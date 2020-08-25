CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as Hungary leaves rates unchanged

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Tuesday afternoon after the country's central bank left key interest rates unchanged, as expected, and announced that it would increase the amount of its weekly government bond purchases.
Bond yields were unchanged immediately after the announcement, a fixed income trader said in Budapest.
The forint EURHUF= reached a one-month low, trading 0.6% lower against the euro. It could weaken further, brokerage Equilor said in a note.
"The next important resistance level is at 355.85," Equilor said. "The movement could stop there, followed by a smaller or larger negative correction. After that it can weaken towards the 360-365 range."
The central bank said in a statement after the rate decision that it expects the disinflationary effects of the coronavirus pandemic to rein in price growth over its monetary policy horizon.
Markets were closely watching the bank's comments on higher-than-expected inflation and economic recovery as inflation came in at an annual 3.8% in July and GDP dropped by 13.6% year-on-year in the second-quarter.
"If the central bank were to sound more dovish, the downward trend in HUF might continue in the near future," Commerzbank wrote before the decision.
Elsewhere, the zloty EURPLN=and the Czech crown EURCZK=were stable.
"The Czech koruna is currently trading close to our target of EUR/CZK 26.0 for the end of the year," Raiffeisen said.
However, it is "not going to appreciate to the levels we (saw) before the pandemic shock ... The interest rate differential with the euro area declined significantly."
Shares in the region were mixed. Prague's stock market .PX led gains, rising 1.1%. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 fell 0.6%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1546 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1220
26.1000
-0.08%
-2.64%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.0000
351.9000
-0.59%
-6.46%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3918
4.3945
+0.06%
-3.08%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8416
4.8395
-0.04%
-1.10%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5300
7.5325
+0.03%
-1.12%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
909.96
899.9400
+1.11%
-18.44%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35817.08
35994.83
-0.49%
-22.28%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1829.91
1841.46
-0.63%
-14.89%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8820.50
8737.14
+0.95%
-11.59%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
851.71
854.80
-0.36%
-8.01%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1616.09
1609.00
+0.44%
-19.89%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
691.16
692.10
-0.14%
-13.79%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
432.68
435.17
-0.57%
-23.84%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1260
0.0080
+077bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7040
0.0090
+135bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0360
0.0240
+147bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1490
0.0000
+080bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7690
0.0040
+141bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3600
0.0120
+179bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.36
0.43
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.75
0.82
0.88
0.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.24
0.26
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Susan Fenton)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
