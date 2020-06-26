CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as central banker says another rate cut possible

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Friday as the central bank's new deputy governor said he sees room to cut interest rates further, after a surprise rate cut on Tuesday.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) may cut its base rate by another 15 basis points in July, but that is as far as it will go, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Friday.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.34% and trading at 354.950 versus the euro by 0824 GMT.
The NBH unexpectedly cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Tuesday, which caused the forint to fall to around 355 versus the euro from levels stronger than 350 before the rate cut.
The bank then described the measure as a "one-off" move to shore up the economy, but just three days later Virag sought to temper market expectations for further rate easing that he said emerged following the surprise cut.
"We would like to keep a safe distance from levels near 0% where the Polish or the Czech central banks have cut their base rate," he said.
Investors were still processing his message, FX traders in Budapest said.
"If there are positive developments in the market in the next month and the forint strengthens, then the NBH can cut the rate with a lighter heart in July" he added.
Elsewhere in the region, currencies were little changed. Central European currencies suffered losses when lockdown measures brought economies to a virtual halt, but have regained a significant part of their strength since then.
"We forecast CEE FX to trade sideways from current levels given that positive and negative factors should balance themselves in the upcoming months," Raiffeisen said in a note.
Stocks in the region were mixed on Friday. Prague's equities .PX were up 0.3% .Warsaw EURPLN= lost 0.3%. Bucharest's stock market .BETI led gains, rising 0.9%.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
