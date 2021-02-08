CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as investors take profit, stocks firm

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rallied and most currencies were treading water on Monday, with the Hungarian forint bucking the trend and weakening half a percent as investors were taking profit after last week's gains.

The forint EURHUF= slid 0.44% to trade at 358.20 to the euro. Traders in Budapest expect it to stay within its recently seen range between 355 and 361.

"The forint tried to break the 200-day moving average three times last week," one FX trader said. "Investors saw that it was not possible and started profit-taking."

"The currency seems to move in two-week cycles recently, between 355 and 361, and now we see a weakening after last week's strengthening," another trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were broadly steady after firming at the end of last week.

The zloty firmed on Friday after central bank governor Adam Glapinski said that further interventions in the currency market to weaken the currency were possible, but the bank had no fixed target for the exchange rate.

Previously, economists expected that if the zloty broke through the 4.50 level, that would trigger an intervention.

"Glapinski steered away from overly dovish rhetoric, which resulted in the zloty exchange rate strengthening noticeably afterwards," Commerzbank wrote in a note. "We would not be surprised to see EUR-PLN drop towards the 4.45 level."

The currency was trading at 4.4880 per euro on Monday.

The crown last week rose to its strongest level since the start of the pandemic after the central bank left its key policy rate unchanged and the door open to the start of policy tightening later in 2021.

Czech forward rate agreements have risen as markets are now pricing in chances of a rate hike around mid-year.

Stock markets in the region gained, following the global risk-on mood and the rally in U.S. stocks that is expected to continue this week as markets hope that a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by U.S. lawmakers soon.

Equities in Budapest .BUX were up 1.15% while stocks in Warsaw .WIG20 firmed 0.51%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1045 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7950

25.7910

-0.02%

+1.68%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.2000

356.6200

-0.44%

+1.26%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4880

4.4880

+0.00%

+1.59%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8745

4.8750

+0.01%

-0.19%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5520

7.5600

+0.11%

-0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.6000

+0.10%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1067.37

1062.6800

+0.44%

+3.92%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44549.81

44045.26

+1.15%

+5.80%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1967.78

1957.73

+0.51%

-0.82%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10668.06

10614.85

+0.50%

+8.80%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

945.34

946.25

-0.10%

+4.94%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1795.39

1790.28

+0.29%

+3.23%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

729.27

731.44

-0.30%

-2.58%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

496.28

494.51

+0.36%

+10.89%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3130

-0.0310

+103bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.9870

-0.0370

+166bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4450

-0.0330

+187bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1130

-0.0170

+083bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4800

-0.0060

+115bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2840

0.0190

+171bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.46

0.68

0.85

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.78

0.81

0.85

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.26

0.32

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

