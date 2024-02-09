CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as inflation hits 3-year low, crown finds footing after fall

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led losses in the region early on Friday after January inflation slowed to a three-year low, while the Czech crown stabilised after Thursday's bold rate cut by the country's central bank.
Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECIslowed to an annual 3.8% in January from 5.5% in December, below analysts' expectations of 4.4%, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= weakened by 0.3% during early trading hours but then recouped some losses to trade at 389.1 by 0847 GMT.
Average inflation for 2023 was 17.6%.
"The market believes that with inflation receding, the central bank will cut (rates by) 1% next time, and this expectation weakens the forint" a Budapest-based trader said.
"Although the base rate is still the highest in the region (at 10%), some traders might be scared away from investing due to political tensions with the European Union, so that attractive rate-difference can only partially help the forint," the trader added.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has clashed repeatedly with the European Union over the rule of law and other issues that have seen EU funds to the country frozen.
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= started the session by edging towards a fresh low since 2022 of 25.26 per euro. It weakened almost 1% to hit a 21-month low following yesterday's cut. But it had recovered to 25.25 by 0847 GMT.
The Czech National Bank's board accelerated its policy easing on Thursday by cutting its main repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.25%.
Czech forward rate agreements for 9x12 - showing the three-month market rate nine months from now - were further down at 3.20% on Friday, from 3.31% on Thursday. They had fallen from 3.54% before Thursday's central bank meeting.
This reflected a sharp cut in the implied interest rate trajectory in the central bank's new forecast on Thursday, which sees the three-month PRIBOR, a proxy for official rates, below 3% by the fourth quarter.
Governor Ales Michl said the board would remain more hawkish than the forecast, but this still leaves ample room for cuts.
"In the coming months, we believe that more forceful rate cuts of at least 50bps will become the new norm," CSOB bank said in a report.
"At the end of this year, we expect interest rates to be at 4%."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed slightly on Friday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0947 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2500
25.2400
-0.04%
-2.17%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
389.1000
388.2500
-0.22%
-1.52%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3195
4.3250
+0.13%
+0.58%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9774
4.9770
-0.01%
-0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1100
117.1650
+0.05%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1461.97
1462.9500
-0.07%
+3.39%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
64473.77
64442.63
+0.05%
+6.36%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2304.55
2318.89
-0.62%
-1.64%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15771.95
15721.62
+0.32%
+2.61%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.6390
-0.0800
+095bps
-10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5750
-0.0560
+126bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7260
-0.0650
+135bps
-8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0270
0.0180
+234bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2880
0.0300
+298bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4000
0.0170
+303bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.94
3.89
3.25
6.51
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.20
5.71
5.42
9.12
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.85
5.71
5.44
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jan Lopatka in Prague, writing by Boldizsar Gyori Editing by Gareth Jones)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.