CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as Hungary leaves rates unchanged

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Tuesday afternoon after the country's central bank left key interest rates unchanged, as expected, and announced that it would increase the amount of its weekly government bond purchases.

Bond yields were unchanged immediately after the announcement, a fixed income trader said in Budapest.

The forint EURHUF= reached a one-month low, trading 0.6% lower against the euro. It could weaken further, brokerage Equilor said in a note.

"The next important resistance level is at 355.85," Equilor said. "The movement could stop there, followed by a smaller or larger negative correction. After that it can weaken towards the 360-365 range."

The central bank said in a statement after the rate decision that it expects the disinflationary effects of the coronavirus pandemic to rein in price growth over its monetary policy horizon.

Markets were closely watching the bank's comments on higher-than-expected inflation and economic recovery as inflation came in at an annual 3.8% in July and GDP dropped by 13.6% year-on-year in the second-quarter.

"If the central bank were to sound more dovish, the downward trend in HUF might continue in the near future," Commerzbank wrote before the decision.

Elsewhere, the zloty EURPLN=and the Czech crown EURCZK=were stable.

"The Czech koruna is currently trading close to our target of EUR/CZK 26.0 for the end of the year," Raiffeisen said.

However, it is "not going to appreciate to the levels we (saw) before the pandemic shock ... The interest rate differential with the euro area declined significantly."

Shares in the region were mixed. Prague's stock market .PX led gains, rising 1.1%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 fell 0.6%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1546 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.1220 26.1000 -0.08% -2.64% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 354.0000 351.9000 -0.59% -6.46% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3918 4.3945 +0.06% -3.08% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8416 4.8395 -0.04% -1.10% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5300 7.5325 +0.03% -1.12% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 909.96 899.9400 +1.11% -18.44% .BUX Budapest .BUX 35817.08 35994.83 -0.49% -22.28% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1829.91 1841.46 -0.63% -14.89% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8820.50 8737.14 +0.95% -11.59% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 851.71 854.80 -0.36% -8.01% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1616.09 1609.00 +0.44% -19.89% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 691.16 692.10 -0.14% -13.79% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 432.68 435.17 -0.57% -23.84% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1260 0.0080 +077bps -2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.7040 0.0090 +135bps -4bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.0360 0.0240 +147bps -4bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1490 0.0000 +080bps -3bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.7690 0.0040 +141bps -4bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3600 0.0120 +179bps -5bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.36 0.36 0.43 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.75 0.82 0.88 0.61 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.24 0.24 0.26 0.23 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Susan Fenton) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.