CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as investors digest Hungary's emergency rate hike
By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed initially in thin trade before giving back all gains on Monday, as investors continued to weigh the Hungarian central bank's extraordinary rate hike and steps announced on Friday to shore up the currency.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) unexpectedly hiked its overnight collateralised loan rate to 25% from 15.5% on Friday. It also launched a new quick deposit tender at a 18% rate and said it would directly provide foreign currency needed to pay energy import bills.
The emergency moves sent the forint EURHUF= surging on Friday, to a session high of 416.50 to the euro from 428, and well away from record lows beyond the 430 level touched last week. On Monday, the currency traded at 417.75 to the euro at 0759 GMT, a shade weaker from late Friday's levels. By 0857 GMT it retreated to 419 versus the euro.
"We saw some gains in the morning, then the forint eased a little...I think we still cannot say which way it will go from here," a forex dealer in Budapest said.
The central bank will hold its quick one-day deposit facility tender NBHK3 offered at a fixed 18% interest rate again on Monday, it said.
"Probably, banks will put all the free liquidity into this deposit facility," the dealer added.
Fixed income traders said Hungarian government papers were bought in the morning, then sellers came in, especially at the short end and middle of the yield curve.
"When we had the emergency rate hike, the short end surged to extreme high levels, but there was also a huge jump at the long end," a trader said, adding there has been a retreat in yields on bonds with longer than 10-year maturity.
However, yields at the short end, on 1-2 year papers, remained stuck at around 15.20-15.40%.
The NBH said on Friday it was ready to intervene with all tools if needed to ensure market stability. It leaped into action after the forint plunged to record lows, hit by a surging dollar, the central bank's September decision to stop its hike cycle, and uncertainty over when Hungary can begin accessing European Union funds tied up in a long-running rule-of-law dispute between Budapest and the EU executive.
"Although bond yields spiked further post the emergency measures last Friday... we believe that the NBH actions were in fact positive for local bonds," Deutsche Bank said in a note.
"The NBH has regained credibility and most importantly the NBH has more optionality if needed...This said, any position in Hungarian bonds remains risky and we could continue to see high volatility in the near-term."
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty eased 0.42% versus the euro to 4.8315, while the Czech crown was flat.
"The 4.80 - 4.89 range has held up for almost a month. We do not expect today's session and probably the next days of this week to change that. The global investment sentiment will remain decisive for the value of the zloty," Bank Millenium said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0954 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5910
24.6050
+0.06%
+1.14%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
417.7500
417.5000
-0.06%
-11.58%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8315
4.8110
-0.42%
-4.98%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9370
4.9349
-0.04%
+0.23%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5190
7.5245
+0.07%
-0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.2400
+0.02%
+0.31%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1147.65
1147.1500
+0.04%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39742.47
39603.36
+0.35%
-21.64%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1396.52
1397.23
-0.05%
-38.40%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10724.44
10670.83
+0.50%
-17.89%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
990.24
987.34
+0.29%
-21.13%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1924.07
1927.13
-0.16%
-7.47%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
825.22
827.92
-0.33%
+0.54%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
581.84
581.70
+0.02%
-8.47%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.1110
-0.1280
+423bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.7550
-0.0400
+374bps
+6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.6720
-0.0060
+342bps
+9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.1510
0.0570
+627bps
+13bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.0630
0.0770
+604bps
+18bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.7970
0.0580
+554bps
+16bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.40
7.32
7.14
7.27
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
17.21
16.77
15.91
16.47
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.91
7.94
7.91
7.31
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V)
