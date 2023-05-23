News & Insights

CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as markets expect Hungarian rate cut

May 23, 2023 — 04:58 am EDT

Written by Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - The forint weakened on Tuesday ahead of a Hungarian central bank interest rate decision that markets expect will be the first loosening of monetary policy in central Europe.

The bank is largely expected to start paring back emergency rate hikes taken last year when the forint was at record low, starting with a 100-basis-point cut in its 18% one-day deposit rate, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The move would come while inflation has yet to ease below 20%. At the same time, the economy has been stuck in a mild recession as high price growth hits consumers.

With most analysts expecting the 100-basis-point cut to the one-day deposit rate, a policy tool introduced last October, some say recent forint weakness could cause the bank to scale back its cut or hold off until later.

The forint has lost 2% since hitting a more than 1-year high of 368 to the euro a week ago. However, it is still 15% stronger since touching a record low last October as market sentiment has improved, giving the central bank space to look at easing.

"We might argue that the NBH is only trying to 'take the top off' high interest rates in Hungary in order to support the economy," Commerzbank said in a note, adding the move is likely to weigh somewhat on the forint.

"To some extent, such a balancing act could be possible as long as world inflation dynamics keep moving in the right direction."

The forint EURHUF= traded at 375.3 against the euro at 0755 GMT, down 0.35% from Monday's close.

Other central European currencies firmed a touch or held steady.

If Hungary opts for a rate cut as expected on Tuesday, analysts said it could weigh on other currencies in the region.

The beginning of what could be an easing cycle was flagged by the central bank in April, when it first delivered a technical cut of 450 bps to the top end of its rate corridor, leaving untouched its 13% base policy rate, which is the highest in the European Union.

Hungary's inflation peaked at 25.7%, but has only retreated slightly to 24% in April, as the country's economy posted technical recession for the third consecutive quarters.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0955 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.6800

23.7010

+0.09%

+2.02%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

375.3000

374.0000

-0.35%

+6.43%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4960

4.4995

+0.08%

+4.30%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9715

4.9720

+0.01%

-0.58%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1323.54

1319.3300

+0.32%

+10.14%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46576.10

46562.45

+0.03%

+6.35%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2025.56

2004.72

+1.04%

+13.03%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12298.77

12277.34

+0.17%

+5.45%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6890

0.0100

+284bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0340

-0.0400

+258bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6030

0.0240

+214bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0240

0.0220

+317bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0280

0.0150

+358bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0910

0.0320

+362bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.26

6.92

6.25

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.17

12.45

11.22

16.06

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.87

6.55

6.26

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

Stocks mentioned

PX

