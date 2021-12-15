CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as cenbank rate hike disappoints some investors
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased on Wednesday, underperforming its regional peers, as it was unable to benefit from the rate hike delivered by the central bank on Tuesday due to expectations of a bigger increase from some markets participants.
The forint EURHUF= weakened 0.39% and was trading at 368.30 versus the euro, about 1% off its all-time low of 372 it hit at the end of November.
"It looks like a series of small rate hikes is not as effective as bigger steps such as in Poland and the Czech Republic," an FX trader in Budapest said. "But this is enough to keep the forint from significant, sudden weakening."
The central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% on Tuesday and raised the rate on its overnight deposit facility by a larger-than-expected 80 basis points to 2.4%, aligning it with the base rate in a surprise move.
The bank also raised its inflation forecasts, raising its 2022 CPI forecast to 4.7%-5.1%.
If the upwards revision of inflation forecasts is "not accompanied by accelerated monetary tightening, then it becomes negative for the exchange rate rather than supportive. What explains why the tightening cycle should be long, and not front-loaded?" Commerzbank wrote in a note.
Long-term government bond yields were stable on Wednesday after a jump of 15-20 basis points in the previous session following the central bank's announcement it was ending its bond buying programme, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.55%, while the 20-year yield was 4.7%.
Elsewhere in the region, currencies were little moved or edged higher as investors were waiting for key meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank while liquidity was low as the end of the year was approaching.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.01% to 4.6230 per euro. November inflation was 7.8% in Poland, a touch higher than the flash estimate, data showed on Wednesday.
The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.12% to trade at 25.2840 versus the common currency as markets were expecting bigger rate hikes following hawkish comments from the central bank.
The Czech 2-year interest rate swap CZKAM6PR2Y= has risen by 43 bps since Friday's open to trade at a 13-year high around 4%.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 down 1.17% and Budapest .BUX easing 0.14%. Prague .PX gained 0.21% while Bucharest .BETI slid 0.16%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1026 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2840
25.3150
+0.12%
+3.74%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
368.3000
366.8500
-0.39%
-1.52%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6230
4.6235
+0.01%
-1.38%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9494
4.9495
+0.00%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5215
+0.02%
+0.37%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1404.51
1401.5700
+0.21%
+36.74%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
50082.22
50153.00
-0.14%
+18.94%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2185.99
2211.81
-1.17%
+10.18%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12297.64
12316.84
-0.16%
+25.41%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1231.55
1238.11
-0.53%
+36.71%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2015.96
2021.15
-0.26%
+15.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
829.07
829.55
-0.06%
+10.75%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
602.49
607.97
-0.90%
+34.63%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2950
0.3200
+398bps
+32bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9700
0.0770
+357bps
+8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7090
0.1260
+308bps
+13bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.8420
0.0110
+353bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.3590
0.0090
+396bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.2660
0.0690
+363bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.42
4.13
3.99
3.28
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.00
5.12
5.10
3.69
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.21
3.43
3.34
2.32
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
