursday.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.3% to 4.8440 to the euro ahead of Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference later in the day and after the central bank unexpectedly left its main interest rate unchanged on Wednesday.
Markets expect the bank to return to rate hikes in the next few months as inflation soars, traders and analysts have said.
The Romanian leu EURRON= eased 0.09% to 4.9370 per euro after the central bank surprised markets with a larger-than-expected rate hike of 75 basis points to 6.25% keeping up the pace of tightening saying the short-term inflation outlook has worsened.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1049 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4920
24.4950
+0.01%
+1.55%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
423.6000
421.3000
-0.54%
-12.80%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8440
4.8295
-0.30%
-5.22%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9370
4.9325
-0.09%
+0.23%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5220
7.5225
+0.01%
-0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.3350
+0.09%
+0.30%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1181.13
1176.1500
+0.42%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39580.28
39385.30
+0.50%
-21.96%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1434.35
1419.12
+1.07%
-36.73%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11067.35
10966.71
+0.92%
-15.27%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
988.59
982.23
+0.65%
-21.26%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1924.76
1921.27
+0.18%
-7.43%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
830.30
829.66
+0.08%
+1.16%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
581.43
582.10
-0.12%
-8.53%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0260
-0.0910
+432bps
-13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.4630
-0.0170
+360bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.1810
-0.1400
+316bps
-14bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.3110
-0.0340
+561bps
-8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.2980
-0.0350
+544bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.0780
-0.0540
+506bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.30
7.13
6.73
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.22
14.04
13.55
13.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.33
7.43
7.37
7.33
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 428.63 forints)
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
