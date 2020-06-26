CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as central banker says another rate cut possible

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Friday as the central bank's new deputy governor said he sees room to cut interest rates further, after a surprise rate cut on Tuesday.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) may cut its base rate by another 15 basis points in July, but that is as far as it will go, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Friday.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.34% and trading at 354.950 versus the euro by 0824 GMT.

The NBH unexpectedly cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Tuesday, which caused the forint to fall to around 355 versus the euro from levels stronger than 350 before the rate cut.

The bank then described the measure as a "one-off" move to shore up the economy, but just three days later Virag sought to temper market expectations for further rate easing that he said emerged following the surprise cut.

"We would like to keep a safe distance from levels near 0% where the Polish or the Czech central banks have cut their base rate," he said.

Investors were still processing his message, FX traders in Budapest said.

"If there are positive developments in the market in the next month and the forint strengthens, then the NBH can cut the rate with a lighter heart in July" he added.

Elsewhere in the region, currencies were little changed. Central European currencies suffered losses when lockdown measures brought economies to a virtual halt, but have regained a significant part of their strength since then.

"We forecast CEE FX to trade sideways from current levels given that positive and negative factors should balance themselves in the upcoming months," Raiffeisen said in a note.

Stocks in the region were mixed on Friday. Prague's equities .PX were up 0.3% .Warsaw EURPLN= lost 0.3%. Bucharest's stock market .BETI led gains, rising 0.9%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1024 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 354.9500 353.7350 -0.34% -6.71% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4559 4.4558 -0.00% -4.48% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8400 4.8400 +0.00% -1.07% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5600 7.5670 +0.09% -1.52% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.6000 117.5800 -0.02% -0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 920.97 917.7900 +0.35% -17.45% .BUX Budapest .BUX 37008.73 37001.94 +0.02% -19.69% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1787.90 1793.36 -0.30% -16.85% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8638.36 8559.14 +0.93% -13.42% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 857.90 858.41 -0.06% -7.34% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1586.76 1590.70 -0.25% -21.35% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 667.36 665.68 +0.25% -16.76% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 454.77 456.02 -0.27% -19.95% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0470 -0.0230 +075bps -2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.3590 0.0130 +107bps +2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.7930 0.0270 +126bps +3bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1590 0.0030 +086bps +1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.7300 -0.0170 +144bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3810 0.0010 +185bps +0bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.29 0.29 0.31 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.61 0.54 0.49 0.75 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.22 0.23 0.26 0.26 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

