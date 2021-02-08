CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as investors take profit, stocks firm

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rallied and most currencies were treading water on Monday, with the Hungarian forint bucking the trend and weakening half a percent as investors were taking profit after last week's gains.
The forint EURHUF= slid 0.44% to trade at 358.20 to the euro. Traders in Budapest expect it to stay within its recently seen range between 355 and 361.
"The forint tried to break the 200-day moving average three times last week," one FX trader said. "Investors saw that it was not possible and started profit-taking."
"The currency seems to move in two-week cycles recently, between 355 and 361, and now we see a weakening after last week's strengthening," another trader said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were broadly steady after firming at the end of last week.
The zloty firmed on Friday after central bank governor Adam Glapinski said that further interventions in the currency market to weaken the currency were possible, but the bank had no fixed target for the exchange rate.
Previously, economists expected that if the zloty broke through the 4.50 level, that would trigger an intervention.
"Glapinski steered away from overly dovish rhetoric, which resulted in the zloty exchange rate strengthening noticeably afterwards," Commerzbank wrote in a note. "We would not be surprised to see EUR-PLN drop towards the 4.45 level."
The currency was trading at 4.4880 per euro on Monday.
The crown last week rose to its strongest level since the start of the pandemic after the central bank left its key policy rate unchanged and the door open to the start of policy tightening later in 2021.
Czech forward rate agreements have risen as markets are now pricing in chances of a rate hike around mid-year.
Stock markets in the region gained, following the global risk-on mood and the rally in U.S. stocks that is expected to continue this week as markets hope that a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by U.S. lawmakers soon.
Equities in Budapest .BUX were up 1.15% while stocks in Warsaw .WIG20 firmed 0.51%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1045 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7950
25.7910
-0.02%
+1.68%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.2000
356.6200
-0.44%
+1.26%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4880
4.4880
+0.00%
+1.59%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8745
4.8750
+0.01%
-0.19%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5520
7.5600
+0.11%
-0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.6000
+0.10%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1067.37
1062.6800
+0.44%
+3.92%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44549.81
44045.26
+1.15%
+5.80%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1967.78
1957.73
+0.51%
-0.82%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10668.06
10614.85
+0.50%
+8.80%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
945.34
946.25
-0.10%
+4.94%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1795.39
1790.28
+0.29%
+3.23%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
729.27
731.44
-0.30%
-2.58%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
496.28
494.51
+0.36%
+10.89%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3130
-0.0310
+103bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.9870
-0.0370
+166bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4450
-0.0330
+187bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1130
-0.0170
+083bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4800
-0.0060
+115bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2840
0.0190
+171bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.46
0.68
0.85
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.78
0.81
0.85
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.26
0.32
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Mark Heinrich)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.