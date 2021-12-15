CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as cenbank rate hike disappoints some investors

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased on Wednesday, underperforming its regional peers, as it was unable to benefit from the rate hike delivered by the central bank on Tuesday due to expectations of a bigger increase from some markets participants.

The forint EURHUF= weakened 0.39% and was trading at 368.30 versus the euro, about 1% off its all-time low of 372 it hit at the end of November.

"It looks like a series of small rate hikes is not as effective as bigger steps such as in Poland and the Czech Republic," an FX trader in Budapest said. "But this is enough to keep the forint from significant, sudden weakening."

The central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% on Tuesday and raised the rate on its overnight deposit facility by a larger-than-expected 80 basis points to 2.4%, aligning it with the base rate in a surprise move.

The bank also raised its inflation forecasts, raising its 2022 CPI forecast to 4.7%-5.1%.

If the upwards revision of inflation forecasts is "not accompanied by accelerated monetary tightening, then it becomes negative for the exchange rate rather than supportive. What explains why the tightening cycle should be long, and not front-loaded?" Commerzbank wrote in a note.

Long-term government bond yields were stable on Wednesday after a jump of 15-20 basis points in the previous session following the central bank's announcement it was ending its bond buying programme, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.55%, while the 20-year yield was 4.7%.

Elsewhere in the region, currencies were little moved or edged higher as investors were waiting for key meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank while liquidity was low as the end of the year was approaching.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.01% to 4.6230 per euro. November inflation was 7.8% in Poland, a touch higher than the flash estimate, data showed on Wednesday.

The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.12% to trade at 25.2840 versus the common currency as markets were expecting bigger rate hikes following hawkish comments from the central bank.

The Czech 2-year interest rate swap CZKAM6PR2Y= has risen by 43 bps since Friday's open to trade at a 13-year high around 4%.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 down 1.17% and Budapest .BUX easing 0.14%. Prague .PX gained 0.21% while Bucharest .BETI slid 0.16%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1026 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2840

25.3150

+0.12%

+3.74%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

368.3000

366.8500

-0.39%

-1.52%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6230

4.6235

+0.01%

-1.38%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9494

4.9495

+0.00%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5200

7.5215

+0.02%

+0.37%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1404.51

1401.5700

+0.21%

+36.74%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

50082.22

50153.00

-0.14%

+18.94%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2185.99

2211.81

-1.17%

+10.18%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12297.64

12316.84

-0.16%

+25.41%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1231.55

1238.11

-0.53%

+36.71%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2015.96

2021.15

-0.26%

+15.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

829.07

829.55

-0.06%

+10.75%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

602.49

607.97

-0.90%

+34.63%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.2950

0.3200

+398bps

+32bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9700

0.0770

+357bps

+8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7090

0.1260

+308bps

+13bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.8420

0.0110

+353bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.3590

0.0090

+396bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.2660

0.0690

+363bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.42

4.13

3.99

3.28

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.00

5.12

5.10

3.69

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.21

3.43

3.34

2.32

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

