CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as markets expect Hungarian rate cut

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - The forint weakened on Tuesday ahead of a Hungarian central bank interest rate decision that markets expect will be the first loosening of monetary policy in central Europe.

The bank is largely expected to start paring back emergency rate hikes taken last year when the forint was at record low, starting with a 100-basis-point cut in its 18% one-day deposit rate, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The move would come while inflation has yet to ease below 20%. At the same time, the economy has been stuck in a mild recession as high price growth hits consumers.

With most analysts expecting the 100-basis-point cut to the one-day deposit rate, a policy tool introduced last October, some say recent forint weakness could cause the bank to scale back its cut or hold off until later.

The forint has lost 2% since hitting a more than 1-year high of 368 to the euro a week ago. However, it is still 15% stronger since touching a record low last October as market sentiment has improved, giving the central bank space to look at easing.

"We might argue that the NBH is only trying to 'take the top off' high interest rates in Hungary in order to support the economy," Commerzbank said in a note, adding the move is likely to weigh somewhat on the forint.

"To some extent, such a balancing act could be possible as long as world inflation dynamics keep moving in the right direction."

The forint EURHUF= traded at 375.3 against the euro at 0755 GMT, down 0.35% from Monday's close.

Other central European currencies firmed a touch or held steady.

If Hungary opts for a rate cut as expected on Tuesday, analysts said it could weigh on other currencies in the region.

The beginning of what could be an easing cycle was flagged by the central bank in April, when it first delivered a technical cut of 450 bps to the top end of its rate corridor, leaving untouched its 13% base policy rate, which is the highest in the European Union.

Hungary's inflation peaked at 25.7%, but has only retreated slightly to 24% in April, as the country's economy posted technical recession for the third consecutive quarters.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0955 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 23.6800 23.7010 +0.09% +2.02% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 375.3000 374.0000 -0.35% +6.43% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4960 4.4995 +0.08% +4.30% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9715 4.9720 +0.01% -0.58% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2000 117.3000 +0.09% +0.09% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 .PX Prague .PX 1323.54 1319.3300 +0.32% +10.14% .BUX Budapest .BUX 46576.10 46562.45 +0.03% +6.35% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2025.56 2004.72 +1.04% +13.03% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12298.77 12277.34 +0.17% +5.45% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.6890 0.0100 +284bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.0340 -0.0400 +258bps -6bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.6030 0.0240 +214bps +1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.0240 0.0220 +317bps +0bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.0280 0.0150 +358bps +0bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 6.0910 0.0320 +362bps +2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.26 6.92 6.25 7.18 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.17 12.45 11.22 16.06 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 6.87 6.55 6.26 6.90 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

