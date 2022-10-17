CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as investors digest Hungary's emergency rate hike

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed initially in thin trade before giving back all gains on Monday, as investors continued to weigh the Hungarian central bank's extraordinary rate hike and steps announced on Friday to shore up the currency.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) unexpectedly hiked its overnight collateralised loan rate to 25% from 15.5% on Friday. It also launched a new quick deposit tender at a 18% rate and said it would directly provide foreign currency needed to pay energy import bills.

The emergency moves sent the forint EURHUF= surging on Friday, to a session high of 416.50 to the euro from 428, and well away from record lows beyond the 430 level touched last week. On Monday, the currency traded at 417.75 to the euro at 0759 GMT, a shade weaker from late Friday's levels. By 0857 GMT it retreated to 419 versus the euro.

"We saw some gains in the morning, then the forint eased a little...I think we still cannot say which way it will go from here," a forex dealer in Budapest said.

The central bank will hold its quick one-day deposit facility tender NBHK3 offered at a fixed 18% interest rate again on Monday, it said.

"Probably, banks will put all the free liquidity into this deposit facility," the dealer added.

Fixed income traders said Hungarian government papers were bought in the morning, then sellers came in, especially at the short end and middle of the yield curve.

"When we had the emergency rate hike, the short end surged to extreme high levels, but there was also a huge jump at the long end," a trader said, adding there has been a retreat in yields on bonds with longer than 10-year maturity.

However, yields at the short end, on 1-2 year papers, remained stuck at around 15.20-15.40%.

The NBH said on Friday it was ready to intervene with all tools if needed to ensure market stability. It leaped into action after the forint plunged to record lows, hit by a surging dollar, the central bank's September decision to stop its hike cycle, and uncertainty over when Hungary can begin accessing European Union funds tied up in a long-running rule-of-law dispute between Budapest and the EU executive.

"Although bond yields spiked further post the emergency measures last Friday... we believe that the NBH actions were in fact positive for local bonds," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

"The NBH has regained credibility and most importantly the NBH has more optionality if needed...This said, any position in Hungarian bonds remains risky and we could continue to see high volatility in the near-term."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty eased 0.42% versus the euro to 4.8315, while the Czech crown was flat.

"The 4.80 - 4.89 range has held up for almost a month. We do not expect today's session and probably the next days of this week to change that. The global investment sentiment will remain decisive for the value of the zloty," Bank Millenium said in a note.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0954 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5910 24.6050 +0.06% +1.14% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 417.7500 417.5000 -0.06% -11.58% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.8315 4.8110 -0.42% -4.98% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9370 4.9349 -0.04% +0.23% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5190 7.5245 +0.07% -0.02% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2200 117.2400 +0.02% +0.31% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1147.65 1147.1500 +0.04% #VALUE! .BUX Budapest .BUX 39742.47 39603.36 +0.35% -21.64% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1396.52 1397.23 -0.05% -38.40% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 10724.44 10670.83 +0.50% -17.89% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 990.24 987.34 +0.29% -21.13% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1924.07 1927.13 -0.16% -7.47% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 825.22 827.92 -0.33% +0.54% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 581.84 581.70 +0.02% -8.47% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.1110 -0.1280 +423bps -5bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.7550 -0.0400 +374bps +6bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 5.6720 -0.0060 +342bps +9bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 8.1510 0.0570 +627bps +13bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 8.0630 0.0770 +604bps +18bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 7.7970 0.0580 +554bps +16bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.40 7.32 7.14 7.27 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 17.21 16.77 15.91 16.47 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.91 7.94 7.91 7.31 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

