CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as investors digest Hungary's emergency rate hike

Hungary's forint firmed initially in thin trade before giving back all gains on Monday, as investors continued to weigh the Hungarian central bank's extraordinary rate hike and steps announced on Friday to shore up the currency.

BUDAPEST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed initially in thin trade before giving back all gains on Monday, as investors continued to weigh the Hungarian central bank's extraordinary rate hike and steps announced on Friday to shore up the currency.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) unexpectedly hiked its overnight collateralised loan rate to 25% from 15.5% on Friday. It also launched a new quick deposit tender at a 18% rate and said it would directly provide foreign currency needed to pay energy import bills.

The emergency moves sent the forint EURHUF= surging on Friday, to a session high of 416.50 to the euro from 428, and well away from record lows beyond the 430 level touched last week. On Monday, the currency traded at 417.75 to the euro at 0759 GMT, a shade weaker from late Friday's levels. By 0857 GMT it retreated to 419 versus the euro.

"We saw some gains in the morning, then the forint eased a little...I think we still cannot say which way it will go from here," a forex dealer in Budapest said.

The central bank will hold its quick one-day deposit facility tender NBHK3 offered at a fixed 18% interest rate again on Monday, it said.

"Probably, banks will put all the free liquidity into this deposit facility," the dealer added.

Fixed income traders said Hungarian government papers were bought in the morning, then sellers came in, especially at the short end and middle of the yield curve.

"When we had the emergency rate hike, the short end surged to extreme high levels, but there was also a huge jump at the long end," a trader said, adding there has been a retreat in yields on bonds with longer than 10-year maturity.

However, yields at the short end, on 1-2 year papers, remained stuck at around 15.20-15.40%.

The NBH said on Friday it was ready to intervene with all tools if needed to ensure market stability. It leaped into action after the forint plunged to record lows, hit by a surging dollar, the central bank's September decision to stop its hike cycle, and uncertainty over when Hungary can begin accessing European Union funds tied up in a long-running rule-of-law dispute between Budapest and the EU executive.

"Although bond yields spiked further post the emergency measures last Friday... we believe that the NBH actions were in fact positive for local bonds," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

"The NBH has regained credibility and most importantly the NBH has more optionality if needed...This said, any position in Hungarian bonds remains risky and we could continue to see high volatility in the near-term."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty eased 0.42% versus the euro to 4.8315, while the Czech crown was flat.

"The 4.80 - 4.89 range has held up for almost a month. We do not expect today's session and probably the next days of this week to change that. The global investment sentiment will remain decisive for the value of the zloty," Bank Millenium said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0954 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5910

24.6050

+0.06%

+1.14%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

417.7500

417.5000

-0.06%

-11.58%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8315

4.8110

-0.42%

-4.98%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9370

4.9349

-0.04%

+0.23%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5190

7.5245

+0.07%

-0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2200

117.2400

+0.02%

+0.31%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1147.65

1147.1500

+0.04%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39742.47

39603.36

+0.35%

-21.64%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1396.52

1397.23

-0.05%

-38.40%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10724.44

10670.83

+0.50%

-17.89%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

990.24

987.34

+0.29%

-21.13%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1924.07

1927.13

-0.16%

-7.47%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

825.22

827.92

-0.33%

+0.54%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

581.84

581.70

+0.02%

-8.47%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.1110

-0.1280

+423bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.7550

-0.0400

+374bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.6720

-0.0060

+342bps

+9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.1510

0.0570

+627bps

+13bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.0630

0.0770

+604bps

+18bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.7970

0.0580

+554bps

+16bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.40

7.32

7.14

7.27

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

17.21

16.77

15.91

16.47

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.91

7.94

7.91

7.31

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

