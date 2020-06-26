CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as central banker says another rate cut possible

The Hungarian forint weakened on Friday as the central bank's new deputy governor said he sees room to cut interest rates further, after a surprise rate cut on Tuesday.

BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Friday as the central bank's new deputy governor said he sees room to cut interest rates further, after a surprise rate cut on Tuesday.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) may cut its base rate by another 15 basis points in July, but that is as far as it will go, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Friday.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.34% and trading at 354.950 versus the euro by 0824 GMT.

The NBH unexpectedly cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Tuesday, which caused the forint to fall to around 355 versus the euro from levels stronger than 350 before the rate cut.

The bank then described the measure as a "one-off" move to shore up the economy, but just three days later Virag sought to temper market expectations for further rate easing that he said emerged following the surprise cut.

"We would like to keep a safe distance from levels near 0% where the Polish or the Czech central banks have cut their base rate," he said.

Investors were still processing his message, FX traders in Budapest said.

"If there are positive developments in the market in the next month and the forint strengthens, then the NBH can cut the rate with a lighter heart in July" he added.

Elsewhere in the region, currencies were little changed. Central European currencies suffered losses when lockdown measures brought economies to a virtual halt, but have regained a significant part of their strength since then.

"We forecast CEE FX to trade sideways from current levels given that positive and negative factors should balance themselves in the upcoming months," Raiffeisen said in a note.

Stocks in the region were mixed on Friday. Prague's equities .PX were up 0.3% .Warsaw EURPLN= lost 0.3%. Bucharest's stock market .BETI led gains, rising 0.9%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1024 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

354.9500

353.7350

-0.34%

-6.71%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4559

4.4558

-0.00%

-4.48%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8400

4.8400

+0.00%

-1.07%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5600

7.5670

+0.09%

-1.52%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.5800

-0.02%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

920.97

917.7900

+0.35%

-17.45%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

37008.73

37001.94

+0.02%

-19.69%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1787.90

1793.36

-0.30%

-16.85%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8638.36

8559.14

+0.93%

-13.42%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

857.90

858.41

-0.06%

-7.34%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1586.76

1590.70

-0.25%

-21.35%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

667.36

665.68

+0.25%

-16.76%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

454.77

456.02

-0.27%

-19.95%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0470

-0.0230

+075bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3590

0.0130

+107bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7930

0.0270

+126bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1590

0.0030

+086bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7300

-0.0170

+144bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3810

0.0010

+185bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.29

0.31

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.61

0.54

0.49

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.23

0.26

0.26

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

