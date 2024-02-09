CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as inflation hits 3-year low, crown finds footing after fall

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led losses in the region early on Friday after January inflation slowed to a three-year low, while the Czech crown stabilised after Thursday's bold rate cut by the country's central bank.

Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECIslowed to an annual 3.8% in January from 5.5% in December, below analysts' expectations of 4.4%, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= weakened by 0.3% during early trading hours but then recouped some losses to trade at 389.1 by 0847 GMT.

Average inflation for 2023 was 17.6%.

"The market believes that with inflation receding, the central bank will cut (rates by) 1% next time, and this expectation weakens the forint" a Budapest-based trader said.

"Although the base rate is still the highest in the region (at 10%), some traders might be scared away from investing due to political tensions with the European Union, so that attractive rate-difference can only partially help the forint," the trader added.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has clashed repeatedly with the European Union over the rule of law and other issues that have seen EU funds to the country frozen.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= started the session by edging towards a fresh low since 2022 of 25.26 per euro. It weakened almost 1% to hit a 21-month low following yesterday's cut. But it had recovered to 25.25 by 0847 GMT.

The Czech National Bank's board accelerated its policy easing on Thursday by cutting its main repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.25%.

Czech forward rate agreements for 9x12 - showing the three-month market rate nine months from now - were further down at 3.20% on Friday, from 3.31% on Thursday. They had fallen from 3.54% before Thursday's central bank meeting.

This reflected a sharp cut in the implied interest rate trajectory in the central bank's new forecast on Thursday, which sees the three-month PRIBOR, a proxy for official rates, below 3% by the fourth quarter.

Governor Ales Michl said the board would remain more hawkish than the forecast, but this still leaves ample room for cuts.

"In the coming months, we believe that more forceful rate cuts of at least 50bps will become the new norm," CSOB bank said in a report.

"At the end of this year, we expect interest rates to be at 4%."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed slightly on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0947 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2500

25.2400

-0.04%

-2.17%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

389.1000

388.2500

-0.22%

-1.52%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3195

4.3250

+0.13%

+0.58%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9774

4.9770

-0.01%

-0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1100

117.1650

+0.05%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1461.97

1462.9500

-0.07%

+3.39%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

64473.77

64442.63

+0.05%

+6.36%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2304.55

2318.89

-0.62%

-1.64%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15771.95

15721.62

+0.32%

+2.61%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.6390

-0.0800

+095bps

-10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5750

-0.0560

+126bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7260

-0.0650

+135bps

-8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0270

0.0180

+234bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2880

0.0300

+298bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4000

0.0170

+303bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.94

3.89

3.25

6.51

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.20

5.71

5.42

9.12

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.85

5.71

5.44

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jan Lopatka in Prague, writing by Boldizsar Gyori Editing by Gareth Jones)

